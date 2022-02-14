Super Bowl LVI: In Tweets

Away we go with the SuperB owl. pic.twitter.com/g8wb1BO81T — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 13, 2022

The Rock…looking tremendous

The Rock looks like an action figure. I didn’t know male bodies could have those proportions. #SuperBowl https://t.co/qCJG5vp5k2 — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 13, 2022

The Game…Rams Take The Lead Late and Beat The Bengals 23-20

Cooper Kupp doing Cooper Kupp things.

One again. Cooper Kupp should have been NFL MVP. #SuperBowl — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 13, 2022

Odell Beckham opens up the scoring with a TD grab:

The rookie sensation:

Jamar Chase with the sensational one handed over the shoulder catch with OBJ in attendance is something else. What a catch. Chase may already be the best WR in football. #SuperBowl https://t.co/eHAyGwmbMP — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 14, 2022

Sad Giants Tweet:

Whomever had the Bengals first TD being thrown by RB, Joe Mixon just made MONEY. #SuperBowl #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/vvJk3G5KxG — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 14, 2022

Matthew Stafford just had a little Detroit Lions flashback. Not what you want to do in the #SuperBowl Interception by the Bengals in the end zone. Momentum swings. — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 14, 2022

Whichever male accessory is with J-Lo just looks like a goofball. Doesn’t matter if it’s ARod or Ben Affleck. #TheJLoEffect #SuperBowl — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 14, 2022

“One play at a time. Play like we’re capable of playing.” Thanks, Sean. Got it. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/hxDw5yqBdX — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 14, 2022

First play of the second half….Loooooooong TD to Tee Higgins. 🔥 Wow. Bengals go up 17-13. (Got away with a teensy little face mark there. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️)#SuperBowl — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 14, 2022

Idle wonderings….

So is this the most ever cumulative handsomeness among #SuperBowl Head Coaches? — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 14, 2022

Second play of second half…INT off a tip. Bengals ready to #WhoDey this game. #SuperBowl https://t.co/aPRZNxnrsh — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 14, 2022

Bengals could put the hammer down right now after that ballsy 4th down conversion. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/VOlzl1yYdF — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 14, 2022

Rams go 3 and out after taking possession at the 50. You know who would have caught that 3rd down pass? Odell Beckham. That’s who. Bengals leading 20-16 early in the 4th. Tick tick tick. #SuperBowl — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 14, 2022

Now the Rams go three and out. Again. Some of these $7m commercials are lasting longer then these “drives.” #SuperBowl #SuperBowlCommercials https://t.co/LivivQ5lww — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 14, 2022

Cooper Kupp. Cooper Kuipp. Cooper Kupp.

Where does “Cooper Kupp” stand on the all time most fun names to say list? Top 5, easily, right?#CooperKupp #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/vVkOIlBmge — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 14, 2022

The Bengals have now resorted to holding Cooper Kupp over and over in the end zone. First and goal Rams from the 1. Buck thirty five left. #SuperBowl https://t.co/AZizYxgSgW — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 14, 2022

Cooper Kupp. Another TD. He will not be denied. Rams up 23-20, with a minute and change left. #SuperBowl https://t.co/AWHUjdJxnM — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 14, 2022

Bengals turn it over on downs from midfield. Aaron Donald gets Burrow. Game. Rams are the NFL’s champions. The Rams do what they were built to do. Rings for Odell and Stafford. Eli Apple comes up short. The Bengals played a solid came but came up just short. #SuperBowl — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 14, 2022

…The Super Bowl Commercials

For the impatient among you. Here Are All The 2022 Super Bowl Commercials Worth Watching – Digg https://t.co/G1djlXL4vp — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 13, 2022

Law and Order commercial: McCoy looks like he’s 100 years old. They may be propping him up Weekend at Bernies style for this season. Wow. #SuperBowl #SuperBowlCommercials — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 13, 2022

Wait? So BMWs now come with a Pegasus dog and Selma Hayek? Because…those are good selling points. #SuperBowlCommercials — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 13, 2022

Facebook is evil. But that Don’t You Forget About Me pseudo-Chuckee Cheese spot was so sweet. (And stop trying to make Meta happen. It’s not happening). #Facebook #Meta #SuperBowlCommercials pic.twitter.com/KXTtXjTJlX — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 14, 2022

To be clear, if it’s a choice between the two, I’m going with the Pegasus dog. #SuperBowlCommercials https://t.co/TKmGtSsmPQ — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 14, 2022

Colin Jost is with Black Widow. And he’s so damned funny. Now I feel like he’s just running it in. #SuperBowlCommercials — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 14, 2022

The inevitable Helmanns-Jarod Mayo tie in. Nice work Mayo’s agent. #SuperBowlCommercials — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 14, 2022

The Dre Day Half Time Show…

#SuperBowl #ShperBowlHalftime bringing it hard with the 90s rap. I feel like I’m finally old enough that they are catering this directly to me. #Snoop #DrDre — All American Icons — Michael Kasdan (@michaelkasdan) February 14, 2022

