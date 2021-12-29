Vaping & Viruses: Your Lungs, Your Life [Video]

.
This is an urgent message to the 5.3 million American teens that vape:
Vaping hurts your lungs and depresses your immune system—that combo may put you at higher risk for complications from viral infections of all kinds, including Covid-19. Listen to the experts explain the problem. They are on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic, and although healthy teens are at lower risk for serious infections from Covid-19, teens that vape may be at as much risk as adult cigarette smokers. Vaping compromises your lung health leaving your lungs vulnerable to pathogens. We know teen vapers experience “wet lung” syndrome where vape fluids collect in the lungs and make breathing difficult. Viruses like Covid-19 attack the lungs causing pneumonia, and then a cascade of organ failure. STOP VAPING! PROTECT YOUR LUNGS
