We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / You Let It Be Okay

You Let It Be Okay

When sometimes, it’s OK not to be OK…

“And that’s the problem,” she said.

“You let it be okay.
You let the bad things happen to you
because you say that it’s okay.
You let people walk all over you
because you say it’s okay.”

She looked at me straight in the eye,
With seriousness tearing around her iris, she whispered,
“It’s not okay to let them hurt you.”

“You’re special, unique and you’re you.”

“It’s just not okay to let those things happen to you.”
Basically, it’s okay to not be okay.

This post was previously published on Medium and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Unsplash

About Athirah Syamimi

Editor of Life Your Life Network. Athirah spends her time writing about the things that make us better humans and live our lives to the fullest.

