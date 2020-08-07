Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Nicholas Deroose – Current Queer Struggles and Progress in Singapore [Video]

Nicholas Deroose – Current Queer Struggles and Progress in Singapore [Video]

Today we're going to talk to Nicholas Deroose, who now lives in Singapore.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Eleven years ago in Philadelphia, we filmed a story with Nicholas Deroose about him living his truth and the importance of coming out. Nicholas has since returned to his home country of Singapore and we recently caught up with him on how things are going in his life, as well as the state of queer life in Singapore and the rest of Asia.

For more information on some of the Singapore-based resources mentioned in this episode, please visit the following:

Singapore LGBT Legal Guidebook: www.singaporelgbtlaw.com

Sayoni: www.sayoni.com

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:05
Welcome to this week’s Story Update. Today we’re going to talk to Nicholas Deroose, who
00:11
now lives in Singapore. We filmed his story, 11 years ago this month. But before we talk
00:18
to Nick, let’s take a look at his story. So my name is Nicholas and I’m from Singapore.
00:25
My story is sort of how I came out in the military. And when I mean the military, it
00:32
is the military in Singapore where I was born. So when every sort of male hits the age of
00:39
18, you usually have to enlist in the military for national service. What happens, you know,
00:47
when it comes to being gay in the military is sort of… sort of not like America where
00:52
they have “Don’t ask, Don’t Tell”. In Singapore, they will ask you. Again, they
00:56
have this list they run true. Do you have any history of lung diseases? Do you have
01:01
heart diseases, blah, blah, blah. So on and so forth. And then they ask you, do you have
01:05
any mental disorders, i.e., homosexuality. So that is sort of the tipping point, whether
01:11
you tell them you’re a homosexual or you don’t. People usually don’t declare.
01:17
So I didn’t declare as well and I went through sort of like… like they start off in basic
01:24
military training school. I was called in to see my commanding officer and stuff like
01:27
that. And he sat me down and he says, like, “Do you know why you’re here?”
01:30
And I said, “I don’t know. Why… why am I here?”
01:33
And he said, “Well, you know, I’ve heard some rumors about you and I want to find out
01:40
if they’re true or not.” I ask him what are those rumors and he says,
01:47
“Well, I heard that you’re gay, you know, is it… is this true?”
01:50
And I asked him, you know, why is this an issue? You know, is this… honestly at that
01:56
point, I was like prepared for anything. I was like, I was going to get court martialed.
01:59
I was, like, so sure of it. But really, I mean, his answer really surprised
02:04
me because he said that, “Well, I was wondering, you know, in case, you know, you were uncomfortable
02:11
staying in the bunk with the boys.” I’m thinking to myself, You have no idea how far
02:15
are you from the truth. You have no idea. So, I mean, his answer was really surprising
02:21
because you think it was going to be like really negative and stuff like that. But it
02:23
was actually coming from a place that was really supportive.
02:26
We fear that… we have to use the worst, worst place scenario out in our minds. But
02:31
sometimes I think that we need to learn to trust people. And, you know, we make get hurt,
02:39
you know, along the way, but that makes us stronger. And if we take that risk, we also
02:45
reap the re- a greater reward. All right. Welcome Nicholas, how are you?
02:50
How’s it going? Yeah, it’s… it’s good. It’s sunny here in
02:55
Singapore and that video was quite the throwback. Really. I can hardly recognize myself.
03:03
How many hours ahead are you? It’s morning here in Singapore. And I think
03:07
we are about 12 or 13 hours ahead of you guys if I’m not mistaken. Yeah.
03:13
Okay. Well, thanks for finding the time to do this. I’m glad it worked out.
03:18
So can you give us just a very general update on your life right now? What’s going on? You
03:23
know, how’s… how’s life? You moved from Philadelphia to Singapore. Just kind of give
03:28
us an overview of what’s new with you. So after I graduated, I came back and like
03:34
any fresh grad, you know, managed to get a job pretty easily. So I think I was pretty
03:41
fortunate because you know, at a time when I was graduating, I was worried that I wouldn’t
03:45
