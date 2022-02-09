Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / The Heroes of Minneapolis

The Heroes of Minneapolis

Minneapolis community members share what “hero” means to them, and what keeps our communities & families safe.

by Leave a Comment

#SafetyNotFear highlights a new approach to public safety, away from the kind of policing that hurts communities.

Learn more: https://safetynotfear.com

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:07
when i think of a hero i think of the
00:08
community members who aren’t perfect who
00:11
have a past who have a history
00:13
and
00:14
are just trying to make ends meet like
00:16
everybody else in minneapolis
00:20
[Music]
00:25
a lot of crisis harm and crime i would
00:28
say arises out of a lack of resource
00:32
or a need not being met
00:35
you know we were already
00:38
you know shortchanged with resources
00:41
and then we were
00:42
indoctrinated and
00:44
corrupted to believe that
00:47
the only way to survive was to
00:50
feed off of each other
00:52
well first
00:54
no baby is born a savage
00:56
there’s a narrative around our kids that
00:58
they’re savages and they’re just
01:01
terrorists and they just
01:03
want to loot and steal and all these
01:05
things but if we really do a deep dive
01:08
a lot of the kids don’t have resources
01:11
a lot of the kids
01:13
even us in our own community we walk
01:15
past them and get away from them and we
01:17
treat them the same way unfortunately
01:20
instead of having a conversation with
01:22
them
01:22
it’s time i’ve found they want to talk
01:25
like the saying when a kid comes into
01:27
school
01:29
and you’re wondering why they can’t
01:32
learn why they’re not able to focus on
01:35
the the lesson for the day
01:38
nine times out of ten is because
01:40
they’re thinking about how hungry they
01:41
are
01:42
they’re thinking about the trauma they
01:44
just left at home
01:45
it’s the same thing when a person gets
01:47
out of prison you tell them go ahead and
01:48
be a productive citizen in society but
01:52
yet they don’t know where they’re going
01:53
to sleep tonight they don’t know what
01:55
they’re going to eat how they’re going
01:56
to sustain themselves it’s hard for
01:58
whites to see racism
02:00
because they live in a bubble and the
02:02
disparities keep them in the bubble
02:05
and unless we break our bubbles and go
02:08
outside our bubbles
02:09
they’ll always be
02:11
because it’s too comfortable for whites
02:13
the way it is
02:15
and they have it’s hard for them to have
02:17
empathy inside that bubble
02:20
we have lack of resources but we also
02:23
have to understand in our community we
02:24
are the resource i would say my biggest
02:27
role in the community so far has been to
02:29
be on the front lines of the fight for
02:30
black lives i also have been involved in
02:33
the network of mutual aid work that has
02:36
been going on on the ground here in
02:37
minneapolis one of the biggest
02:39
initiatives that we helped out with was
02:43
to provide aid and
02:45
supplies to the houseless community
02:48
which has been a very very very imminent
02:51
issue here in minneapolis what mutual
02:53
aid looks like in my view is
02:56
the people
02:58
coming to fill those gaps so my personal
03:00
vision with mutual aid has been to give
03:03
resources
03:05
to the most vulnerable because when our
03:07
most vulnerable are
03:08
respected protected and taken care of
03:11
that is a way of prevention so because
03:14
we’re given these resources
03:16
brothers are able to find their place
03:18
back in their community in a dignified
03:20
manner they’re given hope that you know
03:23
there is a different way from the way
03:25
they’ve been taught that there is um and
03:28
so by
03:29
taking some of those those burdens off
03:32
of people’s shoulders when they’re
03:34
coming home as far as the resources that
03:36
we’re lacking
03:37
but also
03:38
helping them
03:40
relearn
03:41
what it means
03:42
to be a brother a friend a community
03:45
member is how we push back against these
03:48
oppressive systems what we do is we
03:50
provide
03:52
housing
03:53
services we provide
03:56
health care services we provide
03:59
hygiene clothing
04:02
tickets
04:03
as far as for
04:05
rides
04:07
if a person is
04:09
trying to get their license
04:11
and they have tickets or fines that need
04:13
to be paid we will you know write a
04:15
stipend for that
04:17
