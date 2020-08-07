Nicholas Deroose – Current Queer Struggles and Progress in Singapore [Video]

.

Eleven years ago in Philadelphia, we filmed a story with Nicholas Deroose about him living his truth and the importance of coming out. Nicholas has since returned to his home country of Singapore and we recently caught up with him on how things are going in his life, as well as the state of queer life in Singapore and the rest of Asia.

For more information on some of the Singapore-based resources mentioned in this episode, please visit the following:

Singapore LGBT Legal Guidebook: www.singaporelgbtlaw.com

Sayoni: www.sayoni.com

00:05 Welcome to this week’s Story Update. Today we’re going to talk to Nicholas Deroose, who

00:11 now lives in Singapore. We filmed his story, 11 years ago this month. But before we talk

00:18 to Nick, let’s take a look at his story. So my name is Nicholas and I’m from Singapore.

00:25 My story is sort of how I came out in the military. And when I mean the military, it

00:32 is the military in Singapore where I was born. So when every sort of male hits the age of

00:39 18, you usually have to enlist in the military for national service. What happens, you know,

00:47 when it comes to being gay in the military is sort of… sort of not like America where

00:52 they have “Don’t ask, Don’t Tell”. In Singapore, they will ask you. Again, they

00:56 have this list they run true. Do you have any history of lung diseases? Do you have

01:01 heart diseases, blah, blah, blah. So on and so forth. And then they ask you, do you have

01:05 any mental disorders, i.e., homosexuality. So that is sort of the tipping point, whether

01:11 you tell them you’re a homosexual or you don’t. People usually don’t declare.

01:17 So I didn’t declare as well and I went through sort of like… like they start off in basic

01:24 military training school. I was called in to see my commanding officer and stuff like

01:27 that. And he sat me down and he says, like, “Do you know why you’re here?”

01:30 And I said, “I don’t know. Why… why am I here?”

01:33 And he said, “Well, you know, I’ve heard some rumors about you and I want to find out

01:40 if they’re true or not.” I ask him what are those rumors and he says,

01:47 “Well, I heard that you’re gay, you know, is it… is this true?”

01:50 And I asked him, you know, why is this an issue? You know, is this… honestly at that

01:56 point, I was like prepared for anything. I was like, I was going to get court martialed.

01:59 I was, like, so sure of it. But really, I mean, his answer really surprised

02:04 me because he said that, “Well, I was wondering, you know, in case, you know, you were uncomfortable

02:11 staying in the bunk with the boys.” I’m thinking to myself, You have no idea how far

02:15 are you from the truth. You have no idea. So, I mean, his answer was really surprising

02:21 because you think it was going to be like really negative and stuff like that. But it

02:23 was actually coming from a place that was really supportive.

02:26 We fear that… we have to use the worst, worst place scenario out in our minds. But

02:31 sometimes I think that we need to learn to trust people. And, you know, we make get hurt,

02:39 you know, along the way, but that makes us stronger. And if we take that risk, we also

02:45 reap the re- a greater reward. All right. Welcome Nicholas, how are you?

02:50 How’s it going? Yeah, it’s… it’s good. It’s sunny here in

02:55 Singapore and that video was quite the throwback. Really. I can hardly recognize myself.

03:03 How many hours ahead are you? It’s morning here in Singapore. And I think

03:07 we are about 12 or 13 hours ahead of you guys if I’m not mistaken. Yeah.

03:13 Okay. Well, thanks for finding the time to do this. I’m glad it worked out.

03:18 So can you give us just a very general update on your life right now? What’s going on? You

03:23 know, how’s… how’s life? You moved from Philadelphia to Singapore. Just kind of give

03:28 us an overview of what’s new with you. So after I graduated, I came back and like

03:34 any fresh grad, you know, managed to get a job pretty easily. So I think I was pretty

03:41 fortunate because you know, at a time when I was graduating, I was worried that I wouldn’t

03:45 be able to get a job. And, you know, after, you know, my career kind of like stabilized,

03:49 you know, I then kind of threw myself back into, you know… you know, queer activism

03:56 again. You know what I mean? Because I was involved in Philadelphia.

