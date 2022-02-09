The Heroes of Minneapolis

Minneapolis community members share what “hero” means to them, and what keeps our communities & families safe.

#SafetyNotFear highlights a new approach to public safety, away from the kind of policing that hurts communities.

Learn more: https://safetynotfear.com

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:07

when i think of a hero i think of the

00:08

community members who aren’t perfect who

00:11

have a past who have a history

00:13

and

00:14

are just trying to make ends meet like

00:16

everybody else in minneapolis

00:20

[Music]

00:25

a lot of crisis harm and crime i would

00:28

say arises out of a lack of resource

00:32

or a need not being met

00:35

you know we were already

00:38

you know shortchanged with resources

00:41

and then we were

00:42

indoctrinated and

00:44

corrupted to believe that

00:47

the only way to survive was to

00:50

feed off of each other

00:52

well first

00:54

no baby is born a savage

00:56

there’s a narrative around our kids that

00:58

they’re savages and they’re just

01:01

terrorists and they just

01:03

want to loot and steal and all these

01:05

things but if we really do a deep dive

01:08

a lot of the kids don’t have resources

01:11

a lot of the kids

01:13

even us in our own community we walk

01:15

past them and get away from them and we

01:17

treat them the same way unfortunately

01:20

instead of having a conversation with

01:22

them

01:22

it’s time i’ve found they want to talk

01:25

like the saying when a kid comes into

01:27

school

01:29

and you’re wondering why they can’t

01:32

learn why they’re not able to focus on

01:35

the the lesson for the day

01:38

nine times out of ten is because

01:40

they’re thinking about how hungry they

01:41

are

01:42

they’re thinking about the trauma they

01:44

just left at home

01:45

it’s the same thing when a person gets

01:47

out of prison you tell them go ahead and

01:48

be a productive citizen in society but

01:52

yet they don’t know where they’re going

01:53

to sleep tonight they don’t know what

01:55

they’re going to eat how they’re going

01:56

to sustain themselves it’s hard for

01:58

whites to see racism

02:00

because they live in a bubble and the

02:02

disparities keep them in the bubble

02:05

and unless we break our bubbles and go

02:08

outside our bubbles

02:09

they’ll always be

02:11

because it’s too comfortable for whites

02:13

the way it is

02:15

and they have it’s hard for them to have

02:17

empathy inside that bubble

02:20

we have lack of resources but we also

02:23

have to understand in our community we

02:24

are the resource i would say my biggest

02:27

role in the community so far has been to

02:29

be on the front lines of the fight for

02:30

black lives i also have been involved in

02:33

the network of mutual aid work that has

02:36

been going on on the ground here in

02:37

minneapolis one of the biggest

02:39

initiatives that we helped out with was

02:43

to provide aid and

02:45

supplies to the houseless community

02:48

which has been a very very very imminent

02:51

issue here in minneapolis what mutual

02:53

aid looks like in my view is

02:56

the people

02:58

coming to fill those gaps so my personal

03:00

vision with mutual aid has been to give

03:03

resources

03:05

to the most vulnerable because when our

03:07

most vulnerable are

03:08

respected protected and taken care of

03:11

that is a way of prevention so because

03:14

we’re given these resources

03:16

brothers are able to find their place

03:18

back in their community in a dignified

03:20

manner they’re given hope that you know

03:23

there is a different way from the way

03:25

they’ve been taught that there is um and

03:28

so by

03:29

taking some of those those burdens off

03:32

of people’s shoulders when they’re

03:34

coming home as far as the resources that

03:36

we’re lacking

03:37

but also

03:38

helping them

03:40

relearn

03:41

what it means

03:42

to be a brother a friend a community

03:45

member is how we push back against these

03:48

oppressive systems what we do is we

03:50

provide

03:52

housing

03:53

services we provide

03:56

health care services we provide

03:59

hygiene clothing

04:02

tickets

04:03

as far as for

04:05

rides

04:07

if a person is

04:09

trying to get their license

04:11

and they have tickets or fines that need

04:13

to be paid we will you know write a

04:15

stipend for that

04:17

