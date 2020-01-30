“And that’s the problem,” she said.

“You let it be okay.

You let the bad things happen to you

because you say that it’s okay.

You let people walk all over you

because you say it’s okay.”

She looked at me straight in the eye,

With seriousness tearing around her iris, she whispered,

“It’s not okay to let them hurt you.”

“You’re special, unique and you’re you.”

“It’s just not okay to let those things happen to you.”

Basically, it’s okay to not be okay.

—

