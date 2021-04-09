Why Men Need Community

Gathering in a community of men can be a powerful accelerator of success and well-being. Why then do so many men resist men’s groups and gatherings that go deeper than small talk? Today’s guests, Dominick Quartuccio and Bryan Stacy talk about the benefits of being part of a community of men.

Have you always had feelings of uneasiness when it comes to the idea that men need community? It’s common for men to think, “No way am I going to ‘open up’ about my struggles or secrets,” when faced with the prospect of joining a community for men.

Today’s Man Alive podcast guests, Dominick Quartuccio and Bryan Stacy, are the Founders of The Great Man Within podcast and community. Each has their own story of resisting mens’ groups, and later finding incredible support, strength, and freedom when joining communities of men. Men need community for reasons far greater than you could’ve imagined!

In this conversation, we talked about:

The sense of emptiness men often feel despite being successful

men often feel despite being successful Why taking the lone-wolf path is less effective than joining men’s communities

than joining men’s communities The power of seeing another man express emotions and realizing you’re not the only one who feels that way

Why men resist joining men’s communities

The role of competition in both men’s success AND unhappiness

—

About Dominick Quartuccio and Bryan Stacy

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Dominick Quartuccio and Bryan Stacy are the hosts of The Great Man Within Podcast, a show for high-performing men venturing into the deeper realms of purpose, masculinity, optimal lifestyle design and sex.

—

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com