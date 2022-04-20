Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Clock of Life … What Time Is It?

The Clock of Life … What Time Is It?

Where are you on the clock of life’s timeline? What time is it?

by Leave a Comment

The poem below uses the words of a song that I wrote many years ago.
I composed it using the word ‘man’ as the focus link-word, meaning to apply it to everyone (man or woman) i.e. to humankind.
In those days the word ‘man’ was readily acknowledged in that way.

In today’s world of sexual identity and the recognition of diversity, it might be difficult for some to relate to the original words as they were meant.
However, I have decided to retain the original presentation here, in order to retain the historic context.

I ask you to read it with that ‘understanding’ … Thank you.

* * * * * The Clock of Life * * * * *

Here’s a man who’s tryin’ to be good
He’d be better off if only he could.
Sad sad story, we know it’s true:
He’s tried it before … what good did it do?
He’s not quite good enough to get passed half-past two.

Birds are singing; flowers are growing; time seems endless now.
Summer comes … there’s plenty time to go.
‘Try again’, ‘Try again’, is the cry now:
Tries and fails … there’s nothing more to show!

Here’s a man who’s tried to be good
Tries again for he knows that he should.
Sad sad story, we know it’s true:
He’s tried it before … what good did it do?
He’s not quite good enough to get passed half-past two.

Summer’s gone and leaves are falling on his life now.
One more try … the goodness he will show.
Now it’s quarter past two in the autumn:
Fails again … there’s not much time to go.

Will he find The Clock of Life that does not measure time?
Eternal; everlasting; evermore …
Does he know The Clock of Life that never ceases,
Never fails to offer him ‘the door’?

Here’s a man who’s tryin’ to be good
He’d be better off if only he could.
Sad sad story, we know it’s true:
He’s tried it before … what good did it do?
He’s not quite good enough to get passed half-past two.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Will he find The Clock of Life that does not measure time?
Eternal; everlasting; evermore …
Does he know The clock of Life that never ceases,
Never fails to offer him ‘the door’?

Who’s the man who’s tryin’ to be good?
Who’s the man … the one who feels he should?
Who’s the one who fails to be the good he wants, who fails to see?
He’s the man of the moment. Who’s the man? He’s you, he’s me!

Will you find The Clock of Life that does not measure time?
Eternal; everlasting; evermore …
Do you know The clock of Life that never ceases,
Never fails to offer you ‘the door’?

***********************
“The Clock of Life … What Time Is It?” * written by Fred: Almost Famous

* * * * * © Fred Ogden 2022 * * * * *

Thank you for reading … Hope you enjoyed the read.
If you liked this story please clap and comment using the icons at the end of this post … I will always reply to your comments … good or bad! … Fred

 

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Fred: Almost Famous

Fred Ogden MRSB, (aka Fred-Almost-Famous) is a former International Science Educator, Some-time Preacher, and above all else, an All-time Thinker.

Though a Biology graduate of Manchester University in England, and a life-member of The Royal Society of Biology, Fred writes on several topics: ‘Me’ stories from all over the world All true — some, amazing!; Stories of Blessings and Transformations: Religion, Philosophy and more (for believers & atheist too!); Science Articles to make you “think” (incl NASA & The Moon landing); Family & Fun stories (for kids too); Animals Stories; and a Miscellaneous Mixed Bag (Politics, History, Royalty + More).

Fred travelled and worked all over the world before settling in Australia where he now lives in active retirement as a writer (amongst other things!) and many of his stories describe some of the unique experiences that he's enjoyed over the years.

Follow me on Medium:
fred-almost-famous.medium.com

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x