There’s something rather intoxicating about being attracted to someone.

The lingering glances for a second too long, the subtle touches, the conversations that somehow become more suggestive as the night goes on. Progressively shifting close enough to meet every detail of their features under glimmering night lights. The anticipation of what might happen when you’re finally alone together.

Sometimes, the chemistry is so undeniable that you almost forget there are other things worth considering.

Here comes the question.

Do you give in to the moment, or do you go home to sleep on it?

You want to kiss them. You wonder what it would feel like to be close to them, to feel their hands against your skin, to experience that physical connection you’ve both been dancing around.

But I think there’s a distinction worth exploring between wanting someone and wanting to be wanted by someone. At times, the two can become a little difficult to separate.

Are we sleeping with someone because we genuinely want to experience that intimacy, or are we secretly hoping that it would bring us closer to them?

Chemistry vs Connection

We’ve all experienced some variation of chemistry and attraction.

Sexual chemistry can be incredibly persuasive. It has a way of making ordinary interactions feel extraordinary. A simple touch becomes something worth remembering. A little glance becomes an invitation. And a kiss can leave you wondering what else might be waiting.

Yet, chemistry isn’t necessarily compatibility.

You can have incredible physical connection with someone without sharing the same values, emotional availability or intentions. You can be drawn to someone you barely know, simply because the mystery of them is more exciting.

Being desired can feel a little too good sometimes. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with enjoying that feeling.

But we should occasionally ask ourselves whether we’re equally interested in the person behind that attention.

Do you actually want to know him? Are you curious about his thoughts, his experience, his sense of humour and the little things that make him who he is? Would you still enjoy his company if physical intimacy were completely off the table?

Or are you enjoying the way he makes you feel about yourself?

It’s an uncomfortable question, but an important one.

One thing’s for sure, you shouldn’t feel that sleeping with someone will make you more deserving of their affection. If you desire someone, allow yourself to acknowledge that desire. If you’d rather wait, then honour that instinct. And if you change your mind, remember that you’re entitled to do so.

You can want someone and still choose to take your time. You can enjoy the intimacy of a night together without expecting it to promise you a future. And you can be a woman who embraces her sexuality while being particular about who she shares it with.

Those things can coexist.

You don’t have to choose between being desirable and discerning, you can be both.

So, the next time you find yourself caught between the temptation of the moment and the quiet voice asking you to pause, listen to yourself.

Not because you owe anyone restraint.

But because your desires, your boundaries and your own understanding of what you want deserve to be heard, too.