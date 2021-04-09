Get Daily Email
Why Men Need Community

Why Men Need Community

The Man Alive Podcast with Shana James

Gathering in a community of men can be a powerful accelerator of success and well-being. Why then do so many men resist men’s groups and gatherings that go deeper than small talk? Today’s guests, Dominick Quartuccio and Bryan Stacy talk about the benefits of being part of a community of men.

Have you always had feelings of uneasiness when it comes to the idea that men need community? It’s common for men to think, “No way am I going to ‘open up’ about my struggles or secrets,” when faced with the prospect of joining a community for men.

Today’s Man Alive podcast guests, Dominick Quartuccio and Bryan Stacy, are the Founders of The Great Man Within podcast and community. Each has their own story of resisting mens’ groups, and later finding incredible support, strength, and freedom when joining communities of men. Men need community for reasons far greater than you could’ve imagined!

In this conversation, we talked about:

  • The sense of emptiness men often feel despite being successful
  • Why taking the lone-wolf path is less effective than joining men’s communities
  • The power of seeing another man express emotions and realizing you’re not the only one who feels that way
  • Why men resist joining men’s communities
  • The role of competition in both men’s success AND unhappiness

About Dominick Quartuccio and Bryan Stacy

MA 170 | Men Need Community

MA 170 | Men Need CommunityDominick Quartuccio and Bryan Stacy are the hosts of The Great Man Within Podcast, a show for high-performing men venturing into the deeper realms of purpose, masculinity, optimal lifestyle design and sex.

 

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

