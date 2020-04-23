What Is There to Look Forward to?

When you plan a vacation, part of the fun is the time spent looking forward to it. What you’ll do, where you’ll eat, what you’ll see, just imagining getting away and not working for however long. Even if you just drive an hour away, you can look forward to some excitement, to creating new memories, seeing familiar faces (or being a stranger in a strange land), the chance to experience a chunk of days in ways differently than you normally would.

Spending all this time physically and socially distant, at home, alone, I can barely distinguish what time is anymore.

What day is it, and does it even matter?

The days and hours are bleeding into each other, each one like the one before, and worse, pretty much like the ones that are going to come after.

I had a conversation with a friend the other night. We recapped how we spent our Saturdays, and how the weekends, in this time of physical isolation, feel so empty and long and sparse.

While some need to adjust to working from home (I already did, so it’s no different for me) there is still the usual cadence of the day: wake up, have coffee, eat, maybe exercise, work, work, work, eat, quit working, deal with dinner, watch TV, go to bed.

For those with kids at home there is of course day care and home schooling, which is all different, but the days are full. There are few if any empty spaces.

Weekends are different. There is nothing but empty space. There are no errands to run. There are no social gatherings to attend, no new restaurants to try, no games or shows to see…everything is at home.

What does a weekend day look like for me?

I work out in some form or another. I take a walk around the neighborhood, I read at least 20 pages from my book, one article from a magazine, one short story from the latest literary magazine I’ve got (shout out to you, American Short Fiction!) I fire off a few texts, I make a phone call or two, I eat. I shower.

If I’m motivated enough, I’ll write a little bit.

By then it’s noon at the latest. The rest of the day?

Nothing but empty space. And so then my friend asked me what I was doing tomorrow, and my only answer was pretty much the exact same thing I had done earlier. At least on Monday I’ll have work. And we started to wonder, do we even look forward to the weekends anymore?

I don’t.

We don’t know how long this will last. We’re starting to settle into the reality of weeks, maybe months.

There are so many things, activities and people that I miss. But I didn’t anticipate how much I’d miss anticipation.

The hardest thing about getting through these long days is having so little to look forward to.