Thought of the Day: Be True to Yourself

Thought of the day??

Can you truly say you stand for something or someone if you affiliate yourself with a body/organization that doesn’t support what you stand for? Doesn’t that make you a hypocrite?

I see many people saying that they stand for something or someone, but interestingly they also stand for the same body/organization that disproves the thing they say they stand for. Textbook definition of the word “Contradiction”

To quote the bible (New Testament) which I don’t often do, but this verse is plain logic in my sense, so thank you Jesus for the logic:

“And Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand:” Matthew 12:25

We live in a world where everyone wants to chime in, vote, and be part of something, but most of those people contradict themselves by their affiliations.

So next time, before you say you support me or someone, ask yourself, do you support your view? and if so, does your 360-degree view of life and its components, support that view?

Be true to yourself, because you will fall apart if you are not one with yourself.

Peace to all!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Gülru Turgut on Unsplash