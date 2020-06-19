Why I No Longer Search on Google

Incorporating new ways of supporting and protecting the environment into your life is always a great feeling. It feels even better when a change has little or no impact on your day to day activities. One of the changes that I have made in my life was dropping Google as my search engine of choice.

Dropping Google doesn’t mean that I can no longer search the web for hours on end with no clear end goal. All it means is that I do it while on the search engine Ecosia.

* * *

More About Ecosia

Ecosia is a Chrome extension and a replacement for other search engines. Unlike many of its competitors, Ecosia uses the money it earns through ad revenue for environmental good.

Around 80% of the profits that users produce are directed towards reforestation nonprofits in countries around the world.

You may be wondering how this is any better than Google which achieved carbon-neutral operations in 2017. While both companies use renewable energy to power their operations, Ecosia’s reforestation efforts go further and make sure that their profits go towards mending environmental damage. They don’t stop at reducing their impact, they want to have a positive one.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The environmental goals of Ecosia are reached through partnerships with organizations in 15 different countries. These organizations work on a community level to train and hire locals to work on reforestation efforts. This is a structure that benefits local economies and fights against issues such as desertification while staying true to regional ecosystems and biodiversity.

* * *

How Can You Switch To Ecosia?

Since its founding in 2009, Ecosia has contributed to the planting of over 95 million trees. As more users sign up and use the search engine, the company produces more and more money through ad sense that can be redistributed to its partner organizations.

Currently, there are around 15 million users who have made the switch to make their online searches have a positive impact rather than a neutral one. You can easily join this evergrowing group, by installing the Ecosia extension onto your Chrome browser.

Once it’s installed, your searches will be through Ecosia instead of your past search engine. Ecosia will count the number of searches that you make while using the extension and you can use this count to calculate the impact of the ad revenue you create.

For every 45 searches, enough revenue is created to plant a single tree. If you search a lot like me, then that means you could help fund a tree every couple of days.

Does Ecosia seem like an easy and effective environmental change that you could make? Then join me and 15 million other and start making your search ad revenue start working for the world today.

—

Previously published on “Greener Together,” a Medium publication.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Singkham from Pexels