be able to get a job. And, you know, after, you know, my career kind of like stabilized,
03:49
you know, I then kind of threw myself back into, you know… you know, queer activism
03:56
again. You know what I mean? Because I was involved in Philadelphia.
04:01
After I returned, you know, to Singapore, you know, that work continued. I started up
04:07
a podcast with a friend of mine. Well, continued to revive this podcast, basically, called
04:14
“Queer Cast.” And the idea around, you know, Queer Cast was to focus on the Asia
04:20
region and the kind of, you know, queer advancements or queer challenges that were sort of happening
04:29
in Asia. So, you know, some examples would be, you
04:33
know, sort of, you know, what… what is it like, you know, for gay life in Japan? If
04:38
you are a foreigner, you know, coming to Japan, you know, how do you fit into gay life in
04:42
Japan? The others would be, you know, talking to
04:46
the people behind the civil rights movement in Hong Kong. Hong Kong again recently has
04:51
been very much in the news because of that, you know, this new national security law.
04:57
And, you know, a lot of the civil rights groups there are very worried about, you know, how
05:02
this law will impact them and, you know, and what it means to continue to be an activist
05:09
in Hong Kong. And last, but certainly not least, you know,
05:13
that sort of road to marriage equality in Taiwan. And Taiwan really has been kind of
05:19
leading the way in terms of, you know, LGBT rights here in Asia, you know. They just legalized,
05:28
you know, they just had marriage equality not too long ago and the fight continues in
05:35
Taiwan. Closer to home, here in Singapore, you know,
05:41
we just in March of this year, the courts rejected three separate legal challenges to
05:53
the Section 377a, and Section 377a, basically, is the penal code that criminalizes sex between
06:02
men. So effectively, you know, homosexuality is illegal in Singapore and you know, that
06:09
law basically, you know, trickles down, you know, to all sorts of other effects here in
06:17
the queer community, whether that be discrimination, violence, exclusion. You know, and so that
06:24
has a lot of trickle down effects. Having said that, you know, even though the
06:28
legal environment is not ideal, you know, the community here in Singapore continues
06:35
to be very resilient and continues to be focused on really creating internal resources in order
06:42
to help the community. So one of the things that I’m most proud of, you know, my time
06:48
here in getting involved in the queer community is sort of helping to fundraise and publish,
06:53
you know, Singapore’s first LGBT legal guide for families and couples.
06:59
And so how that started on was that, you know, I was approached by a friend, you know, I
07:05
think it was 2016 and you know, she came to me and she said that, you know, even though,
07:12
you know, the law has not moved on, you know, people’s lives, you know, don’t stay still.
07:19
You know, queer people in Singapore want to have families want to have longterm relationships,
07:24
watch that legal protections, you know? So how can we do that in this climate, whereby
07:31
the law is still very much, you know, has not been in favor of queer people.
07:36
And so, you know, she gathered a group of 18 other lawyers and basically sort of coordinated
07:45
community law in Singapore. So the existing law in Singapore and then applied that to
07:51
situations that, you know, couples of families might face. So this is in relation to things
07:56
like, you know, immigration, visitation rights, adoption. You know, the difference between,
08:03
you know, how to negotiate, how to sort of navigate Syariah law here in Singapore and
08:11
all that, you know? So it’s… it was, I think, you know, on the team’s part, a really sort
08:19
of tremendous effort to get his guide pushed out
08:23
And I still remember that during the fundraising process, you know, the moment we launched
08:28
our fundraising campaign, you know, within 48 hours, the entire thing was funded.
08:34
Wow! And I think that our goal was, you know, $10,000.
08:40
And I think that our final amount was, you know, close to just over $20,000. And so there’s
08:48
this outpouring of support for these resources, this kind of resource, because I believe that
08:55
queer people are ready to sort of want to move their lives or, and wants to have, you
09:00
know, a more kind of legalized relationship in Singapore. Unfortunately, you know, the
09:07
ruling party in Singapore is maintaining that status pool and that’s what’s really sort
