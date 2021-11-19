Storytelling Enhancements [Podcast]

On this episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we’re talking about three storytelling strategies. When you practice these enhancements, you will set yourself apart as a solid writer with a world of experience.

Many writers do a fine job of laying down the bones of a story, but especially when they are a neophyte, they lack enough meat to hold their reader’s attention. It doesn’t mean they can’t improve; what it means is that they need to know the tricks!

Remember these storytelling enhancement techniques and watch your writing change from amateurish to absolutely on-point.

Here are the three takeaways for this episode of Go Book Yourself:

Set the scene. We can’t give it all away, but make sure you introduce the characters before you jump into dialogue. And that’s one point of this tip–the others are in the show! Dialogue. There’s a reason dialogue is provided, and it’s up to you to figure out why and how to add it to the content to make your reader attach more easily to your characters. Thoughts. When formatted in either italics or quote marks thoughts take the reader into the mind of whoever is doing the thinking, offering a fresh experience.

When you think of your favorite books, you’d probably remember that these practices are used thoroughly. It’s what grabs you and pulls you inside the book. It reveals what’s at stake, so you will keep reading.

Your reader wants an emotional connection with you, and these three strategies will absolutely link them to you. Through setting the scene, they can step inside the book and feel like they are there. Dialogue introduces your reader to verbal nuances and specific speaking styles. It adds dimension. When we use thoughts, it provides a glimpse into a person’s mind. So obv, all of these put together does a magical job of weaving a magnetic spell that will rope your reader into your book and make them never want to let go.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author.