so any little thing that is that is a
04:19
barrier to successful re-entry
04:21
successfully navigating a world that
04:23
they have left for 5 10 15 20 plus years
04:28
we uplift that during my experience
04:30
volunteering at george ford square
04:32
sometimes it was traumatizing
04:34
and i actually had witnessed a murder
04:36
and after that my mother suggested that
04:38
i go to therapy it helped me
04:40
really put into words and into thoughts
04:42
honestly how i really feel and make it
04:44
made it easier to be vulnerable with
04:46
people and talk about that
04:48
how i was really feeling
04:50
um so after just seeing uh how that
04:53
experience helped me so much like in my
04:55
personal life
04:56
i wanted
04:57
all the people in my community to have
04:59
access to mental health the way that i
05:01
was you know fortunate enough to
05:03
i wouldn’t consider therapists like a
05:04
first responder but i would consider
05:07
them more on the end of like prevention
05:09
because i felt like if more people
05:11
sat down with the therapist and talked
05:13
out
05:14
their past
05:15
and you know develop better coping
05:18
mechanisms with their demons instead of
05:20
like taking it out on the people they
05:21
love or their community members
05:23
there’d be a lot less 9-1-1 calls
05:26
and
05:27
a safer safer environment for the
05:29
community all around
05:31
i’ve never had a problem with police
05:34
as a boy
05:36
growing up in the 1940s and 1950s
05:40
i was taught the policeman is your
05:42
friend
05:44
particularly white people and we tend to
05:46
live in a segregated
05:48
society
05:50
in terms of our neighborhoods i mean
05:53
and most white people live in
05:55
predominantly white neighborhoods
05:58
and
06:00
so i think they are treated differently
06:02
in their own neighborhoods
06:05
and certainly the the violence
06:09
uh and the assumption of guilt and the
06:12
profiling that seems to be done
06:15
by police
06:17
i think is a major problem for people of
06:19
color
06:20
the police does not make me feel safe
06:23
the police have never made me feel safe
06:26
the police have always made me feel that
06:28
i was vulnerable
06:30
that i wasn’t safe that i was only
06:32
inches or seconds away from being harmed
06:34
or abused because that’s what typically
06:36
the police have done to me
06:39
that is
06:40
no real fault of any individual but the
06:44
system of policing and the constant
06:47
work that goes into it is constantly
06:50
seeing people at their very worst
06:52
in doing that work you then create a
06:57
a narrative in your mind that tells you
06:59
that people are inherently
07:02
harmful i’ve literally seen
07:05
police sitting right here
07:07
a shooting happened right here
07:10
and they don’t even roll up until the
07:13
shooting stops they’re not you know
07:16
actively working to keep anyone safe
07:18
it’s more like they’re actively working
07:20
to keep you restricted confined in a
07:23
certain area and move in a certain way
07:25
keep us in a certain neighborhood make
07:28
sure we’re only hurting
07:31
in our area more recently i was thinking
07:33
it’s kind of like covet
07:35
we don’t know where that bug is
07:37
and when it will
07:39
engage us but we know it’s out there we
07:41
know it’s lethal
07:43
well that’s how it must be for people of
07:45
color in terms of their contact with
07:47
police they don’t know if it’s a bad
07:49
apple or not and they don’t know what
07:50
will happen if they get engaged they
07:52
don’t know what would happen if they’re
07:54
unjustly accused and they end up in the
07:56
system it’s totally
07:59
at risk and
08:01
that’s just wrong for people to have to
08:03
live that way it’s
08:05
to live with that kind of distress is
08:08
cruel
08:09
the reason why i decided to organize the
08:11
barbershops and use them as a platform
08:12
to create protagonist and community
08:14
development leadership is because i
08:16
started noticing in the barbershops is
08:18
where disenfranchised people feel most
08:21
powerful so when people come inside the
08:23
barbershops we lawyers we sports
08:25
analysts we politicians and you you hear
08:29
brothers and sisters speaking with more
08:31
confidence inside that space and then
08:33
when i started understanding the
08:35
capitalism and white supremacy i started
08:37
understanding like well that makes sense
08:39
because most of the time when we we as
08:41
black people step outside our doors
08:43
we’re stripped of everything publicly
08:45
