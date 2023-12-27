This Woman Dated a Jerk Who Thinks She Needs to Lose Weight

Online dating you win some, you lose some.

There are no rules in finding love, but there are values we live by. And that’s how it ended for a woman who listened well to her intuition and called it a night after she went out on a first date with a man she met on the online dating app — Hinge.

After she said no to the guy, the guy came after her with a follow-up text message the next morning that caught her by surprise, it also was a text message that had since gone viral.

I was expecting to date the woman from the photos — happy to casually stay in touch until the weight is gone and then we can see,” the 45-year-old financier wrote.

He also rudely rated her, from her looks to her personality and sexual compatibility, which he said they could work out with her adjusting to his rules.

On their first date, he already asked her if she was willing to go on a threesome.

At least he was honest enough to say that he was heavily indebted — seven-figure debt.

When the woman shared it with her online dating coach, and the coach shared it on Instagram, women weighed in — no pun intended.

Everyone agreed the guy was a Jerk.

He was Shallow Hal.

Online dating

Like in the real world, you can end up hurt.

There isn’t anything inherently wrong with anyone going out on dates with people they met on dating apps.

It is important to have a plan before meeting the person you only met through an app, where it is easy to lie and pretend.

Always trust your gut.

And always do your first date in a public place.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Photo credit: iStock.com