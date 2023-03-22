Why Are Male Executives Especially Prone to Burnout?

Burnout is a serious problem that affects people from all walks of life, but studies have shown that male executives are especially vulnerable to it. For years, as founder and CEO of Breakfast Leadership Network, I have studied burnout and its effects on individuals and organizations, and identified several reasons why male executives are particularly vulnerable to this condition.

First, male executives frequently place enormous pressure on themselves to succeed. They believe that they must be the best in their field and that they must constantly strive for greater accomplishments. While ambition and drive are admirable qualities, they can also be harmful when overused. Male executives risk burnout when they are so focused on success that they neglect their own physical and mental health.

Second, male executives frequently believe they must project a certain image or persona in order to be successful. They believe that they must always exude confidence and strength, and they are afraid to show any vulnerability or weakness. This can lead to a reluctance to seek assistance or admit when they are struggling, exacerbating feelings of burnout.

Third, male executives frequently bear a great deal of responsibility and pressure. They are accountable for the success of their organizations, making difficult decisions, and managing large teams of employees. This can be a difficult task, and the stress can be detrimental to their physical and mental health.

Fourth, male executives frequently struggle to balance their personal and professional lives. They may believe that in order to be successful, they must constantly work, and as a result, they may neglect their relationships, hobbies, and other interests. This can result in feelings of isolation and loneliness, exacerbating burnout.

Finally, I observe that male executives frequently struggle to disconnect from work. They may believe that they must be available at all times, even when normal business hours are not in effect. This can result in a lack of sleep, a lack of exercise, and an inability to engage in necessary mental and physical health activities.

So, how can male executives avoid burnout? I suggest several approaches:

Maintain your physical health. This includes eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep. When you take care of your body, you can cope with stress better and avoid burnout.

Make contact with others. Maintaining healthy relationships with friends, family, and colleagues is critical. When times are tough, this can help you feel less isolated and provide a support network.

Request assistance. Don’t be afraid to ask for help and support from others when you need it. This can be difficult for male executives who are accustomed to being in charge, but it is critical to understand that you cannot do everything on your own.

Establish limits. When necessary, learn to say “no” and prioritize your time and energy. This will assist you in maintaining a healthy work-life balance and avoiding burnout.

Self-care is essential. This can mean different things to different people, but it’s important to do things that make you happy and relax. Hobbies, meditation, or simply taking a break from work to do something you enjoy are examples of this.

Unplug from work. Set boundaries around work and schedule time for rest and relaxation. This includes turning off your phone and email during certain hours and scheduling time off for vacation and other activities.

Seek professional assistance. If you are experiencing burnout, it may be beneficial to seek the assistance of a therapist or other mental health professional. They can assist you in developing strategies for dealing with stress and avoiding burnout in the future.

iStock image