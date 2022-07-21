The dark avenger swiftly walks,

As the wind of evil talks.

The silence of the night speaks,

As the phantom his soul seeks.

The sun has set over the horizon,

The moon of grey has risen.

The ghost walker walks in death,

As the gambler pays his debt.

The night of the dead is dark,

With no flame to light its spark.

The shadows of the night move,

To the lives they swiftly remove.

The ghosts of the night walk,

In their silence they do not talk.

In the city of death and decay,

The ghosts look for living prey.

In the world of the lost souls,

Every ghost looks for its goals.

The walker glides in silence on the air,

Capturing lost souls without a care.

The silence of the dark night,

Makes the living lose their sight.

The brightness of day is lost,

In the cold breeze of the winter frost.

The Ghosts of Winter as midnight falls,

Turn the water to dark Ice and Crystals.

The ghost of the night does not fall,

It climbs over the highest walls.

The darkness of the evil soul,

Captures every light to make it whole.

The ghost walker lives with his dark prison,

To capture souls that thrive in sin.

The darkest souls walk in the night,

While the moon shines with her light.

Beware of the Ghost walker with his cowl,

He is the phantom avenger on the prowl.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

