The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Springtime Promises

Springtime Promises

In not too long, we’ll have baby birds out there hollering for their breakfast.

Fab Hub and Kidzilla discovered a new tenant on our street when we returned from church on Sunday afternoon…

You can just see Mamma Bird’s head sticking up in the nest that sits in the crook of our tree. She’s a seriously dedicated Mom – didn’t move a feather when Zilla was dancing around under the tree smelling the blooms and shouting about how beautiful they are.

They truly were worth shouting about today – as was the blue sky – even at risk of disturbing a resting Mamma Bird. These are some lovelies down the street…

We’ve had birds in the tree out front just about every year since we moved here. Fab Hub says they are using the same nest, but the birds seem to be different each time. So tenant is a perfect description for them. It’s fun to watch them doing their little bird things…Mom sits on the nest; Dad goes out and brings back stuff he finds. And in not too long, we’ll have baby birds out there hollering for their breakfast.

Zilla was pretty excited about that prospect. Fab Hub was pretty excited to tell her about it and hold her up so she could see the nest a little bit better.

I’m pretty excited about the hope and promise that waits within all of these beautiful gifts.

 

 

Previously Published on The Meaning of Me

Shutterstock featured image

internal images courtesy of author

About Lisa A. Listwa

Lisa A. Listwa is a self-employed writer and author with experience in education, publishing, and martial arts. Believing there was more to life than punching someone else’s time clock and inspired by the words of Henry David Thoreau, she traded her life as a high school educator for a life as a writer and hasn’t looked back. She is mother to one glorious handful of a daughter, wife to the nicest guy on the planet, and reluctant but devoted owner of three Rotten Cats.

