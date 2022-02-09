The Heroes of Minneapolis

Minneapolis community members share what “hero” means to them, and what keeps our communities & families safe.
#SafetyNotFear highlights a new approach to public safety, away from the kind of policing that hurts communities.
Learn more: https://safetynotfear.com
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
when i think of a hero i think of the
community members who aren’t perfect who
have a past who have a history
and
are just trying to make ends meet like
everybody else in minneapolis
[Music]
a lot of crisis harm and crime i would
say arises out of a lack of resource
or a need not being met
you know we were already
you know shortchanged with resources
and then we were
indoctrinated and
corrupted to believe that
the only way to survive was to
feed off of each other
well first
no baby is born a savage
there’s a narrative around our kids that
they’re savages and they’re just
terrorists and they just
want to loot and steal and all these
things but if we really do a deep dive
a lot of the kids don’t have resources
a lot of the kids
even us in our own community we walk
past them and get away from them and we
treat them the same way unfortunately
instead of having a conversation with
them
it’s time i’ve found they want to talk
like the saying when a kid comes into
school
and you’re wondering why they can’t
learn why they’re not able to focus on
the the lesson for the day
nine times out of ten is because
they’re thinking about how hungry they
are
they’re thinking about the trauma they
just left at home
it’s the same thing when a person gets
out of prison you tell them go ahead and
be a productive citizen in society but
yet they don’t know where they’re going
to sleep tonight they don’t know what
they’re going to eat how they’re going
to sustain themselves it’s hard for
whites to see racism
because they live in a bubble and the
disparities keep them in the bubble
and unless we break our bubbles and go
outside our bubbles
they’ll always be
because it’s too comfortable for whites
the way it is
and they have it’s hard for them to have
empathy inside that bubble
we have lack of resources but we also
have to understand in our community we
are the resource i would say my biggest
role in the community so far has been to
be on the front lines of the fight for
black lives i also have been involved in
the network of mutual aid work that has
been going on on the ground here in
minneapolis one of the biggest
initiatives that we helped out with was
to provide aid and
supplies to the houseless community
which has been a very very very imminent
issue here in minneapolis what mutual
aid looks like in my view is
the people
coming to fill those gaps so my personal
vision with mutual aid has been to give
resources
to the most vulnerable because when our
most vulnerable are
respected protected and taken care of
that is a way of prevention so because
we’re given these resources
brothers are able to find their place
back in their community in a dignified
manner they’re given hope that you know
there is a different way from the way
they’ve been taught that there is um and
so by
taking some of those those burdens off
of people’s shoulders when they’re
coming home as far as the resources that
we’re lacking
but also
helping them
relearn
what it means
to be a brother a friend a community
member is how we push back against these
oppressive systems what we do is we
provide
housing
services we provide
health care services we provide
hygiene clothing
tickets
as far as for
rides
if a person is
trying to get their license
and they have tickets or fines that need
to be paid we will you know write a
stipend for that
so any little thing that is that is a
barrier to successful re-entry
successfully navigating a world that
they have left for 5 10 15 20 plus years
we uplift that during my experience
volunteering at george ford square
sometimes it was traumatizing
and i actually had witnessed a murder
and after that my mother suggested that
i go to therapy it helped me
really put into words and into thoughts
honestly how i really feel and make it
made it easier to be vulnerable with
people and talk about that
how i was really feeling
um so after just seeing uh how that
experience helped me so much like in my
personal life
i wanted
all the people in my community to have
access to mental health the way that i
was you know fortunate enough to
i wouldn’t consider therapists like a
first responder but i would consider
them more on the end of like prevention
because i felt like if more people
sat down with the therapist and talked
out
their past
and you know develop better coping
mechanisms with their demons instead of
like taking it out on the people they
love or their community members
there’d be a lot less 9-1-1 calls
and
a safer safer environment for the
community all around
i’ve never had a problem with police
as a boy
growing up in the 1940s and 1950s
i was taught the policeman is your
friend
particularly white people and we tend to
live in a segregated
society
in terms of our neighborhoods i mean
and most white people live in
predominantly white neighborhoods
and
so i think they are treated differently
in their own neighborhoods
and certainly the the violence
uh and the assumption of guilt and the
profiling that seems to be done
by police
i think is a major problem for people of
color
the police does not make me feel safe
the police have never made me feel safe
the police have always made me feel that
i was vulnerable
that i wasn’t safe that i was only
