Springtime Promises

Fab Hub and Kidzilla discovered a new tenant on our street when we returned from church on Sunday afternoon…

You can just see Mamma Bird’s head sticking up in the nest that sits in the crook of our tree. She’s a seriously dedicated Mom – didn’t move a feather when Zilla was dancing around under the tree smelling the blooms and shouting about how beautiful they are.

They truly were worth shouting about today – as was the blue sky – even at risk of disturbing a resting Mamma Bird. These are some lovelies down the street…

We’ve had birds in the tree out front just about every year since we moved here. Fab Hub says they are using the same nest, but the birds seem to be different each time. So tenant is a perfect description for them. It’s fun to watch them doing their little bird things…Mom sits on the nest; Dad goes out and brings back stuff he finds. And in not too long, we’ll have baby birds out there hollering for their breakfast.

Zilla was pretty excited about that prospect. Fab Hub was pretty excited to tell her about it and hold her up so she could see the nest a little bit better.

I’m pretty excited about the hope and promise that waits within all of these beautiful gifts.