09:13
of preventing, you know, sort of the advancement of gay rights here in Singapore.
09:18
So, you know, that was in 2017. And then as a sort of very sort of prominent, you know,
09:28
point to note in sort of the queer history here in Singapore is the sort of.. the continued,
09:35
sort of, attendance or continued… the continuing… the continuing parade basically of Ping Dot.
09:42
And basically, for people that do not know what Ping Dot is, it’s kind of like, you know,
09:48
Singapore’s version of a pride parade. And I think it’s kind of like a pride parade because
09:53
it is not really a pride parade in a sort of a US kind of Western kind of context, where
09:58
you have sort of these large floats going down the street and you know, all these dancers
10:03
and stuff like that. In Singapore, you know, that does not happen. You know what I mean?
10:11
And one of the main reasons being is, is that because, you know, we have a kind of constricted
10:19
freedom of assembly. So if you want to protest, you know, there’s only one place in Singapore
10:26
where you can do so and it’s a park. So you apply for a police permit and then you’re
10:31
allowed to protest at this park in in the center of the city. And so for gay people,
10:37
this is the only available space as well to hold such… such a protest. So Pink Dot,
10:45
you know, continues, you know, to, start a raise the level of awareness and visibility,
10:52
you know, for the queer community here in Singapore. And I think that that’s also very
10:56
encouraging. But this year, obviously, it’s very different,
11:01
you know what I mean? Pink Dot typically happens in June, along with the rest of pride season,
11:09
but because of the COVID-19 situation, you know, you can’t have large gatherings and,
11:14
you know, Pink Dot typically attracts about 30,000 people at the park. So, you know, I
11:19
mean, so they decided – the organizers then decided to have basically, an online show.
11:28
But I thought what was really great about this year’s show was the sort of, you know,
11:34
the diversity of issues that were represented. What I was most impressed about was sort of
11:40
the visibility of trans or nonbinary… trans or non… trans or nonbinary teenagers in
11:49
Singapore, you know what I mean? So, you know, you have this, you know, the trans community
11:55
here as well, you know, that you don’t often see, you know, because like I said, you know,
11:59
sometimes, you know, that image is, you know, very so often, you know, dominated by, you
12:03
know, gay men. But the trans community here, you know, exists as well because we all know
12:08
that, you know, trans people, you know, may not necessarily be able to pass in society.
12:14
So they are subjected to, you know, the most amounts of violence or discrimination, wherever
12:17
they go. You know what I mean? So, you know, I think increasingly the community
12:23
here in Singapore is also focusing a lot of attention to the trans community. You know,
12:29
we have, you know, I think that in Singapore, you know, even though we still have Section
12:37
377a on the books, you know, what I’m most proud of is that we actually have a trans
12:44
shelter. So the T Project really was started out by
12:48
these trangender – by this transgender activists and the community really rallied around them
12:53
to build this shelter because they realize that this is a very much-needed resource.
12:56
You know, because I think increasingly the community is waking up to understanding that,
13:02
you know, the trans community is very much, you know, at threat of violence, at threat
13:07
of discrimination and the legal system, or, you know, the government as a whole will not
13:12
be supporting this community. So I think what I’m most proud of is really
13:18
sort of, you know, the resilience of the community, how they continue to operate in an environment
13:22
that isn’t welcoming of them and how that creativity really shines through. And also
13:28
how the community has also rallied around the trans community here in Singapore.
13:34
It kind of seems like society and the queer community and even the straight community
13:40
is kind of moving along and moving forward to a better place. And the government is lagging
13:46
behind a little bit. Is that sort of an accurate take away from that?
13:52
So it kind of is and is not. So, you know, I think that we need as a community –
13:59
what we’re lacking really is statistics. Right? You know, we need to be able to sort of poll
14:05
people out there to say that, okay, what are their shifting attitudes towards, you know,
14:09
