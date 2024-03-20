Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Sweet Potato Soup With Spinach & Coconut Milk (Vegan)

Sweet Potato Soup With Spinach & Coconut Milk (Vegan)

A simple, easy, healthy, and delicious sweet potato and spinach coconut milk soup. Gluten-free & vegan.

by Leave a Comment

 

A simple, easy, healthy, and delicious sweet potato and spinach coconut milk soup. Gluten-free & vegan.

All food is medicine–but there is something about soup that feels more blatantly medicinal to me. When I make a soup, I really intuit all ingredients based upon what is needed in the moment.

This particular soup is light & nourishing. I really just wanted a simple coconut milk soup that allowed the flavors of the star ingredients to peek through without too much spice in the mix. I enjoy this soup best when accompanied by some lightly salted brown rice on the side…
Sweet Potato & Spinach Coconut Milk Soup (Gluten Free, Vegan) #soup #thai #sweetpotato #spinach #coconut #vegan #lunch #dinner

Other Vegan Soup Recipes you may enjoy:

Gluten-Free Vegan Lentil Minestrone Soup

Spicy Southwestern Corn, Potato, Quinoa, And Red Lentil Chowder (Gluten-Free, Vegan)

Butternut Squash Coconut Curry Rice Noodle Soup (Gluten-Free, Vegan)

Ginger Harvest Lentil Soup (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

If you try this recipe please let me know! Leave a comment, rate it, share this post, use Pinterest’s “tried it” feature, or take a photo, & tag me on Instagram and I’ll share it! Thank you so much! <3

Sweet Potato Soup with Spinach & Coconut Milk (Vegan)

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Kristen Wood

About Kristen Wood

Kristen Wood is the author of *Vegetarian Family Cookbook*, *Fermented Hot Sauce Cookbook,* and *Hot Sauce Cookbook for Beginners*. She is also a food writer, photographer, recipe developer, and creator of MOON and spoon and yum.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x