A simple, easy, healthy, and delicious sweet potato and spinach coconut milk soup. Gluten-free & vegan.
All food is medicine–but there is something about soup that feels more blatantly medicinal to me. When I make a soup, I really intuit all ingredients based upon what is needed in the moment.
This particular soup is light & nourishing. I really just wanted a simple coconut milk soup that allowed the flavors of the star ingredients to peek through without too much spice in the mix. I enjoy this soup best when accompanied by some lightly salted brown rice on the side…
Sweet Potato Soup with Spinach & Coconut Milk (Vegan)
Previously Published on moonandspoonandyum
