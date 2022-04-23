Why Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Is Popular For Mental Health Treatment

Cognitive-behavioral therapy, or CBT, is a type of psychotherapy technique designed to change the way people think and behave, and this leads to improved mental health. This article will show you why CBT has become the preferred form of treatment by many professionals and how it can help you.

CBT’s Principles Are Effective & Sound

As the name suggests, cognitive-behavioral therapy can be broken down into two components. First, there is the cognitive aspect, which relates to our thoughts, personal experiences, and sensations, and then there is behavior, which is how we act and conduct ourselves.

These two features are closely related to one another, and according to CBT, by changing our thoughts and feelings towards a particular topic or issue, we can then learn to respond differently to them and vice-versa.

For instance, by identifying negative thought patterns, individuals can find more productive coping methods, resulting in reduced mental distress and a more positive mindset.

The techniques learned here will also be timeless, and if you encounter future challenges, the principles of CBT will still be relevant.

CBT Has Research Backing It Up

Another reason why cognitive-behavioral therapy is frequently used and sought after is that it is the most studied form of psychotherapy. In fact, some would even consider it the gold standard as far as therapy goes.

There have been countless clinical trials that demonstrate its efficacy, and therefore, it is considered an evidence-based treatment.

Because of this, many mental health professionals and clients alike are very comfortable with using CBT to reach their goals.

It can be very assuring to know that the odds are, the method that they’re using will be the best course of action for you and your specific issue.

CBT Can Be Used For Many Conditions

Lastly, cognitive-behavioral therapy is so well-liked because it can be applied to virtually any mental health disorder that creates distress.

For example, CBT is used for depression, anxiety disorders, substance abuse, eating disorders, anger problems, and many more. By mastering CBT, therapists can help countless individuals affected by different conditions like these.

Additionally, other more-specific techniques have evolved from CBT, like exposure therapy, which can help people with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and phobias.

All disorders affect our thoughts and, consequently, our actions, and CBT addresses both, making it highly versatile.

Where To Find A Cognitive-Behavioral Therapist

Because professionals so widely use CBT, you would be hard-pressed to find a counselor or therapist who is not trained and well-versed in helping people overcome mental health conditions with this technique.

However, if you’re interested in cognitive-behavioral therapy and its uses, it’s a good idea to ask and see if one is qualified and knows how to practice CBT.

One of the best places to find a therapist who understands CBT and can assist you is BetterHelp. Online therapy is a practical solution for people to get the support they need through effective treatments like cognitive-behavioral therapy because it’s convenient and affordable.

Additionally, many of the skills related to CBT that you will learn in your therapy sessions can also be practiced on your own, and it can be argued that it’s a technique that teaches you how to be your own therapist over time.

By having these coping skills handy, you put yourself in a better position to stay mentally healthy throughout your life. Even if other issues arise, you can utilize the same strategies and be successful.

Conclusion

Cognitive-behavioral therapy is an amazing tool, and hopefully, this article has shown you why it’s loved by so many people, including mental health professionals. If you’re struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, or any other condition, CBT may be the solution that can completely change your life.

Photo Credit: iStock