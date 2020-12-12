Successful People Don’t Make Sacrifices, They Make Smart Choices

Smart work and better choices are two of the most important things that can increase your odds of success — it applies in almost all fields.

Nothing spectacular happens without them.

There are no shortcuts to lasting success, only smartcuts.

Everyone aspires to be successful.

But incredibly successful people don’t give up anything for success — what they do instead of sacrifice is to make better and smart choices.

They have options, but they choose what can make them better, bring out the best in them and lead to the achievement of the ultimate goal. They choose freedom over restrictions.

“Successful entrepreneurs don’t sacrifice job security to run their own business. They choose freedom over dependency,” writes Michael Mehlberg.

They choose to build something amazing they can be proud of over what may not guarantee fulfilment.

Athletes don’t sacrifice comfort to win gold medals, they choose to pursue something that brings out the best in them over relaxation.

“I never made sacrifices; I made choices”— Greg Seattle, Olympic Gold Medalist.

When faced with the choice, you don’t sacrifice the best option, you choose exactly what you want to make the most of life.

“If you think it’s a sacrifice, you shouldn’t do it, says Tony Robbins.

Tim Hererra writes in The New York Times, “The people at the top of any given field didn’t get there just by working hard. Yes, hard work is necessary but just as important is being smart about the work you’re doing, and focusing on doing the things that will help you improve.”

Success means a lot to every person. It’s a weighted combination of power, status, money, family, and work. People pursue success for different reasons.

Everything I do is a choice. I choose to spend quality time writing every day. What could I have done differently? I’m not sacrificing fun, holiday or something else that maybe be superior to doing my best work. I prioritise everything I want accordingly.

You don’t need to sacrifice everything to do the best work.

I choose to read every evening instead of spending all that time just watching TV. I’m not sacrificing the best shows or movies. I’m improving my mental models by reading a book.

I choose to spend quality time with the people I care about. I also choose to rest or plan for downtime, I’m not sacrificing work.

Don’t sacrifice —think smart choices and better outcomes

Don’t focus on what you are missing — think about what you are gaining.

“If you change your mindset from” I’m sacrificing something” to “I’m choosing something,” you’re prioritizing your life,” writes Darius Foroux.

To make the most of life, don’t focus on what you are missing, don’t think you are sacrificing — think smart choices and better outcomes.

To become productive, prioritise what can deliver the best results — the right tools, environment, quality sleep, better diet and amazing physical exercise. Don’t think about sacrifices — focus on what you getting in the process.

Think about the best use of your energy, intellect, and time as you try to seize the most meaningful outcomes with the least wasted effort. Learn to succeed with less stress and struggle.

If you are sacrificing sleep to be successful you are doing it wrong — work with your body, not against it. Maximum achievement requires making consistently healthy choices.

Millions of people have become too preoccupied with “the grind,” and it’s actually burning them out. In the end, you can put your health at risk.

Don’t think about success in isolation. Build better relationships. Questions your routines, choices, and actions and keep doing what can guarantee progress, better outcomes and a better life for you and those you care about.

Don’t succumb to the sacrifice fallacy — you don’t need to suffer to build or create your best life, but you have to be able to make better choices and prioritise what’s important to your end goal.

