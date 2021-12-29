Vaping & Viruses: Your Lungs, Your Life [Video]

.

This is an urgent message to the 5.3 million American teens that vape:

Vaping hurts your lungs and depresses your immune system—that combo may put you at higher risk for complications from viral infections of all kinds, including Covid-19. Listen to the experts explain the problem. They are on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic, and although healthy teens are at lower risk for serious infections from Covid-19, teens that vape may be at as much risk as adult cigarette smokers. Vaping compromises your lung health leaving your lungs vulnerable to pathogens. We know teen vapers experience “wet lung” syndrome where vape fluids collect in the lungs and make breathing difficult. Viruses like Covid-19 attack the lungs causing pneumonia, and then a cascade of organ failure. STOP VAPING! PROTECT YOUR LUNGS

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01 we’ll begin with some sobering new

00:03 information on the coronavirus pandemic

00:05 states big and small

00:06 reporting a steady rise in confirmed

00:08 cases of the corona virus

00:10 it’s a very difficult situation as as

00:12 was predicted this is going to get

00:14 worse before it gets better for sure the

00:17 virus is more likely spread by people

00:19 who have symptoms

00:20 but those without symptoms could still

00:22 be contagious

00:23 the cdc recently issued new guidelines

00:26 saying people who smoke and vape are at

00:27 higher risk for more severe

00:29 complications and hospitalization if

00:31 they get covid19

00:32 i mean at the worst time they said that

00:34 i had a five percent chance of survival

00:36 if i didn’t get a lung transplant some

00:39 crazy stuff right

00:41 hi i’m rachel and we all now know

00:44 viruses are real

00:45 and can be life-threatening maybe young

00:48 people like you and i are more likely to

00:50 survive a virus than older adults

00:53 hey we are young and healthy and

00:56 indestructible

00:58 but check our history some pandemics

01:01 like the spanish flu in 1918

01:03 killed millions of young people now

01:06 medicine has certainly come a long way

01:08 in a hundred years but since our world

01:11 has now changed

01:12 with the threat of new viruses we

01:14 thought this would be a good time to

01:15 talk about how

01:16 vaping can compromise your body’s

01:18 ability to fight against

01:20 any virus

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: iStock