04:01 After I returned, you know, to Singapore, you know, that work continued. I started up

04:07 a podcast with a friend of mine. Well, continued to revive this podcast, basically, called

04:14 “Queer Cast.” And the idea around, you know, Queer Cast was to focus on the Asia

04:20 region and the kind of, you know, queer advancements or queer challenges that were sort of happening

04:29 in Asia. So, you know, some examples would be, you

04:33 know, sort of, you know, what… what is it like, you know, for gay life in Japan? If

04:38 you are a foreigner, you know, coming to Japan, you know, how do you fit into gay life in

04:42 Japan? The others would be, you know, talking to

04:46 the people behind the civil rights movement in Hong Kong. Hong Kong again recently has

04:51 been very much in the news because of that, you know, this new national security law.

04:57 And, you know, a lot of the civil rights groups there are very worried about, you know, how

05:02 this law will impact them and, you know, and what it means to continue to be an activist

05:09 in Hong Kong. And last, but certainly not least, you know,

05:13 that sort of road to marriage equality in Taiwan. And Taiwan really has been kind of

05:19 leading the way in terms of, you know, LGBT rights here in Asia, you know. They just legalized,

05:28 you know, they just had marriage equality not too long ago and the fight continues in

05:35 Taiwan. Closer to home, here in Singapore, you know,

05:41 we just in March of this year, the courts rejected three separate legal challenges to

05:53 the Section 377a, and Section 377a, basically, is the penal code that criminalizes sex between

06:02 men. So effectively, you know, homosexuality is illegal in Singapore and you know, that

06:09 law basically, you know, trickles down, you know, to all sorts of other effects here in

06:17 the queer community, whether that be discrimination, violence, exclusion. You know, and so that

06:24 has a lot of trickle down effects. Having said that, you know, even though the

06:28 legal environment is not ideal, you know, the community here in Singapore continues

06:35 to be very resilient and continues to be focused on really creating internal resources in order

06:42 to help the community. So one of the things that I’m most proud of, you know, my time

06:48 here in getting involved in the queer community is sort of helping to fundraise and publish,

06:53 you know, Singapore’s first LGBT legal guide for families and couples.

06:59 And so how that started on was that, you know, I was approached by a friend, you know, I

07:05 think it was 2016 and you know, she came to me and she said that, you know, even though,

07:12 you know, the law has not moved on, you know, people’s lives, you know, don’t stay still.

07:19 You know, queer people in Singapore want to have families want to have longterm relationships,

07:24 watch that legal protections, you know? So how can we do that in this climate, whereby

07:31 the law is still very much, you know, has not been in favor of queer people.

07:36 And so, you know, she gathered a group of 18 other lawyers and basically sort of coordinated

07:45 community law in Singapore. So the existing law in Singapore and then applied that to

07:51 situations that, you know, couples of families might face. So this is in relation to things

07:56 like, you know, immigration, visitation rights, adoption. You know, the difference between,

08:03 you know, how to negotiate, how to sort of navigate Syariah law here in Singapore and

08:11 all that, you know? So it’s… it was, I think, you know, on the team’s part, a really sort

08:19 of tremendous effort to get his guide pushed out

08:23 And I still remember that during the fundraising process, you know, the moment we launched

08:28 our fundraising campaign, you know, within 48 hours, the entire thing was funded.

08:34 Wow! And I think that our goal was, you know, $10,000.

08:40 And I think that our final amount was, you know, close to just over $20,000. And so there’s

08:48 this outpouring of support for these resources, this kind of resource, because I believe that

08:55 queer people are ready to sort of want to move their lives or, and wants to have, you

09:00 know, a more kind of legalized relationship in Singapore. Unfortunately, you know, the

09:07 ruling party in Singapore is maintaining that status pool and that’s what’s really sort

09:13 of preventing, you know, sort of the advancement of gay rights here in Singapore.

