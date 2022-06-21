Stars in My Eyes

When I was a little girl, I was motivated by stars. I loved earning them in elementary school and by memorizing Bible verses in Sunday school. When I’d acquired a certain number of stars, they equated a larger prize.
When our son was little, he too was motivated by stars. He loved nothing more than the adrenaline rush of licking and sticking a star on the errand chart affixed to his bedroom door. An avid reader, once he’d earned a certain number of stars, they translated into a trip to the bookstore to select a book of his choice.
Imagine my delight when my mother-in-law made this star quilt for us! I love the colors that she chose, and I can’t even begin to imagine the number of painstaking hours it took to complete this gift.
This coming Friday I leave for Eleuthera Island in the Bahamas where I’m hosting a writing retreat. Each of us will be inspired and motivated by the turquoise water during the day, competing with a star-studded Bahamian night sky to write, Write, WRITE!
What motivates you?
This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.
Photo credit: Author