so any little thing that is that is a

04:19

barrier to successful re-entry

04:21

successfully navigating a world that

04:23

they have left for 5 10 15 20 plus years

04:28

we uplift that during my experience

04:30

volunteering at george ford square

04:32

sometimes it was traumatizing

04:34

and i actually had witnessed a murder

04:36

and after that my mother suggested that

04:38

i go to therapy it helped me

04:40

really put into words and into thoughts

04:42

honestly how i really feel and make it

04:44

made it easier to be vulnerable with

04:46

people and talk about that

04:48

how i was really feeling

04:50

um so after just seeing uh how that

04:53

experience helped me so much like in my

04:55

personal life

04:56

i wanted

04:57

all the people in my community to have

04:59

access to mental health the way that i

05:01

was you know fortunate enough to

05:03

i wouldn’t consider therapists like a

05:04

first responder but i would consider

05:07

them more on the end of like prevention

05:09

because i felt like if more people

05:11

sat down with the therapist and talked

05:13

out

05:14

their past

05:15

and you know develop better coping

05:18

mechanisms with their demons instead of

05:20

like taking it out on the people they

05:21

love or their community members

05:23

there’d be a lot less 9-1-1 calls

05:26

and

05:27

a safer safer environment for the

05:29

community all around

05:31

i’ve never had a problem with police

05:34

as a boy

05:36

growing up in the 1940s and 1950s

05:40

i was taught the policeman is your

05:42

friend

05:44

particularly white people and we tend to

05:46

live in a segregated

05:48

society

05:50

in terms of our neighborhoods i mean

05:53

and most white people live in

05:55

predominantly white neighborhoods

05:58

and

06:00

so i think they are treated differently

06:02

in their own neighborhoods

06:05

and certainly the the violence

06:09

uh and the assumption of guilt and the

06:12

profiling that seems to be done

06:15

by police

06:17

i think is a major problem for people of

06:19

color

06:20

the police does not make me feel safe

06:23

the police have never made me feel safe

06:26

the police have always made me feel that

06:28

i was vulnerable

06:30

that i wasn’t safe that i was only

06:32

inches or seconds away from being harmed

06:34

or abused because that’s what typically

06:36

the police have done to me

06:39

that is

06:40

no real fault of any individual but the

06:44

system of policing and the constant

06:47

work that goes into it is constantly

06:50

seeing people at their very worst

06:52

in doing that work you then create a

06:57

a narrative in your mind that tells you

06:59

that people are inherently

07:02

harmful i’ve literally seen

07:05

police sitting right here

07:07

a shooting happened right here

07:10

and they don’t even roll up until the

07:13

shooting stops they’re not you know

07:16

actively working to keep anyone safe

07:18

it’s more like they’re actively working

07:20

to keep you restricted confined in a

07:23

certain area and move in a certain way

07:25

keep us in a certain neighborhood make

07:28

sure we’re only hurting

07:31

in our area more recently i was thinking

07:33

it’s kind of like covet

07:35

we don’t know where that bug is

07:37

and when it will

07:39

engage us but we know it’s out there we

07:41

know it’s lethal

07:43

well that’s how it must be for people of

07:45

color in terms of their contact with

07:47

police they don’t know if it’s a bad

07:49

apple or not and they don’t know what

07:50

will happen if they get engaged they

07:52

don’t know what would happen if they’re

07:54

unjustly accused and they end up in the

07:56

system it’s totally

07:59

at risk and

08:01

that’s just wrong for people to have to

08:03

live that way it’s

08:05

to live with that kind of distress is

08:08

cruel

08:09

the reason why i decided to organize the

08:11

barbershops and use them as a platform

08:12

to create protagonist and community

08:14

development leadership is because i

08:16

started noticing in the barbershops is

08:18

where disenfranchised people feel most

08:21

powerful so when people come inside the

08:23

barbershops we lawyers we sports

08:25

analysts we politicians and you you hear

08:29

brothers and sisters speaking with more

08:31

confidence inside that space and then

08:33

when i started understanding the

08:35

capitalism and white supremacy i started

08:37

understanding like well that makes sense

08:39

because most of the time when we we as

08:41

