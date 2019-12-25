Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Why Meditate If It’s Difficult?

Why Meditate If It’s Difficult?

Life is hard, especially in a capitalist society.

by Leave a Comment

Life is hard, especially in a capitalist society. The vast majority of us are only valued for our time and energy — our labor — and not for our creativity and passion. And even that doesn’t buy us the stability, community, and free time we all yearn for. Markets crash, the rent keeps going up, and we feel further and further behind.

So, why meditate? Why waste the little free time you have on something that at times can feel like work?

.

.

Read the original blog post: jeremymohler.blog/why-meditate-if-its-difficult/

A version of this post was previously published on meditationforthemasses.libsyn.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free


Photo credit: istockphoto

About Meditation for the 99%

Hosted by meditation teacher and political writer Jeremy Mohler, Meditation for the 99% brings mindfulness to the things that matter most in our lives—work, relationships, and, especially, politics.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.