What Women Want That Men Often Overlook or Don’t Understand – Tobin Zivon

Women can be confusing and ask you to act in what seem like contradictory ways, at the same time. Tobin Zivon talks about how to “please” a woman without becoming a “pleaser” – a man who lacks his own boundaries or spine!

As a woman I humbly understand that women can be confusing.

To be honest, I sometimes confuse myself.

I wish I could be more straightforward and know exactly what I need and say so in a rational way.

I wish I wasn’t prone to burst into tears when I feel disappointed.

I wish the same kind of touch worked for me on Monday as on Thursday.

But with the parts of people we love, we also have to take the parts that are frustrating or confusing.

I am always working on how to be more vulnerable, honest and loving.

And there is a way to navigate a woman’s emotions, needs and truth without seeing it as maddening or losing yourself!

Tobin Zivon, today’s Man Alive podcast guest, is a powerful coach. He takes what he’s learned from masterful therapists and spiritual teachers and brings it to help you have better relationships and intimacy.

In this conversation we covered…

The foundations of masterfully navigating relationship and sacred sexuality

The key to listen to your lover’s body in a way that creates more pleasure for both of you

How to not get confused when women ask you to be both strong and connected , at the same time

when women ask you to , at the same time What happens when you start to see a woman as your sensei , rather than a pain in the neck

, rather than a pain in the neck Tobin’s journey to realms of intimacy and passion that are mind-blowing

Tobin Zivon is best known as a powerful catalyst for transformation and embodied awakening.

He wrote The Art of Mindful Living: “You Can’t Stop the Waves, But You Can Learn to Surf”, and has been teaching groups, couples, and individuals for over 18 years.

His brilliance shines most brightly when working with men, women and couples in the realms of love, intimacy and sacred sexuality.

For over two-and-a-half decades, Tobin has been wholeheartedly dedicated to spiritual awakening and to serving others in the flowering of their highest potential. His extensive training includes Zen, Zen the Ridhwan approach five years with Adyashanti, a teacher-training program with the South African Tantra teacher Shakti Malan and a three-year apprenticeship with one of the foremost transpersonal psychotherapists in America.

Tobin has been described as “the ultimate Guide… A rare, exquisite blend of therapist, coach, spiritual teacher and Tantra master all wrapped into one.”.

Check out Honest Sex, a new book author Shana James.

Some say we are outgrowing marriage as a culture. However, the problem that author Shana James regularly sees as a relationship coach—and through her own divorce—is that many of us have not matured enough to create the emotionally-connected, sexually-satisfying relationships we long for.

Honest Sex teaches us what kind of honesty is effective for creating closeness, what sex actually is (rather than what we’ve been taught), and how to communicate desires and upsets to create more intimacy. By examining new ways to sustain connection with a partner, author Shana James illuminates a framework for relationships to start strong and get more intimate and exciting over time.

James is the creator and host of the Man Alive podcast and has a TEDx Talk, “What 1,000 Men’s Tears Reveal About the Crisis Between Men and Women.” As a relationship coach for 20 years, she humbly discovered the causes of disconnection and distrust in relationships, as well as how to build trust and keep passion alive. Her first book, Power and Pleasure: A Man’s Guide to Becoming a Confident and Satisfied Lover and Leader, supports men to be fulfilled in love and work. In this book, written for all genders, she uses her Master’s in psychology, DISC, and Positive Intelligence certifications to guide readers to create more honest and passionate romantic relationships.