09:18 So, you know, that was in 2017. And then as a sort of very sort of prominent, you know,

09:28 point to note in sort of the queer history here in Singapore is the sort of.. the continued,

09:35 sort of, attendance or continued… the continuing… the continuing parade basically of Ping Dot.

09:42 And basically, for people that do not know what Ping Dot is, it’s kind of like, you know,

09:48 Singapore’s version of a pride parade. And I think it’s kind of like a pride parade because

09:53 it is not really a pride parade in a sort of a US kind of Western kind of context, where

09:58 you have sort of these large floats going down the street and you know, all these dancers

10:03 and stuff like that. In Singapore, you know, that does not happen. You know what I mean?

10:11 And one of the main reasons being is, is that because, you know, we have a kind of constricted

10:19 freedom of assembly. So if you want to protest, you know, there’s only one place in Singapore

10:26 where you can do so and it’s a park. So you apply for a police permit and then you’re

10:31 allowed to protest at this park in in the center of the city. And so for gay people,

10:37 this is the only available space as well to hold such… such a protest. So Pink Dot,

10:45 you know, continues, you know, to, start a raise the level of awareness and visibility,

10:52 you know, for the queer community here in Singapore. And I think that that’s also very

10:56 encouraging. But this year, obviously, it’s very different,

11:01 you know what I mean? Pink Dot typically happens in June, along with the rest of pride season,

11:09 but because of the COVID-19 situation, you know, you can’t have large gatherings and,

11:14 you know, Pink Dot typically attracts about 30,000 people at the park. So, you know, I

11:19 mean, so they decided – the organizers then decided to have basically, an online show.

11:28 But I thought what was really great about this year’s show was the sort of, you know,

11:34 the diversity of issues that were represented. What I was most impressed about was sort of

11:40 the visibility of trans or nonbinary… trans or non… trans or nonbinary teenagers in

11:49 Singapore, you know what I mean? So, you know, you have this, you know, the trans community

11:55 here as well, you know, that you don’t often see, you know, because like I said, you know,

11:59 sometimes, you know, that image is, you know, very so often, you know, dominated by, you

12:03 know, gay men. But the trans community here, you know, exists as well because we all know

12:08 that, you know, trans people, you know, may not necessarily be able to pass in society.

12:14 So they are subjected to, you know, the most amounts of violence or discrimination, wherever

12:17 they go. You know what I mean? So, you know, I think increasingly the community

12:23 here in Singapore is also focusing a lot of attention to the trans community. You know,

12:29 we have, you know, I think that in Singapore, you know, even though we still have Section

12:37 377a on the books, you know, what I’m most proud of is that we actually have a trans

12:44 shelter. So the T Project really was started out by

12:48 these trangender – by this transgender activists and the community really rallied around them

12:53 to build this shelter because they realize that this is a very much-needed resource.

12:56 You know, because I think increasingly the community is waking up to understanding that,

13:02 you know, the trans community is very much, you know, at threat of violence, at threat

13:07 of discrimination and the legal system, or, you know, the government as a whole will not

13:12 be supporting this community. So I think what I’m most proud of is really

13:18 sort of, you know, the resilience of the community, how they continue to operate in an environment

13:22 that isn’t welcoming of them and how that creativity really shines through. And also

13:28 how the community has also rallied around the trans community here in Singapore.

13:34 It kind of seems like society and the queer community and even the straight community

13:40 is kind of moving along and moving forward to a better place. And the government is lagging

13:46 behind a little bit. Is that sort of an accurate take away from that?

