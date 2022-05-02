The Good, Bad and Ugly of Elvis Presley

I had recently written a fictional interview with Elvis Presley on Medium. A fellow writer and literary friend Lucy Socha informed me that Elvis also had his dark side, which was very true and I did know about it. This prompted me to look at what other writers had written about Elvis, the King of Rock and Roll.

Alema Ljuca

Elvis Presley’s Lethal 12,000 Calorie a Day Diet

Jeremy Roberts

Searching for Elvis Presley’s humanity with Statler Brother Jimmy Fortune

Andrei Tapalaga ✒️

How Elvis Presley Turned His Haters Into Customers

Glenna Gill

Chasing Elvis Presley

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Peter Preskar

The Larger-Than-Life Elvis Presley and His Weird Sex Life

Jeremy Roberts

Elvis Presley, Southern gospel, country songwriting, politics, and unusual 88 interludes with Tony Brown

What Johnny Carson really said about Elvis Presley on ‘The Tonight Show’

WarnerMedia Entertainment

ELVIS PRESLEY: THE SEARCHER, COMPREHENSIVE DOCUMENTARY EXPLORING HIS CREATIVE JOURNEY, DEBUTS APRIL 14

Jeremy Roberts

More thunder on the piano — Ronnie Milsap relives Memphis days with Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley’s seriously underrated rhythm guitar chops

Thanks, Jeremy Roberts, for your note and link to another great story on Elvis, which I appreciate, very much, Thank you very much.

“A sweet surprise being alerted to your Elvis story, Warren. I’m utterly grateful that you acknowledged my Elvis interviews and features — 50 so far on Medium — and undoubtedly gave them some additional eyeballs to boot. Here’s one you missed that falls in line with the facet of Elvis’ life you chose to shed light upon — “Gauging Elvis Presley’s Shakespearean Destiny from an Outsider’s Perspective.” I look forward to seeing where your muse leads you and all my very best,”

– Jeremy Roberts

—

Previously Published on medium

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: Unsplash