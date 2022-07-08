These Four Sentences Imply That a Man Is Tired of You

In real life, it is difficult to have eternal love. When a woman ends her single life with love and starts a married life, she always holds good wishes, hoping to be a couple for life. However, they cannot maintain their charm and appearance forever, and men do not have the confidence to remain loyal forever.

When two people are together, it is not only the deep affection and righteousness that comes out of the ear and temples but also the mutual boredom. After all, everyone is different, and no one is perfect. Women are usually in a weak position in marriage and are more likely to lose themselves and blindly regard men as their everything. However, a relationship cannot be made better by the strength of one person alone, it requires two people to manage it together.

Most men do not treat their feelings directly but pretend to maintain the image of a “gentleman”. They don’t love you, but they don’t tell you. As a woman, you must know that whether in love or marriage, these “subtexts” of a man are suggesting to you that he has begun to “annoy” you, and no matter how much you pay, it will be boring.

01 I don’t have time

After two people fall in love, they are the most important person to each other. They would rather let go of other things and make time for each other. They are willing to accompany each other and do everything with each other.

When a man always likes to use “I don’t have time” to send you off, it means that he has no love for you, no feelings, no interest, and he feels that being with you is a meaningless thing. He doesn’t like to accompany you, he doesn’t want to stay with you, and he doesn’t want to do anything for you. When you look for him, “I don’t have time” is always waiting for you.

The man said “I don’t have time” his subtext is: I don’t want to spend time on you anymore.

02 leave me alone

Husband and wife are a community of interests, and things should not be divided between you and me. When one day, a man says to you in an impatient tone: “You stay out of my business”, he subjectively wants to draw a clear line with you, what he wants to tell you is that his business doesn’t need you to worry. He doesn’t want to care about your things.

When a man loves you, he will be a quiet listener and a troubled confidant. He will talk to you about everything, share happiness and troubles with you, can be your patron saint, or treat you as a harbor for him. When he doesn’t love you, you are you and he is him. This shows that his feelings for you have changed, and he is too lazy to tell you about his affairs, and when you ask, he is too lazy to tell you.

The man said “don’t worry about me” his subtext is: you are you, I am me, don’t bother me anymore.

03 It’s not my business

When a man loves you, he will care about you in every possible way, and he will treat you as a kind of romance and happiness. Men in love the satisfaction of being needed.

When a man doesn’t love you, he will be indifferent to you, don’t care about you, no matter what you find him, he will use the phrase “what’s the matter with me” to indirectly tell you that his heart is no longer on you, and he is too lazy to take care of your affairs.

The man said, “It’s none of my business.” His subtext was: I don’t love you anymore, don’t bother me about your business.

04 You can sleep alone

Sharing the same bed is the most basic way of life for a husband and wife. If a man deliberately avoids you even when he sleeps, it is not for his own sake, but because he does not love you. Don’t believe in platonic spiritual love, it’s an excuse for not loving at all.

A man who loves you will go to bed early and wait for you and will hold you tightly in his arms when he sleeps, which will give you a sense of security and a sense of solidity. After a man doesn’t love you, he will resist you both psychologically and physically, he will not want to sleep beside you, or even hate to have physical contact with you. You are left alone.

The man said, “Go to sleep by yourself.” His subtext was: I don’t love you, and I don’t want to live a married life with you.

Most of the pain is the result of an unwillingness to leave the scene. There is no fateful misfortune, only the persistence of never letting go.

Therefore, whether it is a marriage or a person in love, in addition to the obsession of not forgetting the original intention, it is also necessary to have the wisdom to stop losses in time. A person who doesn’t love you is not worth paying for, because you can’t move a person who pretends to sleep.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