inches or seconds away from being harmed
or abused because that’s what typically
the police have done to me
that is
no real fault of any individual but the
system of policing and the constant
work that goes into it is constantly
seeing people at their very worst
in doing that work you then create a
a narrative in your mind that tells you
that people are inherently
harmful i’ve literally seen
police sitting right here
a shooting happened right here
and they don’t even roll up until the
shooting stops they’re not you know
actively working to keep anyone safe
it’s more like they’re actively working
to keep you restricted confined in a
certain area and move in a certain way
keep us in a certain neighborhood make
sure we’re only hurting
in our area more recently i was thinking
it’s kind of like covet
we don’t know where that bug is
and when it will
engage us but we know it’s out there we
know it’s lethal
well that’s how it must be for people of
color in terms of their contact with
police they don’t know if it’s a bad
apple or not and they don’t know what
will happen if they get engaged they
don’t know what would happen if they’re
unjustly accused and they end up in the
system it’s totally
at risk and
that’s just wrong for people to have to
live that way it’s
to live with that kind of distress is
cruel
the reason why i decided to organize the
barbershops and use them as a platform
to create protagonist and community
development leadership is because i
started noticing in the barbershops is
where disenfranchised people feel most
powerful so when people come inside the
barbershops we lawyers we sports
analysts we politicians and you you hear
brothers and sisters speaking with more
confidence inside that space and then
when i started understanding the
capitalism and white supremacy i started
understanding like well that makes sense
because most of the time when we we as
black people step outside our doors
we’re stripped of everything publicly
but when we’re around each other
community that’s when we actually feel
our most powerful so the barbershop is
safe in a way where people can actually
be who they are
in the middle of a crisis or when
something is urgent it’s really hard to
remember that perhaps aunt sally
is a person who can help you de-escalate
it’s sometimes it’s hard to remember
that your neighbor next door um really
you know knows how to make you laugh um
sometimes it’s hard to remember that you
know your cousin is a person who can you
know make everybody feel comfortable
people are not actually hearing each
other if you have domestic issues where
people are not hearing each other i feel
equipped to relate to my brothers and
sisters
i feel like i have the wisdom to talk to
people about exactly what’s going on i
think i have the skill set of listening
to people that i can actually introduce
people to
i know how to check brothers and sisters
temperatures i’ve been out here a long
time i know how to address people i know
how to preserve my brothers and sisters
dignity and respect when i’m talking to
them even if i’m displeased about some
of the actions or what’s going on
a lot of people don’t know this but
right after world war ii
i think it was through the united
nations
they declared a universal declaration of
human rights
but it begins with the basics you know
everyone has a right to housing
everyone has a right to earn you know a
decent income that will
where they’ll feel secure everyone has a
right
to health care everyone has a right to
education
everyone has a right
to have a decent roof over their head
everyone has a right to be free from
violence
all of those things are factors that
contribute to
you know people in a community feeling
safe it’s not just the absence of overt
violence
but there are many underlying factors
that we need to address as well
things that actually make the community
safe is a willingness to actually engage
each other intentionally
so what i mean by that is
people who wake up with the mission to
say i’m going to speak to somebody today
i’m going to get to know this brother
right here who’s been two houses down
for me for years and i’ve never spoke to
him before
more intention on the calendar around
the community coming together for no
reason and no holiday just because you
want to get to know each other in your
community
conversation
intentional engaging
and then actually making that part of a
culture where you now have the kids to
do the same thing that you’re doing
i think you know initially like most
people i get this image of a comic book
character dressed in you know superhero
outfit um but i but i know that there
are everyday heroes i think hero is this
person who’s willing to go in sometimes
making sacrifices for their self on
their selves for their own uh well-being
for to making sure that everybody else
is
you know doing okay
you know i
i shy away from heroes
because i think in our society we make
celebrities out of a few people
who knows who’s going to hit the jackpot
you know
but for me a hero
is a person who
steps out of their comfort zone
and is willing to
[Music]
open up their perspectives and listen to
other perspectives
a hero really is an inclusive person
who works
in coalition with others
i don’t think an individual can be a
hero really i mean they try and our
society certainly encourages that we
expect a hero to come along and fix it
and i think we need a multitude of
heroes
because everybody’s a leader
god has given all of us something that
we’re good at
and we need to tap into that and come
together
and and build a united front
[Music]
you
This post was previously published on YouTube.
