Vaping & Viruses: Your Lungs, Your Life [Video]

Vaping & Viruses: Your Lungs, Your Life [Video]

Vaping hurts your lungs and depresses your immune system---that combo may put you at higher risk for complications from viral infections of all kinds, including Covid-19.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

This is an urgent message to the 5.3 million American teens that vape:
Vaping hurts your lungs and depresses your immune system—that combo may put you at higher risk for complications from viral infections of all kinds, including Covid-19. Listen to the experts explain the problem. They are on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic, and although healthy teens are at lower risk for serious infections from Covid-19, teens that vape may be at as much risk as adult cigarette smokers. Vaping compromises your lung health leaving your lungs vulnerable to pathogens. We know teen vapers experience “wet lung” syndrome where vape fluids collect in the lungs and make breathing difficult. Viruses like Covid-19 attack the lungs causing pneumonia, and then a cascade of organ failure. STOP VAPING! PROTECT YOUR LUNGS

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
we’ll begin with some sobering new
00:03
information on the coronavirus pandemic
00:05
states big and small
00:06
reporting a steady rise in confirmed
00:08
cases of the corona virus
00:10
it’s a very difficult situation as as
00:12
was predicted this is going to get
00:14
worse before it gets better for sure the
00:17
virus is more likely spread by people
00:19
who have symptoms
00:20
but those without symptoms could still
00:22
be contagious
00:23
the cdc recently issued new guidelines
00:26
saying people who smoke and vape are at
00:27
higher risk for more severe
00:29
complications and hospitalization if
00:31
they get covid19
00:32
i mean at the worst time they said that
00:34
i had a five percent chance of survival
00:36
if i didn’t get a lung transplant some
00:39
crazy stuff right
00:41
hi i’m rachel and we all now know
00:44
viruses are real
00:45
and can be life-threatening maybe young
00:48
people like you and i are more likely to
00:50
survive a virus than older adults
00:53
hey we are young and healthy and
00:56
indestructible
00:58
but check our history some pandemics
01:01
like the spanish flu in 1918
01:03
killed millions of young people now
01:06
medicine has certainly come a long way
01:08
in a hundred years but since our world
01:11
has now changed
01:12
with the threat of new viruses we
01:14
thought this would be a good time to
01:15
talk about how
01:16
vaping can compromise your body’s
01:18
ability to fight against
01:20
any virus
01:30
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

