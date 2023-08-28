“Why Are You Still In Touch With Your Ex?”

Asked by friend when he saw me giggling over a funny reel that my ex-girlfriend put over her Instagram stories.

Seeing me suffer during the breakup, my friend genuinely asked me this while I was just enjoying the greatest fail Instagram reel again and again.

The fact is, it’s been two years since we broke up, and we’ve both moved on. She even got married to a scientist and settled in the States while being blessed with a child.

While I took some time to recover. Like everyone else on the planet Earth, I started working out immensely, as it would take my mind off the things I had no control over then.

I’ve been enjoying my life right now, doing the things I love the most: coding, working out, travelling, and writing.

Although yes, my mom has always been constantly nagging me to get married, while she keeps on sending me pictures of girls whom she thinks would be best for me.

For those of you who don’t know, most people in India and some in Asia opt for arranged marriages rather than love marriages.

There have been hundreds of articles written about why “arranged marriages are better”. I bet most of them might have been written by my parents.🤔

Although this is not a hard and fast rule, at least in my family, that’s how my parents and their parents met, and they all had arranged marriages.

Coming back to the question that my friend asked, I replied to him, “I am not”.

Yes, I did hear Gotye’s hit song, “Somebody that I used to know”, a million times, but I got over it. I also said that we don’t talk any more like we used to, but hey, I am still on Instagram, and heck, I do love good baby pictures.

We’ve got to be very practical about things. I understood that sometimes getting what you want doesn’t always work out the way you planned.

Past relationships do teach us some things — at least they did to me. I learned a lot about myself and about life.

…

I can neither confirm nor deny that I wrote this article:

to share it with a friend who asks me this, again

since I am hungover and I wanted to vent out

because my journal is missing (and hence, the point of this piece will not make any sense)

…

…

—

***

