For approximately two years after leaving Marcus, I had the best explanation I had ever found for what had happened.
I was an empath. He was a narcissist. Empaths and narcissists create a perfect storm — the highly sensitive person whose emotional richness and weak boundaries make them, as one widely-read piece of writing on this subject describes it, a gold mine of narcissistic supply. The narcissist smells this like a shark smells blood. The rest follows.
I read versions of this framework in twelve different articles. I took the online tests. I posted the results. I found community with other people who identified the same way — the creative, the sensitive, the deeply feeling, the ones who experienced their emotions at high intensity and needed solitude to recover. The ones the ordinary world had never quite known what to do with.
For the first time, my intensity had a name that didn’t sound like a deficit. I was a divine supernova. A way of moving through the world that ordinary people couldn’t access. My sensitivity — the same sensitivity that Marcus had used as the surface he worked on — was actually a gift.
What I did not notice for those two years was what the framework was doing to my ability to understand what Marcus had actually chosen to do.
The Label Made My Nature The Explanation
The empath/narcissist framework does something very specific. It makes both people in the relationship exceptional.
The empath is the divine supernova — highly sensitive, deeply creative, emotionally vibrant, craving connection at a frequency others can’t access. The narcissist is the tragic figure — a product of a system that failed to see them, someone who disowned their True Self in exchange for a fiction that preserved their self-esteem.
This is beautiful writing. It is also a framework in which Marcus’s specific choices — the love bombing, the mirroring, the slow management of what I was allowed to perceive — become expressions of his emptiness rather than decisions he made. He didn’t choose to do what he did. He was driven by a wound. He smelled blood like a shark, which is to say: instinctively, necessarily, without alternative.
And I didn’t experience what I experienced because of what someone chose. I experienced it because of what I am — a type of person whose emotional depth and weak boundaries make me natural prey.
Here is what I eventually needed to say:
The empath framework doesn’t name what Marcus did. It narrates what I am.
Those are not the same thing. Because if the explanation lives in my nature, then the work lives there too. I need to develop my Higher Self. I need to practice self-remembrance. I need to build stronger boundaries. I need to find people who can handle my frequency.
The work is interior. The work is perpetual. The work is always one more sitting-in-a-quiet-room away from completion.
And Marcus, who made specific choices over a specific period of time with specific effects on my ability to trust my own perception, remains a tragic figure whose emptiness explains everything and whose responsibility needs no direct naming.
The empath framework doesn’t name what the narcissist did. It narrates what I am. And those are not the same thing.
The Boundaries Were Dismantled, Not Pre-existing
The empath framework describes weak boundaries as a defining characteristic — the need for connection that outweighs the need for self-protection, the emotional buttons that are easier to push than other people’s.
Every time I read it, something didn’t settle.
Not because the description doesn’t fit. It does fit. But it fits for a specific reason the framework doesn’t examine: it describes where I was at the end of the relationship, not where I was at the beginning.
I did not come into the relationship with Marcus with weak boundaries. I had friendships that required difficult conversations and I had them. I had a sense of what I would and wouldn’t accept from people in my life. I had the ordinary, functional self-protectiveness of someone who had not yet encountered a managed system.
What the empath framework calls my pre-existing trait was, as far as I can reconstruct it now, the outcome of a process. Not the starting point.
I found something — a piece of research on the developmental origins of hypervigilance — at a specific moment when the empath framework was still fully holding. I wasn’t looking for it. I was reading about early childhood attachment and inconsistent caregiving environments, and a paragraph stopped me the way that paragraphs sometimes stop you when they are saying something you have half-known for a long time without the words for it.
The research described how emotional attunement develops in people who grew up in environments where monitoring another person’s mood was a functional necessity. Environments where reading the room, tracking emotional temperature, subordinating your own needs to the state of the space — where these were not personality traits but adaptive strategies. Skills that developed in response to unpredictability, not expressions of a fixed type.
I sat with that for a long time.
What I had been calling my empath nature — the sensitivity, the easy emotional access, the capacity to feel other people’s states as though they were my own — might not be a type.
It might be a history.
And if it was a history, the entire framework shifted. Because Marcus didn’t find a type who was vulnerable to his type. He found a person with a specific developmental story — and he assessed, correctly, that the adaptive skills she had built could be used as the mechanism.
That is a different kind of targeting than a shark smelling blood.
I did not come into the relationship with weak boundaries. I came in with normal relational trust — and a specific person dismantled it using specific methods over a specific period of time. Calling the outcome a pre-existing trait is like calling a broken leg ‘weak bones.’ The framework has the causality backwards.
Sharks Don’t Make Choices
The “shark smells blood” metaphor is evocative and I understand its appeal. It communicates the sense of being tracked before you were aware of being tracked.
But the metaphor does something consequential: it removes the narcissist’s agency.
