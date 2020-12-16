Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / Real Men Feel: The Alcoholic Brain [Podcast]

Real Men Feel: The Alcoholic Brain [Podcast]

What really works in recovery?

by Leave a Comment

It can be a tempting escape to reach for your drink or drug of choice, but that doesn’t improve or change your situation.

Listen to Real Men Feel, #209, “The Alcoholic Brain” here:

Robb Kelly, Ph.D., is a world-renowned addiction expert who believes in treating the problem, not the symptoms. He has overcome homelessness, alcohol dependency, trauma, and a whirlwind of events to be the “Gordon Ramsay” of the addiction treatment world.

“Where there is alcoholism, there is always childhood trauma. Always.” ~ Dr. Robb Kelly

Substances only distract you, at best, and can even worsen your condition. My guest today is an addiction expert who has worked with addicts and alcoholics for over 20 years.

Dr. Robb had his first drink at age 9, and the world was never the same. He went on to lose everything and face death because he couldn’t stop drinking. Robb was a very violent drunk, had long-term blackouts, and often woke up in jail. Even then, he didn’t think he had a problem.

Robb Kelly Recovery Group has a 97% success rate and offers a money-back guarantee if you relapse. Dr. Robb says there is money in treatment but not in recovery. You can’t treat addiction with a drug. There is a massive difference between an alcoholic and a drunk. It is all about whether you can make a choice to drink or not.

We discuss the power of words, the lack of words, and the importance of speaking up and sharing, spirituality, being of service, and using fear. I ask Dr. Robb one question that made him stop and realize nobody had ever asked him that in 15 years of doing interviews. That is a hosting win!

Grab the Real Men Feel Guide to Friendship for a list of places you can meet more male friends and get on the Real Men Feel weekly newsletter.

Topics and Questions Include:

  • (1:51) You were a professional musician. Did the cliche of sex, drugs, and rock and roll get you?
  • (2:49) Are some people born addicts?
  • (5:57) Is this foundation of the myth of the tortured artist?
  • (7:07) Does being called the Gordon Ramsay of addiction treatment mean your centers have great food or that you swear at everybody?
  • (10:27) Is relapse an unavoidable part of the journey for an addict?
  • (13:05) Is social drinking possible?
  • (14:50) Did you make many attempts to get sober?
  • (16:26) Can being a highly-functioning alcoholic prolong the problem?
  • (18:54) How has the global pandemic affected substance abuse?
  • (21:12) Do people need to hit rock bottom to get better?
  • (28:05) Are there people who grow up trauma-free?
  • (33:00) What finally got you to shift?
  • (34:37) What are the common mistakes people make in their addiction treatment?
  • (38:43) Is spirituality a big part of recovery?
  • (40:47) Using fear to motivate you.
  • (42:04) What do you do differently from most treatment centers?
  • (44:35) What works well for long-lasting recovery?
  • (49:54 )Do you worry about passing on the alcoholic brain to your children and grandchildren?
  • (53:22) Are there any laws or social policies that need to change to help more people recover and reclaim their lives?
  • (55:22) Can a brain be so damaged by alcohol that it can’t heal?
  • (56:34) Tell me about your book, Daddy, Daddy Please Stop Drinking.

◊♦◊

Watch Real Men Feel, #209, The Alcoholic Brain, October 27, 2020

“Alcoholism is the only self-diagnosed illness in the world.” ~ Dr. Robb Kelly

◊♦◊

Learn more about Dr. Robb at RobbKelly.com. Check out his book, Daddy, Daddy, Please Stop Drinking.

Connect with Dr. Robb Kelly on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Try an online men's group with MensGroup.com/rmf.

Let us know what you thought here in the comments or shoot an email to [email protected].

Scroll down to the author bio for all the links to access more #RealMenFeel

This post was previously published on RealMenFeel.org.

 

***

***

Photo by thom masat on Unsplash

 

About Real Men Feel

Real Men Feel encourages men to allow, share and feel whatever is going on for them. All human beings have the right to be human, the right to feel and express all of their emotions. You define what it means to be a man. Your definition is the only one that matters. 

The Real Men Feel Show is a weekly podcast hosted by author and coach, Andy Grant.

Subscribe to the Real Men Feel on Apple Podcasts

See a directory of past shows here.

Like the show on Facebook facebook.com/realmenfeelshow

Watch Real Men Feel on YouTube

Join our private Facebook group: facebook.com/groups/realmenfeel/
Enjoy Real Men Feel on Stitcher, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pippa, and other top podcast outlets.

Let us know what you thought here in the comments or shoot an email to [email protected]

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