LGBT issues. And I don’t know the figures on this top of my head, but I think that was
14:15
a survey commissioned by a team here in Singapore and, you know, increasingly younger people
14:21
are more… more accepting. You know, they understand, you know, what LGBT issues are,
14:27
they understand what it means to be queer in Singapore, but, you know, we have, you
14:32
know, still a very conservative population here in Singapore, very much backed by, you
14:38
know, religion. The kind of, I would say, you know, Christian
14:43
presence in Singapore is very large and also very rich, you know what I mean? And that
14:49
gives them a lot of, you know, lobbying power and allows them to, you know, be able to use
14:55
those funds to, you know, basically further their message. Yeah.
15:00
So if you are a – you talked about so many different queer causes and activists, and
15:06
if you are a queer person in Singapore – I guess it’s two questions. One in Singapore,
15:11
specifically, the other one, a queer person in Asia, since you’ve touched them on upon
15:15
the other, countries in Asia, what… where should they go? What if they’re looking for
15:21
a community, what if they’re looking for resources, do you know specific places or organizations
15:26
that you can refer people to? Oh, absolutely. So, you know, in Singapore,
15:31
you know, when we set up the, when we, when we, sort of, we published the legal guide,
15:38
basically, you know, we had a website, So you can go to www.SingaporeLGBTQLaw.com, you
15:45
will find a resource page. The guide is also available for free to download, so you can
15:52
ask that as well. In Singapore, you know, like I said, you know,
15:57
even though we have an environment that is homophobic, you know, we still have this sort
16:03
of very thriving, gay community. You know, so I think that one of the resources that
16:10
– or groups have been created recently, is Out in SG. And so Out in SG really is this,
16:18
you know, Singapore-based social group. And it was born out of the need to interact basically
16:27
outside of the bars. Right? So, you know, for a lot of the gay community, you know,
16:33
you know, bars or bathhouses are really kind of the way in which we enter into gay culture
16:40
or meeting people online to the apps, like Grindr and stuff like that.
16:44
And, you know, there were people in the community that said that there has to be more. And so
16:49
Out in SG was created to sort of, you know, have events that were in environments that
16:56
were not sexualized. I took it upon myself, you know, to sort of, kind of to organize
17:04
swimming in Singapore because, you know, I swam with the Philadelphia Fins, you know,
17:09
and I wanted to really try to sort of recreate that kind of swimming community here in Singapore.
17:18
So Out in SG is is one. So, you know, it’s welcoming of everybody, but it’s predominantly,
17:25
you know, gay men. For, you know, the, for women, you know, the main organization here
17:32
is Sayoni. And Sayoni, you know, has a whole course of, you know, services under them,
17:38
you know, counseling, support and stuff like that. In fact, I really wanna highlight Sayoni
17:45
as an organization because just last year, Sayoni sort of researched and interviewed
17:54
close to 40 women hearing Singapore to compile a report on, you know, violence and discrimination
18:04
against queer women here in Singapore. And I think that, you know, having that physical
18:08
book with all those interviews and statistics, you know, really is basically concrete evidence,
18:14
you know, and I think that having this kind of concrete evidence is very important, especially
18:21
when you are trying to sort of, you know, advocate for your case.
18:25
For the trans community in Singapore, the main organization here is the T Project. It’s
18:31
also sort of the same, organization, that is – was behind the homeless shelter. You
18:38
know what I mean? So the T Project continues to, you know, advocate for the trans community
18:44
here in Singapore. They provide counseling services, they, you know, the shelter, you
18:48
know, they provide, you know, resources in terms of books and stuff like that.
18:53
Fun fact, Singapore actually was one of the first few – was actually the place where the
19:03
gender reassignment surgery was pioneered. So, you know, in the beginning, you know,
19:11
you had, you know, these doctors that were performing all these gender reassignment surgeries,
19:18
you know what I mean? But because, you know, slowly after that, you know, you had sort
19:22
of all these kind of like religious influences and then, you know, that sort of kind of shifted
