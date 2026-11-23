Your ability to trust, love, and communicate starts at birth. These are etched into your psyche by your parents. My foundation was a rigid righteousness that demanded total submission.

Stability starts with your mother. Your capacity to love others and yourself starts there, too. You learn your worth through her eyes.

My mother didn’t show “love” in any recognizable sense. It was a performance of piety. My value was measured by my ability to reflect her needs. In her world, I wasn’t a person. I was a ball of clay for her to manipulate at will.

Living in a christian fundamentalist cult brings its own brand of trauma. It is a psychological cage built of guilt and the threat of eternal damnation. It is about more than just rules. It is the erosion of the self. You are taught that your heart is deceitful. Your instincts are called sins.

Safety is defined by the patriarchal leaders and isn’t to be questioned. This fear is a slow poison. It teaches you to ignore your intuition and question every thought. Curiosity is treated as defiance.

The abuse I suffered was my mother’s fault. She was the gatekeeper.

She chose that life. She prioritized the cult’s approval over my safety.

The first time, I was four years old. I experienced a brutal assault that fractured my reality. I was trapped in a basement of horrors. A place of cold concrete and terror. She was only a few feet away. I managed to escape, I ran up the stairs naked and crying.

She was supposed to save me. Instead, she told me, “Go back downstairs.”

She cared about the elders and the congregation. She could have physically saved me from the abuse. But she didn’t. She stood by, silent and complicit.

Speaking up meant admitting the beliefs were wrong. That she was in a community of vipers. She sacrificed me throughout my entire childhood for them. I had to be my own protector.

As an adult, I am my mother’s worst nightmare. I am queer, pagan, and tattooed. I have reclaimed my body and my spirit. I represent agency, authenticity, and a refusal to be silenced.

My flesh belongs to me alone.

It no longer belongs to a doctrine that commodified my purity. I find holiness in things she labeled profane. My existence is a direct defiance of her chosen reality.

That type of “love” she offered me was painful. A conditional, neglectful, and weaponized “love”.

The journey toward healing was long and difficult and still not over. The last time I spoke to my mother was six years ago. It was the beginning of my true peace.

I finally know what love actually is. It is stripped of the cult’s distortion and my mother’s betrayals.

Married for eight years and my partner accepts me exactly as I am. Loving the messy, resilient, scarred human I am.

My mother offered a dangerous love. My partner offers unconditional love. It is solid and enduring. A space where I am truly seen and not judged. My partner would save me and choose me. Pulling me into the light instead of throwing me into darkness.

The future is uncertain. Some days I think I will drown in the past. But I have finally found real love. I am still fighting every day to reclaim my peace.

I am my mother’s worst nightmare, but I am my partner’s dream.

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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Photo credit: Shelby Deeter on Unsplash