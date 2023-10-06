What Holds You Accountable?

Aloha! Recently I was at a consultant training and at each of our seats, there was a quote. I just loved it and wanted to share with you:

“It’s not only what we do, but also what we don’t do for which we are accountable.” I want you to sit with that for a second.



It’s a powerful sentiment and it got me thinking about taking an inventory of how we start our day. What are some of the action steps that we take in terms of our mental and mindset wellbeing in terms of self-study? What action steps are we doing to propel us forward in the career of our choice? Or if we want to have an amazing relationship, what are we doing to create that? We’re talking about habits.

One suggestion that I think is powerful is to look to people who are doing exactly what you want to be doing. Not necessarily pattern everything you do after that one person, but they may have some really solid habits or rituals that are part of their daily life that you would like to adopt. I would talk to them and find out exactly what they are doing and then apply those things in your own life. Make a list and then start with one habit at a time and make a committed decision, that you’re going to step forward and do it.

And going back to that quote again, the part that sticks with me is: we are also accountable for what we do not do.

I think about people who say they want more out of life, who say they want a better career, they want better relationships, they want a higher level of income, they want more opportunities, and they want to feel more fulfilled in their lives. And yet they’re not taking the steps that they need to take to make that happen. It’s not just the physical doing and an adopting of new habits. There are also those things that you’re not doing at all that are speaking more loudly than any action could. It’s painfully obvious sometimes.

So examine some of the areas in your life where you’d like to make a massive change and then find out who are those people who are doing exactly what you’d love to be doing. And then list out some of their habits, their game-changing habits, and then one at a time, start to adopt those and make them a part of your life. Make a committed decision that you’re going to do that moving forward and that it’s not optional; that it’s not “Oh, I’m going to try to do that or maybe I’ll try to implement that.”

Write the things down and pick one or two things, maximum, that you’re going to immediately apply and be patient with yourself. How many days does it take to instill a habit? I’ve heard 21 days, I’ve heard 67 but really, it takes as long as it takes because we are programmed to operate as we do.

A lot of our habitual behaviors come from our paradigm. It’s how we’re programmed in our subconscious mind and we’ve had these beliefs embedded in our mind since childhood. So be patient with yourself. There are some deep-rooted beliefs that you might easily snap out of and be able to shift. But there might be some other ones that are going to take some time; it might take years. But keep going and if you want to get there quicker, don’t go it alone.

Look to those people who are doing what you want to be doing. Find out what are some of those game-changing habits that they’ve implemented in their lives. Make a list of them and then start working on them one at a time. If you want to fast track your results, you’re tired of going it alone, then let’s connect. If you’re serious about this, I’m serious and committed to helping you!

This post was previously published on Laura Noel & Stretch Into Success.

