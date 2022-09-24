Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / What Is Self-Compassion? – Dad University

What Is Self-Compassion? – Dad University

f you have ever suffered from self-criticism, not thinking you are good enough, judgement of yourself, or even perfectionism, then you probably lacked self-compassion.

What is self-compassion? In this video, Jason explains the answer to this question. After seeing the TedTalk by Dr Kristin Neff on self-compassion, Jason realized that self-compassion was something missing in his own life.

This self-compassion video is part 1 of a 3 part video series. If you have ever suffered from self-criticism, not thinking you are good enough, judgement of yourself, or even perfectionism, then you probably lacked self-compassion. The world needs more mindful self-compassion. We will often have compassion for others but lack the compassion for ourselves. This video series talk about the importance of self-compassion in our lives.

Part 2 – Why Self-Compassion is So Important as a Dad – https://youtu.be/w8BFMkx3mFI


Whether you are a new dad, soon to be dad, or an experienced father, Dad University offers dad advice and tips that you don’t learn in school. Founded by Jason Kreidman, the creator of the Dad University Parenting Program, the channel’s purpose is to focuses on how to be a dad in the current times. The video topics range from first time dad tips to educating fathers on ways they can enhance their own lives. We launch new videos every week. Subscribe to Dad University and enjoy the journey of fatherhood with us!

Previously published on YouTube

 

iStock image

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