19:27
away and now a lot of the trans community that want to transition, you know, they usually
19:33
go out to Thailand. So I have one more question because we’re
19:37
just about out of time and I wanted to take it back to the story that you shared with
19:41
us 11 years ago, because at the very end, I think you said something really nice.
19:45
And I’m curious as to, if you still believe it, which I imagine you will, but kind of
19:50
your thoughts on that. You talked about, the importance of just being… being honest and,
19:58
you know, thinking that it’s much safer to be quiet and to yourself, but to take risks,
20:04
you know, because you had a… you had a lot to lose, you know, by taking that risk and,
20:10
and you did. So what are your… what are your thoughts on that today? Do you still
20:14
feel even more so now? Or do you feel, you know, how do you feel about that?
20:18
I mean, you know, in terms of, you know, being honest with yourself, I think, you know, when
20:25
I was looking back and, you know, I was definitely a lot more fearless, you know, when I was…
20:30
when I was young, you know what I mean? Really kind of like balls to the wind or whatever
20:35
the case is, you know. And you know, over time, you know, when I was, and I speak to
20:41
a lot of young people, you know, in my interactions with them, you know, I always also advocate
20:45
for safety. Yes. It’s very – it’s important to be honest in itself, but it’s also sort
20:50
of, you know, you really have to also sort of negotiate that with safety.
20:54
You know, if a lot of the kids who are thinking of coming out here in Singapore, you know,
20:59
they’re still very much living with their parents, you know, they still have a lot of
21:02
financial ties to them, you know? So, you know, I think that, you know, coming out continues
21:10
to be a journey and you know, you don’t just come out once. You know what I mean? You come
21:16
out many, many times. You come out to yourself, come out to your friends, you come out to
21:21
your family. I mean, I think for a lot of gay men, I think our continuing challenge
21:28
is with loneliness. And you know, for many, many reasons, you know, we put up this defensive
21:36
walls or we feel that, you know, we can’t be honest about the truth of who we are, whether
21:41
it’s to ourselves or to the outside world, you know what I mean?
21:45
And so I think that, you know, the real prize that comes with honesty is to then be able
21:55
to be vulnerable in front of someone else and then be able to then open yourself up
22:01
to love. You know, when I came back from the US, you know, I’m also… I fell in love,
22:10
basically. And, I count myself very fortunate to be able to find a partner that, you know,
22:22
that loves me for who I am and you know that, and we’ve been able to build a stable and
22:30
long lasting relationship in spite of the challenges, in spite of the climate. And I
22:36
think a lot of tha has to do with being honest with each other and being honest with yourself.
22:45
So I’m happy to say that, you know, just last month we celebrated our ninth anniversary
22:52
together. And we are looking to, you know, build a home together this year. And so I
23:02
want to say that it’s, you know, it, it will be tough to be queer in Singapore and it certainly
23:12
is not ideal, but it also isn’t impossible. If you really want something, you really will
23:23
have to fight for it, but I think that, you know, love keeps you going.
23:28
That’s great. Well, congratulations on your relationship! Nine years. That’s, you know,
23:34
that’s shortly after we told your story. That’s great. Well, thank you so much for taking
23:40
the time. I know there’s a big time difference and I really appreciate you being flexible
23:44
with that. So thanks again for your time. And we’re gonna, if anyone has any questions
23:50
for Nicholas or being a queer in Asia or Singapore, leave them in the comments. And Nicholas we’ll
23:56
ask that you periodically check back. And if you want to watch Nicholas’s story, we,
24:02
you know, hsi full story is available on I’m From Driftwood as well as thousands more on
24:06
our Facebook and Instagram. So, you can find them all there. Thanks for watching. And we’ll
24:11
check back in with you next week for next week’s Story Update. Thanks.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and storysharing.

Connect with us:

Website:  http://www.imfromdriftwood.com/

YouTube

Instagram

Tumblr

Twitter: @ImFromDriftwood

Facebook

@ImFromDriftwood

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x