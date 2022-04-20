The Clock of Life … What Time Is It?

The poem below uses the words of a song that I wrote many years ago.

I composed it using the word ‘man’ as the focus link-word, meaning to apply it to everyone (man or woman) i.e. to humankind.

In those days the word ‘man’ was readily acknowledged in that way.

In today’s world of sexual identity and the recognition of diversity, it might be difficult for some to relate to the original words as they were meant.

However, I have decided to retain the original presentation here, in order to retain the historic context.

I ask you to read it with that ‘understanding’ … Thank you.

* * * * * The Clock of Life * * * * *

Here’s a man who’s tryin’ to be good

He’d be better off if only he could.

Sad sad story, we know it’s true:

He’s tried it before … what good did it do?

He’s not quite good enough to get passed half-past two.

Birds are singing; flowers are growing; time seems endless now.

Summer comes … there’s plenty time to go.

‘Try again’, ‘Try again’, is the cry now:

Tries and fails … there’s nothing more to show!

Here’s a man who’s tried to be good

Tries again for he knows that he should.

Sad sad story, we know it’s true:

He’s tried it before … what good did it do?

He’s not quite good enough to get passed half-past two.

Summer’s gone and leaves are falling on his life now.

One more try … the goodness he will show.

Now it’s quarter past two in the autumn:

Fails again … there’s not much time to go.

Will he find The Clock of Life that does not measure time?

Eternal; everlasting; evermore …

Does he know The Clock of Life that never ceases,

Never fails to offer him ‘the door’?

Here’s a man who’s tryin’ to be good

He’d be better off if only he could.

Sad sad story, we know it’s true:

He’s tried it before … what good did it do?

He’s not quite good enough to get passed half-past two.

Will he find The Clock of Life that does not measure time?

Eternal; everlasting; evermore …

Does he know The clock of Life that never ceases,

Never fails to offer him ‘the door’?

Who’s the man who’s tryin’ to be good?

Who’s the man … the one who feels he should?

Who’s the one who fails to be the good he wants, who fails to see?

He’s the man of the moment. Who’s the man? He’s you, he’s me!

Will you find The Clock of Life that does not measure time?

Eternal; everlasting; evermore …

Do you know The clock of Life that never ceases,

Never fails to offer you ‘the door’?

***********************

“The Clock of Life … What Time Is It?” * written by Fred: Almost Famous

* * * * * © Fred Ogden 2022 * * * * *

—

***

—