13:52 So it kind of is and is not. So, you know, I think that we need as a community –

13:59 what we’re lacking really is statistics. Right? You know, we need to be able to sort of poll

14:05 people out there to say that, okay, what are their shifting attitudes towards, you know,

14:09 LGBT issues. And I don’t know the figures on this top of my head, but I think that was

14:15 a survey commissioned by a team here in Singapore and, you know, increasingly younger people

14:21 are more… more accepting. You know, they understand, you know, what LGBT issues are,

14:27 they understand what it means to be queer in Singapore, but, you know, we have, you

14:32 know, still a very conservative population here in Singapore, very much backed by, you

14:38 know, religion. The kind of, I would say, you know, Christian

14:43 presence in Singapore is very large and also very rich, you know what I mean? And that

14:49 gives them a lot of, you know, lobbying power and allows them to, you know, be able to use

14:55 those funds to, you know, basically further their message. Yeah.

15:00 So if you are a – you talked about so many different queer causes and activists, and

15:06 if you are a queer person in Singapore – I guess it’s two questions. One in Singapore,

15:11 specifically, the other one, a queer person in Asia, since you’ve touched them on upon

15:15 the other, countries in Asia, what… where should they go? What if they’re looking for

15:21 a community, what if they’re looking for resources, do you know specific places or organizations

15:26 that you can refer people to? Oh, absolutely. So, you know, in Singapore,

15:31 you know, when we set up the, when we, when we, sort of, we published the legal guide,

15:38 basically, you know, we had a website, So you can go to www.SingaporeLGBTQLaw.com, you

15:45 will find a resource page. The guide is also available for free to download, so you can

15:52 ask that as well. In Singapore, you know, like I said, you know,

15:57 even though we have an environment that is homophobic, you know, we still have this sort

16:03 of very thriving, gay community. You know, so I think that one of the resources that

16:10 – or groups have been created recently, is Out in SG. And so Out in SG really is this,

16:18 you know, Singapore-based social group. And it was born out of the need to interact basically

16:27 outside of the bars. Right? So, you know, for a lot of the gay community, you know,

16:33 you know, bars or bathhouses are really kind of the way in which we enter into gay culture

16:40 or meeting people online to the apps, like Grindr and stuff like that.

16:44 And, you know, there were people in the community that said that there has to be more. And so

16:49 Out in SG was created to sort of, you know, have events that were in environments that

16:56 were not sexualized. I took it upon myself, you know, to sort of, kind of to organize

17:04 swimming in Singapore because, you know, I swam with the Philadelphia Fins, you know,

17:09 and I wanted to really try to sort of recreate that kind of swimming community here in Singapore.

17:18 So Out in SG is is one. So, you know, it’s welcoming of everybody, but it’s predominantly,

17:25 you know, gay men. For, you know, the, for women, you know, the main organization here

17:32 is Sayoni. And Sayoni, you know, has a whole course of, you know, services under them,

17:38 you know, counseling, support and stuff like that. In fact, I really wanna highlight Sayoni

17:45 as an organization because just last year, Sayoni sort of researched and interviewed

17:54 close to 40 women hearing Singapore to compile a report on, you know, violence and discrimination

18:04 against queer women here in Singapore. And I think that, you know, having that physical

18:08 book with all those interviews and statistics, you know, really is basically concrete evidence,

18:14 you know, and I think that having this kind of concrete evidence is very important, especially

18:21 when you are trying to sort of, you know, advocate for your case.

18:25 For the trans community in Singapore, the main organization here is the T Project. It’s

18:31 also sort of the same, organization, that is – was behind the homeless shelter. You

18:38 know what I mean? So the T Project continues to, you know, advocate for the trans community

18:44 here in Singapore. They provide counseling services, they, you know, the shelter, you

18:48 know, they provide, you know, resources in terms of books and stuff like that.

