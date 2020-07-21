What Constitutes Love?

I thought I knew what love was, when I was eighteen. Or, at least, I thought I had found love, was in love, and that he was in love with me. A childhood and teen years of watching romantic movies and listening to love songs will do that to you. Love bombing accomplished the rest.

He was five years older. An impressive twenty-three. He was charismatic and dramatic. In many ways we were made for each other. He embodied the characteristics I wanted for myself. Charisma, standing out in a crowd, or anywhere for that matter, funny, sexy.

I was perfect for him at the time. Naive, unassumingly pretty but not beautiful, primed to fall for a man who promised to take me away from my narrow life in a small town.

By the time the bloom was off the rose, we were married, and I thought we were still in love. Maybe we were.

When he decided he “loved” someone else, I was devastated. It took eight years of therapy to recover from the wounds. And I still thought I loved him romantically. That wouldn’t change until after therapy and a couple more decades.

The second attempt for me was with someone very different. Whereas my first was tall and thin, this guy was short with rounded edges. The first one announced to a group when we first met that he was going to marry me. I waited four years for the second guy to propose.

I call guys like the second one Controlling Care Takers, henceforth known as the CCT. They aren’t intentionally controlling. They genuinely want you to be happy.

The CCT brought me breakfast in bed, and gave me roses. No one had given me roses before. We led a fairly glamorous life, sailing most of the Caribbean on three-masted schooners, going to Broadway shows.

It wasn’t until he voted with my partners against me to close my company, that I realized he was controlling and, in his mind, caretaking at the same time. He continued to make decisions for me, including whether we would have a child, and whether I should apply for a job in the same industry. I left after seven years of marriage.

Did I love him? I thought so. I sacrificed for him, as I had for the first. That felt a lot like love. But was it?

What did they have in common? Infatuation, initially. But infatuation isn’t love, it’s hormones and pheromones. There was Eros, or erotic love with both. But people can have that without an actual love connection. Think one night stands.

However, Plato said, “Eros, mostly of the sexual passion, can become, with contemplation, an appreciation of the beauty within a person.”

I see the good in most people, and believe that good can override the “not good.” But this can lead to ignoring the “not good” in favor of the good and potentially good in the other person. Or we see all the good, but it may not translate into returned positive regard towards us.

Aristotle defined friend love, or Philia, as “Affectionate regard, friendship, usually between two equals.”

The CCT and I were definitely friends. The first one and I believed we were friends. We enjoyed doing things together, but he also did those things and more with women I didn’t know about. That put us at odds, even though I didn’t have proof for my intuitive doubts. I let him down as a friend when he was struggling with feelings of emptiness. I regret not being there for him during his dark night of the soul, although that would have just prolonged the inevitable. Still, Philia love is necessary for relationships to flourish.

I believe there was Agape love in both marriages. Agape is spiritual love.

Thomas Aquinas defined it as, “To will the good of another.”

I certainly willed the good for both of them, during the relationships, and after. I helped the CCT to start and build his own businesss, and nurtured his relationship with his daughters, who I also loved.

I even continued to will good for my first love, when he briefly entered and left my life again, sixteen years ago. I hoped he had found happiness with the second woman he chose over me. He didn’t.

The CCT willed good for me all through the marriage, at least by his definition. In his mind, he was taking care of me when he voted to close my company.

My first love claimed he couldn’t respect me if I took him back, in what was a rare moment of authenticity. In his own way, he was willing good for me and my future. He still does in his own way.

There was a certain amount of vindictiveness on my part with my first love at the end. There was vindictiveness on the part of the CCT toward me at the end. Vindictiveness is the opposite of Agape love.

In short, I’m not certain I’ve learned how to love romantically. But if I try again someday, these are the three forms of love I want us to practice in order to “make love.”

Eros: Erotic love that encompasses sexual passion, but also shows up as looking into the beauty of the other’s soul. We will allow ourselves to see what’s not perfect, but we will dig as deeply as needed to see the beauty of the good.

Philia: The love of friends. True friends who want the best for each other, and enjoy each other to the fullest. You are much less likely to visit harm on someone you truly want the best for.

Agape: The best love. Spiritual love that wants all that is good for the other, even if that means letting them go if we aren’t what’s best for them. Agape can hold them in the highest light, even if we leave them because they aren’t what’s best for us. Primarily, though, Agape is about supporting the other in seeking their highest and best self.

