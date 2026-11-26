Note: This post may stir feelings of grief, estrangement, and old wounds. Not every family table was safe, and that distance or estrangement can be a valid, even necessary, choice.

The Idea of a Table

With the holidays approaching, many of us think about our actual family tables and where everyone will sit. The idea of a family table is also a metaphor for our relationships. For example: Who sets it? Who is served first? Who sits at the head? Who was not invited? Over the course of our lifetimes, our place at the table shifts and rearranges itself, often because of losses, marriages and divorces, grandchildren, aging siblings, distance, and the chosen family members who have pulled up a chair.

We begin our lives at the children’s table; then we are perhaps the chef and server; and as elders, we might be lucky enough to become guests at our children’s or chosen family’s tables.

Adult Children

Lately, many people in middle age and beyond have spoken about the changing dynamics of their relationships with their adult children. These feelings can be magnified during the holidays. Things are simply not what they used to be. When our children were young, their world revolved around us and our world revolved around them. Many of us have read books on parenting children and teenagers, but few of us were offered books or conversations about navigating life with our adult children. For many parents of adult children, there’s a deep ache in realizing that their role isn’t what it used to be.

Role Shifts

We move from managing our children’s lives to being something of an outsider. We are no longer involved in their everyday activities, and sometimes we don’t even know what they’re up to. We might have taught our children the power of independence, and now there is a lot of holding on and letting go.

Becoming a mother-in-law is another challenging role shift. Sharing our children with spouses and in-law families is not always an easy transition, especially if the partner is different from what we imagined for our child and/or if the couple lives far away.

Another shift is that children might begin worrying about their parents rather than the other way around. Perhaps the parents have physical or psychological health problems that call for their children’s intervention and care. It’s important for elders to accept help while maintaining their dignity. At the same time, many elders are still caring for aging parents or grieving them.

Estrangement and distance

Sadly, estrangement has become increasingly common. Perhaps more common than people care to admit. Very often, because of shame, it’s carried in silence, which can be very painful.

One woman shared the story of organizing a holiday with her three adult children and four small grandchildren at a beautiful resort. One minute they were a happy family, and the next minute they were estranged. She still isn’t sure what happened, but on the last day of the trip, one of her adult children picked a fight about something that had happened years earlier, leaving the grandparents speechless. Everyone went home, and the adult child who picked a fight simply cut off contact and never really understood why.

Becoming a Grandparent

Those who were close with their grandparents understand how vitally important this relationship can be. I am the daughter of immigrants, and my parents worked very long hours to make ends meet, so my grandmother was my primary caretaker. Because I remember the closeness of that relationship, I was eager and excited to become a grandmother. I thought long and hard about what kind of grandmother I wanted to be and how I would handle certain situations.

One thing grandparents learn quickly is the importance of keeping their opinions to themselves. They realize this is important, especially if they want to keep the lines of communication open with their adult children. This can be difficult, especially when they reach a stage of life when they might have—at a stage of life when they may hold strong opinions that their children don’t want to hear. Many elders say that their children really don’t want their advice. The truth is, younger generations can find most of what they want online, especially now that AI has become an integral part of our lives. The challenge is knowing when to speak and when to stay quiet.

Thanksgiving and Holiday Tables

For those without children, with distant children, or whose friends have become their truest family, the holiday table might look different from what they imagined. Holidays remind us that change is always happening. Sometimes there are empty chairs at the table, sometimes new faces, and sometimes more than one table. Some people might choose new or different traditions, and change requires acceptance. Change calls for acceptance, which leaves room for something new. Remember, nobody ever promised that things would stay the same. Enjoy whatever gathering you’re part of. There will always be new stories to tell.

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This post was previously published on Psychology Today.

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