18:53 Fun fact, Singapore actually was one of the first few – was actually the place where the

19:03 gender reassignment surgery was pioneered. So, you know, in the beginning, you know,

19:11 you had, you know, these doctors that were performing all these gender reassignment surgeries,

19:18 you know what I mean? But because, you know, slowly after that, you know, you had sort

19:22 of all these kind of like religious influences and then, you know, that sort of kind of shifted

19:27 away and now a lot of the trans community that want to transition, you know, they usually

19:33 go out to Thailand. So I have one more question because we’re

19:37 just about out of time and I wanted to take it back to the story that you shared with

19:41 us 11 years ago, because at the very end, I think you said something really nice.

19:45 And I’m curious as to, if you still believe it, which I imagine you will, but kind of

19:50 your thoughts on that. You talked about, the importance of just being… being honest and,

19:58 you know, thinking that it’s much safer to be quiet and to yourself, but to take risks,

20:04 you know, because you had a… you had a lot to lose, you know, by taking that risk and,

20:10 and you did. So what are your… what are your thoughts on that today? Do you still

20:14 feel even more so now? Or do you feel, you know, how do you feel about that?

20:18 I mean, you know, in terms of, you know, being honest with yourself, I think, you know, when

20:25 I was looking back and, you know, I was definitely a lot more fearless, you know, when I was…

20:30 when I was young, you know what I mean? Really kind of like balls to the wind or whatever

20:35 the case is, you know. And you know, over time, you know, when I was, and I speak to

20:41 a lot of young people, you know, in my interactions with them, you know, I always also advocate

20:45 for safety. Yes. It’s very – it’s important to be honest in itself, but it’s also sort

20:50 of, you know, you really have to also sort of negotiate that with safety.

20:54 You know, if a lot of the kids who are thinking of coming out here in Singapore, you know,

20:59 they’re still very much living with their parents, you know, they still have a lot of

21:02 financial ties to them, you know? So, you know, I think that, you know, coming out continues

21:10 to be a journey and you know, you don’t just come out once. You know what I mean? You come

21:16 out many, many times. You come out to yourself, come out to your friends, you come out to

21:21 your family. I mean, I think for a lot of gay men, I think our continuing challenge

21:28 is with loneliness. And you know, for many, many reasons, you know, we put up this defensive

21:36 walls or we feel that, you know, we can’t be honest about the truth of who we are, whether

21:41 it’s to ourselves or to the outside world, you know what I mean?

21:45 And so I think that, you know, the real prize that comes with honesty is to then be able

21:55 to be vulnerable in front of someone else and then be able to then open yourself up

22:01 to love. You know, when I came back from the US, you know, I’m also… I fell in love,

22:10 basically. And, I count myself very fortunate to be able to find a partner that, you know,

22:22 that loves me for who I am and you know that, and we’ve been able to build a stable and

22:30 long lasting relationship in spite of the challenges, in spite of the climate. And I

22:36 think a lot of tha has to do with being honest with each other and being honest with yourself.

22:45 So I’m happy to say that, you know, just last month we celebrated our ninth anniversary

22:52 together. And we are looking to, you know, build a home together this year. And so I

23:02 want to say that it’s, you know, it, it will be tough to be queer in Singapore and it certainly

23:12 is not ideal, but it also isn’t impossible. If you really want something, you really will

23:23 have to fight for it, but I think that, you know, love keeps you going.

23:28 That’s great. Well, congratulations on your relationship! Nine years. That’s, you know,

23:34 that’s shortly after we told your story. That’s great. Well, thank you so much for taking

23:40 the time. I know there’s a big time difference and I really appreciate you being flexible

23:44 with that. So thanks again for your time. And we’re gonna, if anyone has any questions

23:50 for Nicholas or being a queer in Asia or Singapore, leave them in the comments. And Nicholas we’ll

23:56 ask that you periodically check back. And if you want to watch Nicholas’s story, we,

24:02 you know, hsi full story is available on I’m From Driftwood as well as thousands more on

24:06 our Facebook and Instagram. So, you can find them all there. Thanks for watching. And we’ll

24:11 check back in with you next week for next week’s Story Update. Thanks.