A shark acts on instinct. Marcus acted on assessment.
The love bombing — the early intensity that felt unlike anything I had experienced with anyone else, the attention that seemed to arrive at a frequency I had spent years hoping someone could sustain — is a tactic. It is applied with awareness of what it produces in someone whose specific history has made that kind of attention feel like oxygen. The mirroring of the empath’s emotional depth is not a narcissist instinctively resonating with something they need. It is a performance of resonance, calibrated to produce a specific belief: finally, someone who can handle my intensity.
Chiamaka — my closest friend, the one who had watched more of the early relationship than anyone else from the outside — said something once that I have returned to many times since.
She said:
“He studied you. I watched him do it. The attention looked like love. It wasn’t the same thing.”
She wasn’t making an argument. She was describing something she had noticed in real time and not known what to do with.
The targeting was strategic. Naming it as strategic is important not because it makes Marcus worse, but because it makes his choices visible.
And choices can be named. Instincts can only be survived.
The difference matters in recovery. When the harm is instinctive, the response is to make yourself less available as prey — build better boundaries, develop your inner witness, become more self-contained. When the harm is a choice, the response is to name the choice and the person who made it. Those are not the same recovery.
The Story Gave The Relationship Cosmic Significance
Here is something I didn’t understand for two years:
A woman inside a fated story does not fully leave.
The empath/narcissist framework describes the relationship as a perfect storm — two archetypal forces meeting in a way that is almost structurally inevitable. The language is cosmic. The empath is a supernova. The narcissist is a wounded soul seeking light. Their meeting is tragic and grand.
This is not the language of something ordinary that happened between two people. This is the language of something significant.
And significance, for someone who has spent months or years inside confusion and self-doubt, is enormously seductive. The explanation that Marcus was a narcissist and I was an empath did not diminish what had happened. It elevated it. It gave it weight. It gave the suffering a story worthy of itself.
The problem with elevating suffering into a cosmic story is that cosmic stories are hard to close.
If the relationship was a fated meeting of archetypal forces, then finishing with it means abandoning something that contained — however painfully — the quality of significance the framework says the empath craves. And the recovery the framework offers is cosmic too: find your Higher Self, awaken your inner witness, pursue your art, shine as brightly as you were born to shine.
I noticed, eventually, that the empath journey had kept me in ongoing conversation with what had happened in a way that a simpler naming had not. The framework kept the relationship present. Naming what Marcus chose — plainly, without elevation — had me, eventually, able to not think about it.
That is a different kind of exit. It is smaller. It is less meaningful. It is also the one that closed.
His Backstory Was Not Mine To Carry
The empath/narcissist framework asks you to understand the narcissist.
It explains the wound — the system that didn’t see them, the True Self disowned, the emptiness that drives the supply-seeking. It frames this as part of the empath’s journey: a compassion the deeply feeling person extends even here, even to someone who used them.
I want to be precise about what this requires.
It requires me to hold Marcus’s explanation alongside my own experience of what he did.
I understand why this is part of the framework. Comprehending someone who harmed you can soften the pain. If Marcus was a wounded soul driven by emptiness, the harm becomes less targeted, less personal, less like a decision made specifically about me.
But there is a cost to this.
The cost is that you cannot fully name what someone chose to do to you while you are also holding the explanation for why they did it. The explanation and the naming are in competition. The more space the explanation occupies, the less room there is for the direct statement: this person made specific choices that had specific effects, and the effects were not accidental and were not inevitable.
The narcissist’s wound is real. His history is real. None of that changes what he chose to do with it.
Both things can be true. They are not equal in their usefulness to me.
What I Needed Instead
I am not telling anyone to stop calling themselves an empath.
The word gave me community when I needed it. It gave me the first framework that made sense of what had felt like senselessness. For many people it is the beginning of understanding — and the beginning is worth something, even when it is not the full picture.
But I eventually needed a more precise question than what am I?
I needed: what was done, specifically? What methods, and in what sequence? What were the effects on my perception, and how do those effects operate now? What did I bring to the relationship that was real and mine — and what was installed?
Those questions have a different texture than the empath framework. They are less cosmic. They point at something specific and finite rather than at a type.
They also, in my experience, point toward an exit that closes behind you rather than one that stays open for continued spiritual development.
Marcus was not a shark. He was a person who made choices.
I am not a divine supernova. I am someone who was targeted by someone who knew exactly what he was doing.
That is a smaller story.
It is also the one that finally let me finish.
I am not a divine supernova. I am someone who was targeted by someone who knew what he was doing. That is a smaller story. It is also the one that finally let me finish.
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
Love relationships? We promise to have a good one with your inbox.
Subcribe to get 3x weekly dating and relationship advice.
Did you know? We have 8 publications on Medium. Join us there!
***
–
Photo credit: Marcos Paulo Prado On Unsplash