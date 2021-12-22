The Book I Wish I’d Read 25 Years Ago

In the business world, our conversations are often filled with talk about objectives, budgets, vision, projections, policies, and leadership. The problem is that those concepts don’t exist in a vacuum. Business is ultimately about people—people with emotions, histories, and faults.

At its core, business is a human endeavor. If you want to be successful on any level, you have to treat people as humans and understand how they function. What drives us? What makes us feel valued? What are the conditions that let us operate at our best? Every business leader should be asking these kinds of questions.

Fortunately, Jeanet Wade has given us an incredibly valuable set of answers in her fantastic new book, The Human Team. She identifies and expands on Six Facets of Human Needs™ that must be present for any team to function well: clarity, connection, contribution, challenge, consideration, and confidence.

There are a lot of wonderful things I could say about this book. Is it readable? Well-organized? Clear and concise? Filled with personal stories, case studies, and action steps to help you put the book into practice? Yes to all of those.

But the highest compliment to give this book is that I deeply wish I would have had this book twenty-five years ago. As a former pastor and college professor, and now as a full-time ghostwriter, I have always worked with teams. If I would have had the framework and tools in The Human Team years ago, I could have avoided a lot of frustration. I would have understood what really makes people tick and how to lead a high-functioning and creative team.

That speaks to the massive value of this book. If you are business owner, team leader, executive, trainer, coach, or consultant, you will not only love this book. You will absolutely benefit from it.

I encourage you not only get a copy for yourself, but for everyone on your team.

Read it together, discuss it, and most important, use it to become better.

*For a timely understanding of how meeting human needs positively impacts employee retention read “How To Keep Employees From Joining the ‘Great Resignation’” by Jeanet Wade

