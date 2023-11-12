Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / The Temporality of Things

The Temporality of Things

Everything comes and goes. Everything is transitory and provisional In this temporal time and space we all live in.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Karina Lagdameo-Santillan

 

Everything comes and goes
Everything is transitory and provisional
In this temporal time and space, we all live in.

 

But there are some things that come
That transcends this time and space
That come from the sacred, from that which is eternal.

 

A presence is always there…
Absolute font of wisdom, kindness, and strength
You call and an inspiring response arises.

 

You ask and from far away, comes an answer
Sometimes wordless, sometimes a deep feeling
Always worth heeding, worth attending to.

 

All things will come and go
The seasons turn
The life stages come and go.

 

The cold and the hot
The light and the dark
The good times and the hard ones.

 

At the end of each stage
At the end of each season
Let them come, then let them go.

 

The temporal brings with it
That which is eternal
That which transcends.

 

That, which from its profound depths,
Bring the wisdom of the ages
The kindness of all good hearts…

And the strength, the inner strength
To move along this journey
Called life and the life, beyond.

Previously Published on pressenza with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo credit: iStock

About Pressenza

An international news agency dedicated to news about peace and nonviolence with offices in Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Bordeaux, Brussels, Budapest, Buenos Aires, Florence, Lima, London, Madrid, Manila, Mar del Plata, Milan, Montreal, Munich, New York, Paris, Porto, Quito, Rome, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Turin, Valencia and Vienna.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x