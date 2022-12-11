The Hidden Path to More Intimacy With Your Wife

Did you know that your wife has a body part that is specifically designed for physical pleasure? That’s its only purpose. Its only reason for existing. And only women have it. It means that she is uniquely capable of enjoying physical intimacy with you.

What is this mystery part? It’s her clitoris. And it’s much bigger than you probably realize. It’s not just the small, external tip you may be familiar with. It’s actually the size of a small eggplant.

And it’s the key to closing the pleasure gap and increasing your level of physical intimacy.

Making sure you are paying adequate attention to this part of her body is the pathway to her pleasure. And the more she enjoys intimacy, the more likely she will want more of it.

So how you approach this specific body part is critical. Going directly at the part you can easily access will most likely backfire. It’s too abrupt and can have the opposite effect to the one you’re looking for.

If her pleasure is important to you, and I’m sure it is, knowing how her body works and what makes her feel good is the goal. And if you’re like most people, you are missing critical information about this amazing part of her.

The part most people are familiar with is the head. But there are two other parts—the shaft and the legs. The legs, found at the base of the shaft, branch off into two parts like a fat wishbone. All parts are made of erectile tissue so all are available for her pleasure.

The entire organ is composed of more than 6000 nerve receptors. The most of any part in the human body—male or female. So it truly is an amazing source of stimulation and pleasure. As such, it deserves to be paid appropriate attention.

But if you both are unaware of this magical part of her anatomy, she may be missing out. And that means you are too.

What you do with this new-found information is important. It is an opportunity to up your game in the bedroom. And I suggest you approach it with a beginner’s mind. Yes, you have familiarity with one part of this amazing part. But the rest may be as yet uncharted territory.

So be an informed and active student and invite your wife to join you in this discovery process. But go slow and be willing to back off if it gets too much for her. Paying close attention to how she moves and what she shares will keep you both moving in the right direction.

Creating real intimacy and connection with your wife is a noble goal. Knowing how to do this well is an art. Ask me your most burning question about intimacy here.

