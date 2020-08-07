Nicholas Deroose – Current Queer Struggles and Progress in Singapore [Video]

.
Eleven years ago in Philadelphia, we filmed a story with Nicholas Deroose about him living his truth and the importance of coming out. Nicholas has since returned to his home country of Singapore and we recently caught up with him on how things are going in his life, as well as the state of queer life in Singapore and the rest of Asia.
For more information on some of the Singapore-based resources mentioned in this episode, please visit the following:
Singapore LGBT Legal Guidebook: www.singaporelgbtlaw.com
Sayoni: www.sayoni.com
