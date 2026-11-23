For approximately two years after leaving Marcus, I had the best explanation I had ever found for what had happened.

I was an empath. He was a narcissist. Empaths and narcissists create a perfect storm — the highly sensitive person whose emotional richness and weak boundaries make them, as one widely-read piece of writing on this subject describes it, a gold mine of narcissistic supply. The narcissist smells this like a shark smells blood. The rest follows.

I read versions of this framework in twelve different articles. I took the online tests. I posted the results. I found community with other people who identified the same way — the creative, the sensitive, the deeply feeling, the ones who experienced their emotions at high intensity and needed solitude to recover. The ones the ordinary world had never quite known what to do with.

For the first time, my intensity had a name that didn’t sound like a deficit. I was a divine supernova. A way of moving through the world that ordinary people couldn’t access. My sensitivity — the same sensitivity that Marcus had used as the surface he worked on — was actually a gift.

What I did not notice for those two years was what the framework was doing to my ability to understand what Marcus had actually chosen to do.

The Label Made My Nature The Explanation

The empath/narcissist framework does something very specific. It makes both people in the relationship exceptional.

The empath is the divine supernova — highly sensitive, deeply creative, emotionally vibrant, craving connection at a frequency others can’t access. The narcissist is the tragic figure — a product of a system that failed to see them, someone who disowned their True Self in exchange for a fiction that preserved their self-esteem.

This is beautiful writing. It is also a framework in which Marcus’s specific choices — the love bombing, the mirroring, the slow management of what I was allowed to perceive — become expressions of his emptiness rather than decisions he made. He didn’t choose to do what he did. He was driven by a wound. He smelled blood like a shark, which is to say: instinctively, necessarily, without alternative.

And I didn’t experience what I experienced because of what someone chose. I experienced it because of what I am — a type of person whose emotional depth and weak boundaries make me natural prey.

Here is what I eventually needed to say:

The empath framework doesn’t name what Marcus did. It narrates what I am.

Those are not the same thing. Because if the explanation lives in my nature, then the work lives there too. I need to develop my Higher Self. I need to practice self-remembrance. I need to build stronger boundaries. I need to find people who can handle my frequency.

The work is interior. The work is perpetual. The work is always one more sitting-in-a-quiet-room away from completion.

And Marcus, who made specific choices over a specific period of time with specific effects on my ability to trust my own perception, remains a tragic figure whose emptiness explains everything and whose responsibility needs no direct naming.