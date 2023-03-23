Starting a Business in the Third Age Quarter: Embracing Your Entrepreneurial Spirit in Your 50’s or 60s!

What if your age is to your benefit?

I see and hear many people around me associate their 50s and 60s with retirement, slowing down, and preparing for the golden years. However, this is the perfect time for some to unleash their entrepreneurial spirit and start a business.

This is the third age quarter, a time to explore new opportunities, challenge yourself, and take control of your financial future.

The voice in your head that tells you that it’s too late, that you’re too old, or that you don’t have what it takes is just that —… pay attention, it’s only a voice, and it belongs to a socially constructed age box that tries hard to hold you back.

Challenge those limiting beliefs and embrace your entrepreneurial spirit.

Starting a business after 50 can be one of the most fulfilling experiences of your life. You benefit from years of experience, knowledge, and wisdom that can be applied to your new venture. You also have a network of contacts and a better understanding of customers’ wants and needs.

In today’s digital age, starting a business has always been challenging. Countless online resources, courses, and support networks can help you get started.

Don’t be intimidated by technology; embrace it.

Leverage the tools and platforms available to reach customers, build your brand, and grow your business.

Starting a business in the third age quarter is about more than just making money; it’s about regaining control of your life, pursuing your passions, and leaving a legacy.

My mother’s story is a testament to the power of determination and a can-do attitude. At 53, with no prior entrepreneurial background, she started her own business exporting Icelandic wool design women’s wear.

She had a passion for being financially independent and saw an opportunity to bring Iceland’s unique and beautiful wool designs to the world. So, she packed a suitcase with her samples and took a flight to London. When she arrived, she stayed with her aunt, who lived in the city and helped her set up appointments with all the big retailers.

I remember talking to her before she took this trip. I could feel my mother was nervous, but she was also determined. She believed in her products and vision and was determined to make them a success.

During her stay in London, she visited numerous stores and met with buyers, showing them her wool designs.

She got lots of ‘No-Thank You’ from these buyers.

In fact, she got so many rejections that she almost decided to quit.

But she didn’t!

She kept going and was an inspiration, not just for me but for other people around her.

The little voice in your head is designed to keep you in the same place!

Don’t let that little voice define you. Embrace your entrepreneurial spirit, and start your business today!

3-everyday things you could hear that little voice whisper to you!

“I’m too old to start a business now.”

Oh…Bolony, I say. Ask yourself, is this an internal program that is talking? Am I adopting a belief that my earlier generations believed they should be doing at this time in their lives?

Also, check in to see what ‘Starting a business’ means for you.

Do you envision a significant overhead with lots of employees? If that’s what you expect, then you can ask yourself, ‘What if I start as a solopreneur?’

“Idon’t have the skills and knowledge to start a business.”

This is another limiting belief that can keep you from moving forward. Remember the story I told you about my mum? She didn’t have any experience as an entrepreneur, but she had a different wealth of experience. You can also learn new skills and knowledge through online courses and resources at your own pace.

“Idon’t have enough money to start a business.”

I totally get that money is essential. At the same time, each time I’ve let money stand in my way of creating something or building something, I remind myself of the book Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill, who found out that 28 other things than money could prevent you from succeeding!

So, please don’t let it stop you from pursuing your entrepreneurial dreams. You can start small and scale up as your business grows. The options are endless. You can also look for alternative funding sources, such as crowdfunding, loans, or investors.

Surround yourself with supportive people who believe in you and your vision. And remember that starting a business is a journey, and success takes time, effort, and perseverance.

In conclusion, my mother’s story is a testament to the power of determination and a can-do attitude. She started her business at 53, with no prior entrepreneurial background, and turned it into a thriving enterprise. Her story is a reminder that there is always time to pursue your dreams and that anything is possible with hard work and perseverance.

Like all the boxes that society has created, they only exist if you believe they exist!