but when we’re around each other
08:46
community that’s when we actually feel
08:49
our most powerful so the barbershop is
08:51
safe in a way where people can actually
08:53
be who they are
08:54
in the middle of a crisis or when
08:56
something is urgent it’s really hard to
09:00
remember that perhaps aunt sally
09:03
is a person who can help you de-escalate
09:07
it’s sometimes it’s hard to remember
09:08
that your neighbor next door um really
09:11
you know knows how to make you laugh um
09:15
sometimes it’s hard to remember that you
09:17
know your cousin is a person who can you
09:20
know make everybody feel comfortable
09:22
people are not actually hearing each
09:23
other if you have domestic issues where
09:25
people are not hearing each other i feel
09:26
equipped to relate to my brothers and
09:28
sisters
09:29
i feel like i have the wisdom to talk to
09:30
people about exactly what’s going on i
09:32
think i have the skill set of listening
09:34
to people that i can actually introduce
09:36
people to
09:38
i know how to check brothers and sisters
09:39
temperatures i’ve been out here a long
09:40
time i know how to address people i know
09:42
how to preserve my brothers and sisters
09:44
dignity and respect when i’m talking to
09:45
them even if i’m displeased about some
09:47
of the actions or what’s going on
09:50
a lot of people don’t know this but
09:52
right after world war ii
09:55
i think it was through the united
09:56
nations
09:57
they declared a universal declaration of
10:00
human rights
10:01
but it begins with the basics you know
10:04
everyone has a right to housing
10:08
everyone has a right to earn you know a
10:11
decent income that will
10:14
where they’ll feel secure everyone has a
10:16
right
10:17
to health care everyone has a right to
10:20
education
10:21
everyone has a right
10:23
to have a decent roof over their head
10:27
everyone has a right to be free from
10:29
violence
10:30
all of those things are factors that
10:33
contribute to
10:34
you know people in a community feeling
10:36
safe it’s not just the absence of overt
10:40
violence
10:41
but there are many underlying factors
10:43
that we need to address as well
10:46
things that actually make the community
10:47
safe is a willingness to actually engage
10:50
each other intentionally
10:53
so what i mean by that is
10:56
people who wake up with the mission to
10:58
say i’m going to speak to somebody today
11:02
i’m going to get to know this brother
11:03
right here who’s been two houses down
11:05
for me for years and i’ve never spoke to
11:07
him before
11:11
more intention on the calendar around
11:12
the community coming together for no
11:14
reason and no holiday just because you
11:17
want to get to know each other in your
11:18
community
11:20
conversation
11:22
intentional engaging
11:25
and then actually making that part of a
11:26
culture where you now have the kids to
11:29
do the same thing that you’re doing
11:31
i think you know initially like most
11:33
people i get this image of a comic book
11:37
character dressed in you know superhero
11:41
outfit um but i but i know that there
11:44
are everyday heroes i think hero is this
11:47
person who’s willing to go in sometimes
11:50
making sacrifices for their self on
11:53
their selves for their own uh well-being
11:56
for to making sure that everybody else
11:58
is
11:58
you know doing okay
12:00
you know i
12:03
i shy away from heroes
12:05
because i think in our society we make
12:08
celebrities out of a few people
12:11
who knows who’s going to hit the jackpot
12:12
you know
12:14
but for me a hero
12:19
is a person who
12:22
steps out of their comfort zone
12:25
and is willing to
12:26
[Music]
12:28
open up their perspectives and listen to
12:31
other perspectives
12:34
a hero really is an inclusive person
12:37
who works
12:40
in coalition with others
12:42
i don’t think an individual can be a
12:44
hero really i mean they try and our
12:47
society certainly encourages that we
12:50
expect a hero to come along and fix it
12:52
and i think we need a multitude of
12:55
heroes
12:56
because everybody’s a leader
12:58
god has given all of us something that
13:00
we’re good at
13:01
and we need to tap into that and come
13:03
together
13:04
and and build a united front
13:09
[Music]
13:26
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Color of Change

Color Of Change designs campaigns powerful enough to end practices that unfairly hold Black people back, and champion solutions that move us all forward. Until justice is real.

