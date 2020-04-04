Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / What Would Anne Frank Do During the Virus Pandemic?

What Would Anne Frank Do During the Virus Pandemic?

Hardships are opportunities to become more resilient.

by


When you hear the name, “Anne Frank,” do you think about a resilient, hopeful young lady? I do, and her name warms my heart. Anne Frank, who was Jewish, hid from the Nazis during the occupation of the Netherlands in 1942. Thanks to the kindness of Dutch citizens, such as Hermine “Miep” Gies, Anne Frank, her family, and four other Dutch Jews were able to hide in an annex above Otto Frank’s business during World War II.

Ann Frank is known today, for helping the world understand that six million Jews killed in the Holocaust had personalities, talents, faces, and lives. She is a heroine to many because she remained strong, unselfish, and optimistic during the two years she was in hiding. Unfortunately, the hiding place was discovered. Karl Josef Silberbauer tracked down and arrested Anne Frank and her family as they were hiding from the Nazis. The only one in her family that survived the Holocaust was her father, Otto Frank. T Hermine Gies gave Anne Frank’s diary papers to Otto Frank. The world now has access to Anne Frank’s diary and how she expressed her feelings each day.

We are living in a time of uncertainty during the coronavirus outbreak. Some people are adding “fear” to the collective conscience. They may not have the “tools” to deal with stress, fear, and being resilient during this time. One thing I know for sure is that we all can learn from this experience—there usually is a silver lining in most experiences. For me, I am reflecting on how past traumas taught me to be more resilient and keep the faith. I wrote an article about how hardship can help you become more resilient. So—please hang in there, and let’s support each other, not only during the virus pandemic but every day!

I believe in civility, kindness, leadership, and safe work environments, check out my other articles at https://goodmenproject.com/author/consultwithdawngmail-com

Photo courtesy Shutterstock.

About Dawn Westmoreland

Dawn Marie Westmoreland is a highly skilled Human Resource Consultant with 28 years of experience. She provides a “How To” system to eradicate workplace bullying and discrimination to executive teams, global leaders, political teams, government leaders, attorneys, mental health professionals, and employees. She creates a harmonious values-based culture for a safe and respected work environment. Learn more at https://www.workplacebullyingsupport.com Listen to Dawn's podcast; The Empowered Whistleblower at https://www.spreaker.com/show/the-empowered-whistleblower Watch Public Access TV interview on "Solutions To Workplace Bullying and Discrimination" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZTg3LqoVdo

