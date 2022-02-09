Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / They Want a Dog! [Video]

They Want a Dog! [Video]

We all have to share responsibility for the dog

by Leave a Comment

 

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

.

.

Welcome to Beleaf in Fatherhood, where we equip fathers, bring hope to mothers, and inspire children. We are a content creation house that specializes in family content! Make sure to follow us on IG (https://www.instagram.com/beleafmel/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@beleafinfathe…) and of course, subscribe to our YouTube!

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:14
welcome back to belief in fatherhood got
00:15
a different episode for you today and i
00:17
wanted to pop in real quick to let you
00:19
know some amazing news this entire week
00:21
we’re dropping episodes every kid is on
00:24
the lie detector if you love the lie
00:26
detective videos you’re gonna love this
00:27
week um because we have them all
00:29
throughout the week and then we have a
00:31
super big surprise for you um on
00:34
christmas morning um so make sure you
00:37
watch
00:38
this video all the way through and hit
00:41
the subscribe button and notification
00:43
bell so you don’t miss the next episode
00:45
which comes out tomorrow uh so yeah uh
00:48
enjoy the episode
00:50
how many people and if i had a baby in
00:52
my belly
00:53
abusing the baby right now we’re
00:54
actually six
00:56
wait is
01:10
babies i want netherlands and let’s be a
01:13
doctor
01:14
yeah i’m gonna die
01:16
because how could you go for another
01:17
baby
01:22
[Music]
01:33
[Music]
01:36
who wants less time
01:37
with their parents because there’s
01:39
another child demanding all the time
01:41
[Music]
01:43
you got to think about the good and the
01:44
best the opportunity cost
01:47
opportunity
01:48
turn that clinton i’m just saying
01:53
[Music]
01:56
and do you know what that means using
01:58
might be a big brother
02:00
do you want to be a big brother
02:02
and then who who’s who’s gonna who’s
02:04
gonna give up their room for the baby
02:08
you know that baby will be sleeping with
02:10
this yeah
02:12
yeah but then when it grows up as all
02:14
the kids do by that time we’ll have a
02:16
bigger house
02:17
we’re just gonna have to move
02:26
this is why you have a king size bed you
02:29
need it just in case we need a baby
02:31
because if it was 10 if it was a queen
02:34
size it would not be as comfortable i
02:36
still got all this space
02:38
my mommy is going to get a baby
02:41
yes she is you might want to check that
02:43
belly again
02:47
well this happens
02:49
this article says which doodle is right
02:51
for your family a labradoodle or a
02:54
golden doodle your armpits thing too i’m
02:56
a little girl
02:57
your armpit
02:58
okay okay i’m gonna read this everybody
03:00
listen if you are looking for a low
03:03
shedding family-friendly dog you have
03:04
probably already come across both the
03:06
labradoodle and the golden doodle the
03:08
labradoodle is a labrador crossed with a
03:10
poodle whereas the golden doodle is a
03:11
poodle crossed with a golden retriever
03:14
i would love a golden retriever both of
03:16
these doodles are wonder breeds turn the
03:18
volume off
03:19
however there are some differences in
03:21
their size temperament and working
03:23
suitability be quiet
03:26
we’ve taken a look at some of the
03:27
similarities and differences between the
03:28
labradoodle and the golden doodle and
03:30
laid them out carefully for you to read
03:32
in order to choose your perfect best
03:34
friend it’s important you really
03:35
understand the difference between these
03:37
two breeds okay
03:39
so it seems like golden okay
03:41
so they’re about the same size as far as
03:44
height and weight what are you saying
03:46
ryan
03:47
so
03:49
you’re gonna choose which job you want
03:53
you want to do for the dog so we all
03:56
have to share responsibility for the dog
03:58
yes we so i just went i just went
04:02
everybody so everybody night i need you
04:04
to pass the onions you have to be five
04:07
i mean six rules of for the job six jobs
04:11
to take care of the dog yes okay and
04:13
right now you’re saying who’s gonna do
04:15
what
04:16
yes
04:17
so so what are you gonna do
04:19
i
04:20
will wash the dog you will wash the dog
04:23
yeah you wanna play water
04:28
now
04:30
when you wash the dog are you also going
04:31
to wash the bathroom or the whatever
04:34
place the dog gets clean i’m like i’m
04:37
like going
04:39
i am going to
04:52
okay i could do that
04:54
actually i mean can i do that
04:56
[Music]
04:58
i could do that no problem it will be
05:01
the year for me that dad you okay so dad
05:04
your job
05:05
is
05:07
a haircut
05:10
let me finish please
05:12
um
05:13
yeah so your job is to take the dad’s
05:21
[Laughter]
05:31
[Music]
05:37
you your dog is back your job is special
05:41
to um
05:42
um
05:44
do the dog’s hair
05:49
i’m not doing it and you don’t
06:04
wait where’s my job
06:06
oh yeah um your job is
06:10
my job’s gonna be humiliating
06:13
wait so i don’t think dad should have to
06:15
clean up the poop why i don’t think
06:16
that’s right okay let’s feel just
06:22
actually wait a minute if i’m taking the
06:24
dog for a walk then that means i have to
06:26
clean up the food oh yeah so you’re just
06:28
gonna come with me on the walk so that
06:29
they can pick up the poop
06:32
you ain’t telling
06:35
[Music]
06:38
what would you choose if you could
06:39
choose your job
06:43
huh would you choose
06:49
[Music]
06:54
[Music]
06:56
do you want a dog
06:57
yes
07:00
why do you want a dog and and you don’t
07:02
even want to do any jobs i just want a
07:05
dog to play with
07:07
because you’re right hates playing with
07:08
me
07:09
and you hate playing with a knife
07:12
all right so no dog then right so we’re
07:15
not getting a dog
07:17
[Music]
07:19
then theo you have to come up with the
07:21
jordan oh
07:24
you said six
07:26
no one said six ryan said six he doesn’t
07:28
know
07:36
no you want to take your ryan’s job
07:38
you can’t sorry you know i’m not going
07:41
to french ryan barely washes himself
07:52
you can’t wash your own body how do you
07:54
think you can wash a dog because i can
07:55
see its body
07:58
[Laughter]
08:00
[Music]
08:12
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

