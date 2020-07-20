Ten Things My Husband Will Never Understand

—

The Fab Hub is a terrific guy. He’s a great husband and a fantastic father. He is a talented musician and composer. He can build furniture, clip the Rotten Cats’ toenails, and paint a bedroom two shades of pink without breaking a sweat. (No, not all at the same time…)

But the man does not understand certain things in this world. And he will readily admit this. My Mom always says that half of being smart is knowing what you’re dumb at. The Hub knows.

Today we’d like to share ten things the Fab Hub does not understand…

Where things go in the refrigerator. Or the pantry. Or the cabinets. Or the dresser drawers. My husband has accused me of “booby-trapping” all storage areas in our home. It’s really not true. I just like things the way I like them. He does not understand the way I like them. As a result, we enjoy a fun game called “Where Does This Go?” How to do little girl hair. Dexterous as his hands might be on the saxophone keys and despite valiant efforts to help Zilla with her hair, the Hub simply cannot put a barrette or a ponytail in Zilla’s hair with any success. Why certain items of clothing should not be dried in the dryer but can be placed in the dryer to fluff them after they have air-dried. Why there are so many different kinds of purses and the differences between them. In his mind, they all fit into one neat category called “bag.” Why I can’t turn off the light before I get into bed. I don’t really know, either. It’s a thing. I need to be in bed before the light goes out. How I remember that I need something from downstairs at precisely the moment his tuchus hits the mattress at night. Cooking. My Mom used to say, “If you can read, you can cook.” I believed her. I’ve told the Hub this and I fully believe that he can cook. He disagrees. He says that in his mind, the process goes something like this: Make fire. Make food hot. Eat food. He claims that he does not understand it in the way that I do. Still, the man makes a killer steak on the grill and his homemade waffles are to die for. So I’m not sure if this one really counts. Why his coffee is so damn good. Really, he doesn’t get it. He uses the scoop that came with the jar that we use to store our coffee beans, which is probably not even an accurate measure by any standard. He has told people precisely what he does and they follow the directions precisely, but cannot produce the same result. It’s inexplicable. He obviously understands coffee, but does not know why his is so particularly good. And it is – anyone who has had it will tell you it’s spectacular. Why people devalue the arts. This is a pretty big one. He just doesn’t understand how something so important and culturally representative – and in many cases culturally defining – can be brushed off and tossed aside in the manner that it is so often today. How someone could be around our Rotten Cats and not love them. Personally, I think they are all little a$$holes. The Hub is of the opinion that they are the most loveable cats on the planet. He really doesn’t understand how people can spend any amount of time with them and be a cat lover convert.

What things confound your husband? Or you? Share in the comments!

