Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Why You Want Them More When They’re “Not Sure” About You…

Why You Want Them More When They’re “Not Sure” About You…

by Leave a Comment

 

.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

 

Avoidant or Anxious Based on the Situation

There is a fascinating and strange phenomenon that many people bring to me over the last 15 years of working with people in their dating lives. When someone likes them, they feel avoidant, but when someone is hard to get, they feel anxious and chase after them. What is the underlying factor that makes them doubt those who like them and feel certain about those who are hard to get?

Understanding Attachment Styles:

Many individuals find themselves in a conundrum, unsure of their attachment style. In moments of pursuit or being pursued, they oscillate between anxious and avoidant attachment styles. However, a crucial aspect of this phenomenon, once understood, can provide self-awareness and lead to healthier relationships.

The Person We’re Chasing:

When chasing someone elusive, our focus is solely on winning their affection. We become consumed by the mission to make them like us, leaving little room for self-reflection. This tunnel vision prevents us from assessing whether the person we are pursuing is genuinely compatible with our needs and desires.

The Person Who Likes Us Back:

Conversely, when someone reciprocates our feelings, it simplifies the situation. With less energy spent on pursuing, we gain the freedom to evaluate the person in front of us. This shift in focus allows us to scrutinize potential flaws and determine whether the person aligns with our values.

Being a Leader vs. Being a Follower:

The difference lies in being a leader or a follower in relationships. Leaders decide what they want and seek those qualities in a partner, avoiding the pursuit of elusive individuals. Followers, however, seek external validation and often chase after those who appear hard to get, equating scarcity with value.

How Do I Begin to Trust Myself?

The core issue at play is a lack of self-trust. Followers look to others for validation, while leaders have confidence in their own decisions. To break the cycle of seeking external validation, individuals must embark on a journey of self-confidence, internal compass development, and cultivating trust in their decision-making abilities.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Invitation to Break the Cycle:

For those seeking a transformative experience, a retreat focused on building self-confidence and trust is available. The retreat aims to align individuals with their true desires, leading to long-term happiness and fulfilling relationships. More information about the retreat can be found at mhretreat.com.

Breaking the cycle of seeking external validation is crucial for finding peace and happiness in relationships. By developing self-confidence and trust, individuals can naturally attract the results they desire, making dating advice more effective. Thank you for watching, and I look forward to seeing you next time.

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Blog → https://www.howtogettheguy.com/blog/ Facebook → https://facebook.com/CoachMatthewHussey Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/thematthewh… Twitter → https://twitter.com/matthewhussey ▼ Connect with Stephen ▼ Youtube → https://bit.ly/StephenHusseyYoutube Instagram → http://bit.ly/StephenHusseyIG

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x