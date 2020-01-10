Who is Ivan Pavlov and What Did He Do for the Field of Psychology?



Who was Ivan Pavlov?

Ivan Pavlov was a Russian physiologist who discovered classical conditioning. He did a large amount of research on dogs and how they reacted to stimuli. He noticed that when he rang a bell, and there was food available, the dog would salivate. This is known as classical conditioning. Classical conditioning is something that many psychology students study, and it’s revolutionized the field of psychology. In psychology programs all around and outside of the United States, students learn about Ivan Pavlov’s famous experiments in class.

What do people know Ivan Pavlov for in psychology?

Pavlov won the 1904 Nobel prize in physiology. He coined classical conditioning and researched digestion and physiology. At the beginning of his career, he studied religion, and then he moved to Science. In 1870, he started studying natural sciences while attending St. Petersburg University. Pavlov was primarily interested in physiology and natural science. He was instrumental in founding the department of physiology at the Institute of Experimental Medicine. Pavlov went on to oversee that department for 45 years.

How physiology led Pavlov to discover classical conditioning

When Pavlov was researching dog digestion, he found that a dog would salivate right before they got food. There were many stimuli presented to the dog. Pavlov determined that before he rang a bell after affiliating its sound with the presentation of food over some time, they’d notably salivate when they heard the bell, which meant that they were conditioned to affiliate the sound with food over time. This became a primary example of classical conditioning. He was awarded for this work, and in 1901, he was appointed to the Russian Academy of Sciences, three years before he won the Nobel Prize in Physiology.

How Pavlov contributed to the psychology field

Pavlov was not a psychologist, and in fact, he disliked psychology, but his work had a supreme impact on the field. His work influenced behaviorism. One of the earliest published works by Pavlov was the work of the digestive glands, and that was centered around his physiology research with dogs. He didn’t intend to influence the world of psychology, but with his work regarding classical conditioning, great strides were made in the field.

Condition stimulus and condition response

In Pavlov’s famous experiment when the dogs found the association between hearing the bell sound and the food, he called the bell “conditioned stimulus” because the signal served as a stimulation for behavior and he called the salivation a “conditioned response” because the salivated was the dogs response to the sound of the bell. It was determined that not only do dogs respond to stimuli in this way, but humans do, too. Pavlov’s discovery of conditioned stimulus conditioned response, and spontaneous recovery taught us a lot about how our brains affiliate things with one another and how we can train our minds using this knowledge about how conditioning works. One common example of how we can implement this in our daily lives is in reward-punishment systems used by both children and adults. For instance, if a parent provides a child with a toy or sticker when they behave well, the child will be conditioned to affiliate good behavior with receiving a reward.

Learning about classical conditioning in therapy

Therapy is a great place to learn about the modern applications of classical conditioning. Individuals frequently go to therapy to work on behavior or thought processes, and while the field has developed substantially since Pavlov’s time, he had a significant influence on what we know and use in counseling today. Whether you see an online therapist or someone in your local area, you can gain insight in therapy that’ll help you learn more about yourself and others.

