Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / “Why Are You Still In Touch With Your Ex?”

“Why Are You Still In Touch With Your Ex?”

It all starts with a smile and ends with a heartbreak.

by Leave a Comment

 

Asked by friend when he saw me giggling over a funny reel that my ex-girlfriend put over her Instagram stories.

Seeing me suffer during the breakup, my friend genuinely asked me this while I was just enjoying the greatest fail Instagram reel again and again.

The fact is, it’s been two years since we broke up, and we’ve both moved on. She even got married to a scientist and settled in the States while being blessed with a child.

While I took some time to recover. Like everyone else on the planet Earth, I started working out immensely, as it would take my mind off the things I had no control over then.

I’ve been enjoying my life right now, doing the things I love the most: coding, working out, travelling, and writing.

Although yes, my mom has always been constantly nagging me to get married, while she keeps on sending me pictures of girls whom she thinks would be best for me.

For those of you who don’t know, most people in India and some in Asia opt for arranged marriages rather than love marriages.

There have been hundreds of articles written about why “arranged marriages are better”. I bet most of them might have been written by my parents.🤔

Although this is not a hard and fast rule, at least in my family, that’s how my parents and their parents met, and they all had arranged marriages.

Coming back to the question that my friend asked, I replied to him, “I am not”.

Yes, I did hear Gotye’s hit song, “Somebody that I used to know”, a million times, but I got over it. I also said that we don’t talk any more like we used to, but hey, I am still on Instagram, and heck, I do love good baby pictures.

We’ve got to be very practical about things. I understood that sometimes getting what you want doesn’t always work out the way you planned.

Past relationships do teach us some things — at least they did to me. I learned a lot about myself and about life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I can neither confirm nor deny that I wrote this article:

to share it with a friend who asks me this, again
since I am hungover and I wanted to vent out
because my journal is missing (and hence, the point of this piece will not make any sense)

If you enjoyed reading this, you might also find the below articles worth your time.

Life Is Crashing Everything Around Me, So I Stood My Ground And Tried To Embrace It
There is no other way to do that. And yeah, we cannot make lemonade when life offers us lemons.
medium.com

AI Generated Influencers Are Now Making Millions
AI has even taken over the space where you used to need to be popular on social media to make millions.
levelup.gitconnected.com

If you enjoy reading stories that help you learn, live, and work better, consider becoming a subscriber. Becoming a member will give you unlimited access to thousands of stories, articles, and writers. It is just $5 per month. If you sign up using my link, I will earn a small commission that helps me write more articles.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Ashwini Chaudhary(Monty) on Unsplash

 

About Vivek Naskar

I am a software developer who is passionate about writing stories about relationships from which I learned a lot in life. I also like to read a lot of books and stories from different authors.

Follow me on Medium:
viveknaskar.medium.com.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x