black people step outside our doors

08:43

we’re stripped of everything publicly

08:45

but when we’re around each other

08:46

community that’s when we actually feel

08:49

our most powerful so the barbershop is

08:51

safe in a way where people can actually

08:53

be who they are

08:54

in the middle of a crisis or when

08:56

something is urgent it’s really hard to

09:00

remember that perhaps aunt sally

09:03

is a person who can help you de-escalate

09:07

it’s sometimes it’s hard to remember

09:08

that your neighbor next door um really

09:11

you know knows how to make you laugh um

09:15

sometimes it’s hard to remember that you

09:17

know your cousin is a person who can you

09:20

know make everybody feel comfortable

09:22

people are not actually hearing each

09:23

other if you have domestic issues where

09:25

people are not hearing each other i feel

09:26

equipped to relate to my brothers and

09:28

sisters

09:29

i feel like i have the wisdom to talk to

09:30

people about exactly what’s going on i

09:32

think i have the skill set of listening

09:34

to people that i can actually introduce

09:36

people to

09:38

i know how to check brothers and sisters

09:39

temperatures i’ve been out here a long

09:40

time i know how to address people i know

09:42

how to preserve my brothers and sisters

09:44

dignity and respect when i’m talking to

09:45

them even if i’m displeased about some

09:47

of the actions or what’s going on

09:50

a lot of people don’t know this but

09:52

right after world war ii

09:55

i think it was through the united

09:56

nations

09:57

they declared a universal declaration of

10:00

human rights

10:01

but it begins with the basics you know

10:04

everyone has a right to housing

10:08

everyone has a right to earn you know a

10:11

decent income that will

10:14

where they’ll feel secure everyone has a

10:16

right

10:17

to health care everyone has a right to

10:20

education

10:21

everyone has a right

10:23

to have a decent roof over their head

10:27

everyone has a right to be free from

10:29

violence

10:30

all of those things are factors that

10:33

contribute to

10:34

you know people in a community feeling

10:36

safe it’s not just the absence of overt

10:40

violence

10:41

but there are many underlying factors

10:43

that we need to address as well

10:46

things that actually make the community

10:47

safe is a willingness to actually engage

10:50

each other intentionally

10:53

so what i mean by that is

10:56

people who wake up with the mission to

10:58

say i’m going to speak to somebody today

11:02

i’m going to get to know this brother

11:03

right here who’s been two houses down

11:05

for me for years and i’ve never spoke to

11:07

him before

11:11

more intention on the calendar around

11:12

the community coming together for no

11:14

reason and no holiday just because you

11:17

want to get to know each other in your

11:18

community

11:20

conversation

11:22

intentional engaging

11:25

and then actually making that part of a

11:26

culture where you now have the kids to

11:29

do the same thing that you’re doing

11:31

i think you know initially like most

11:33

people i get this image of a comic book

11:37

character dressed in you know superhero

11:41

outfit um but i but i know that there

11:44

are everyday heroes i think hero is this

11:47

person who’s willing to go in sometimes

11:50

making sacrifices for their self on

11:53

their selves for their own uh well-being

11:56

for to making sure that everybody else

11:58

is

11:58

you know doing okay

12:00

you know i

12:03

i shy away from heroes

12:05

because i think in our society we make

12:08

celebrities out of a few people

12:11

who knows who’s going to hit the jackpot

12:12

you know

12:14

but for me a hero

12:19

is a person who

12:22

steps out of their comfort zone

12:25

and is willing to

12:26

[Music]

12:28

open up their perspectives and listen to

12:31

other perspectives

12:34

a hero really is an inclusive person

12:37

who works

12:40

in coalition with others

12:42

i don’t think an individual can be a

12:44

hero really i mean they try and our

12:47

society certainly encourages that we

12:50

expect a hero to come along and fix it

12:52

and i think we need a multitude of

12:55

heroes

12:56

because everybody’s a leader

12:58

god has given all of us something that

13:00

we’re good at

13:01

and we need to tap into that and come

13:03

together

13:04

and and build a united front

13:09

[Music]

13:26

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock