What Is Self-Compassion? – Dad University

What is self-compassion? In this video, Jason explains the answer to this question. After seeing the TedTalk by Dr Kristin Neff on self-compassion, Jason realized that self-compassion was something missing in his own life.

This self-compassion video is part 1 of a 3 part video series. If you have ever suffered from self-criticism, not thinking you are good enough, judgement of yourself, or even perfectionism, then you probably lacked self-compassion. The world needs more mindful self-compassion. We will often have compassion for others but lack the compassion for ourselves. This video series talk about the importance of self-compassion in our lives.

Part 2 – Why Self-Compassion is So Important as a Dad



Whether you are a new dad, soon to be dad, or an experienced father, Dad University offers dad advice and tips that you don't learn in school.

