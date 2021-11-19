Get Daily Email
Storytelling Enhancements [Podcast]

Storytelling Enhancements [Podcast]

When you practice these enhancements, you will set yourself apart as a solid writer with a world of experience.

by

 

On this episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we’re talking about three storytelling strategies. When you practice these enhancements, you will set yourself apart as a solid writer with a world of experience.

.

.

Many writers do a fine job of laying down the bones of a story, but especially when they are a neophyte, they lack enough meat to hold their reader’s attention. It doesn’t mean they can’t improve; what it means is that they need to know the tricks!

Remember these storytelling enhancement techniques and watch your writing change from amateurish to absolutely on-point.

Here are the three takeaways for this episode of Go Book Yourself:

  1. Set the scene. We can’t give it all away, but make sure you introduce the characters before you jump into dialogue. And that’s one point of this tip–the others are in the show!
  2. Dialogue. There’s a reason dialogue is provided, and it’s up to you to figure out why and how to add it to the content to make your reader attach more easily to your characters.
  3. Thoughts. When formatted in either italics or quote marks thoughts take the reader into the mind of whoever is doing the thinking, offering a fresh experience.

When you think of your favorite books, you’d probably remember that these practices are used thoroughly. It’s what grabs you and pulls you inside the book. It reveals what’s at stake, so you will keep reading.

Your reader wants an emotional connection with you, and these three strategies will absolutely link them to you. Through setting the scene, they can step inside the book and feel like they are there. Dialogue introduces your reader to verbal nuances and specific speaking styles. It adds dimension. When we use thoughts, it provides a glimpse into a person’s mind. So obv, all of these put together does a magical job of weaving a magnetic spell that will rope your reader into your book and make them never want to let go.

Thanks for tuning in! If you like what we have to say, please share this episode, and leave us a review—especially if it’s a nice one. And if you really liked this episode, subscribe and get updates on upcoming episodes, as well as read all the show notes.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author.

This post was previously published on Jhillmark.com.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Hilary Lauren Jastram

Freelance Minnesota writer, author and die-hard word nerd, Hilary Lauren Jastram reads grammatical reference books in her spare time.

She is the author of Killing Karl, a story about a career killer masquerading as an everyday man, and his wife trying desperately to live in denial. She also operates J. Hill Marketing, a business specializing in digital media, copywriting and editorial services.

Her second book, Sick Success: The Entrepreneur's Prescription to Turning Pain into Purpose and Profit is on Amazon.

She cannot stop writing. She simply has no control over love. And that is what writing is … love. Like any other kind of passion.

You can follow with Hilary on Twitter and Facebook.

