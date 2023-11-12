The Temporality of Things

By Karina Lagdameo-Santillan

Everything comes and goes

Everything is transitory and provisional

In this temporal time and space, we all live in.

But there are some things that come

That transcends this time and space

That come from the sacred, from that which is eternal.

A presence is always there…

Absolute font of wisdom, kindness, and strength

You call and an inspiring response arises.

You ask and from far away, comes an answer

Sometimes wordless, sometimes a deep feeling

Always worth heeding, worth attending to.

All things will come and go

The seasons turn

The life stages come and go.

The cold and the hot

The light and the dark

The good times and the hard ones.

At the end of each stage

At the end of each season

Let them come, then let them go.

The temporal brings with it

That which is eternal

That which transcends.

That, which from its profound depths,

Bring the wisdom of the ages

The kindness of all good hearts…

And the strength, the inner strength

To move along this journey

Called life and the life, beyond.

—

Previously Published on pressenza with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: iStock