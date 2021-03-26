Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Trans Person Finds New City, New Friends, New Therapist: “So This Is What Happiness Can Feel Like” [Video]

Trans Person Finds New City, New Friends, New Therapist: “So This Is What Happiness Can Feel Like” [Video]

Sam ultimately gained the confidence to begin their transition and finally live for themselves.

by

 

.

.

When Sam Davis realized that they might be trans, they were left in a state of despair – yes, they saw positive, happy representations in the media, but they lacked the support network of family and friends in Washington DC to even contemplate taking the next step. While it took a relocation to Austin, a new chosen family, and a new therapist, Sam ultimately gained the confidence to begin their transition and finally live for themselves.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:06
Hi, my name is Sam Davis  and I’m from Washington DC.
00:09
It all started when I was 11 years old and I  first experienced my horrific menstrual cycle.
00:17
I was out on a Sunday afternoon at church with  my mom and my sister, and I went to the bathroom.
00:23
And it was just blood everywhere and I didn’t  have a tampon… I didn’t have a pad. I didn’t
00:28
know what to do and I was just really just  nervous about what my body was going through.
00:33
Going through puberty was really horrific, and it  was those moments of developing breasts and having
00:40
to wear a training bra and being reminded by my  mom that I had to put on a bra, that I couldn’t
00:45
go out inside without having anything on… it was  just really disheartening for me. Years went on,
00:52
I got older, I graduated high school. Of  course, you have those notions when you just
00:56
tell people you’re queer or people call  you a lesbian. That was something safe to
01:01
be identified as. But deep down in my heart,  I always knew that there was something else.
01:06
I just turned 21 and I was seeing a therapist  and we were talking about healthy relationships
01:11
and setting boundaries. And she asked me if I was  in a relationship and I was like, “Yeah, I am.”
01:17
And she was like, “Who is he?”
01:18
And I was like, “Um, there is no  ‘he.’ I actually have a girlfriend.”
01:23
And she just stopped and looked at me  for about two seconds and was like,
01:28
“I never would have thought  you’d be that type of person.”
01:31
And I was like, “What is that type of person?”
01:34
And she was like, “Well, one of those gay people.”
01:36
And I was like, “What do you  mean by one of those gay people?”
01:40
And she’s like, “Oh, you’re a successful black  person. I don’t… I didn’t… I would never take
01:44
you as being gay.” It was really hurtful because  I built up a really good rapport with this person
01:49
and then I trusted them with my feelings and  my emotions, but I couldn’t bring my whole self
01:55
to therapy. So what’s the point of going?
01:58
It was around the age of 25, where I had the  language and the access to information to
02:04
realize that, Hey, you’re not a lesbian.  You are queer, but you might be trans.
02:12
My depression was really… really bad in just not  having a good support system – with not just my
02:19
friends. I had a mother… my mother’s never  been someone who’s been good with showing or
02:24
displaying emotions. But anytime you brought up  anything LGBTQ+, it would always be those people.
02:34
I really started to spiral in a deep, dark  depressive state. And to the point where I even
02:41
tried to take my own life because I was so unhappy  and just miserable with not being able to be
02:47
my true self. I knew that the people around me  would be my biggest downfall if I didn’t leave.
02:54
So it was one of those moments where you see a  perfect job opening and you don’t believe it.
03:01
And I found one here in Austin and I was  like, Well, I have nothing to lose. They
03:07
saw something great. And I got the job. They  flew me down here. I got hired on the spot and
03:13
within probably four weeks, I moved  my whole life to Austin, Texas.
03:18
When I got here, I found a great community  of people who had resources, who were trans,
03:25
queer, gender non-conforming… and I… I was like,  Wow, like, this is it. This is where I belong.
03:33
So after a few months I was able to find a  therapist and I started to talk to them more
03:38
and more about me wanting to transition and me  being comfortable enough with myself and being
03:46
in a space where I don’t have any family around  me. I don’t have my old friends. It’s just me
03:52
and these new great people I’ve  met and myself, so why not?
03:57
So I made an appointment at Planned  Parenthood. I canceled the appointment
04:02
about three times. So after the third cancellation  and I was just like, You know what? You’re going
04:07
to go to this appointment, you’re going to  go through it, and you’re going to do it. So
04:12
I spent about an hour in the back talking to  the doctor, just weighing out the pros and cons.
04:18
What were the expectations? The timelines of what  would happen with my body, what would transpire.
04:24
After asking the doctor a thousand and one  questions, she finally came back in and
04:30
laid out all the needles and the syringes,  and I’m sitting there like, “What is that?”
04:34
And she was like, “Oh, this is a needle  that you will be using to inject yourself.”
04:37
And I was like, “Whoa, whoa, whoa. This is  very long. It’s like an inch and a half,
04:41
and I have to put this in my body by myself?”
04:44
And I was nervous. I was like, “I don’t know  if I can commit to doing this every week.”
04:50
And I’m like, “This needle, it’s  not going to get any smaller.”
04:53
And I’m like, “In my thigh of all places…”
04:55
But she was like, “There are people  who inject it in their butt.”
04:57
And I was like, “Okay, thigh is fine. I’ll take  my thigh. Not going to complain.” But after that
05:02
first needle went through, and it was pretty  quick, she was really good actually, I felt like a
05:10
weight had been lifted off of me. Like everything  that I’ve been waiting for, everything that I knew
05:15
that I could be doing, was happening. And it was  just one of those moments where you’re just like,
05:21
Ah ha! So this is what happiness feels like.  This is what freedom can actually feel like.
05:28
That was four years ago, and where I’m at  today… I’m in a great place mentally.
05:35
Physical changes – I have facial hair. Never  thought this would come in. I was able to afford
05:41
getting top surgery, which was another great  thing that I didn’t think would be able to happen.
05:47
What I think a lot of people forget is that
05:50
in this journey, you not only learn a lot about  yourself, you unlearn a lot of things. What you
05:56
think you liked, what you think you loved,  that can change. Your attraction can change.
06:03
The dreams or aspirations you thought were so  meaningful can totally go left and that’s okay.
06:10
I feel like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to  be. And I think if I could tell that 11 year old
06:18
me anything, I would say don’t let your family  determine who you are. You are your own person.
06:28
They give you the tools and resources to grow,
06:31
but at the end of the day,  you decide who you want to be.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

