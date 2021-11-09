Your Job Is Just a Job

There’s a lot of pressure to see your job as something more — a calling, passion, or your life’s work. This was a perspective I shared when I first started teaching two years ago, in the summer heading into my first year of teaching.

But now, I see careers differently. A job doesn’t have to be a calling, passion, or life’s work. Sometimes, it can just be a job. It can be what you do from 9–5 on Mondays to Fridays, which you completely separate from on the weekends.

It doesn’t have to be something you bring home. It doesn’t have to define who you are or your identity. It can just be a something you do to make money and pay your bills.

The perils of your job becoming your identity

I am a teacher in Baltimore City, and going into my third year as a special education teacher. As a special ed teacher in an inner-city, Title I school serving a historically disadvantaged population, the work is extremely important. And it comes with a lot of pressure to work miracles in bridging the equity and achievement gaps, especially for my students with disabilities.

When I first came into teaching, there was a lot of romanticizing of the job. It wasn’t just a job — it was a calling, and that meant I had to take work home, work until all hours of the night grading, planning, and doing whatever I could to be the best teacher possible. I had to be a martyr who gave everything I could to my kids, sacrificing my well-being, sacrificing my sleep, and essentially being the inspirational teacher you see in movies like Freedom Writers. If I was married, I would have sacrificed my marriage for the job.

This mindset to sacrifice and give everything I possibly could to teaching worked when I started — for two months. Then, everything came crashing down after the honeymoon phase of my first year ended. My classroom was a dumpster fire every day and when I felt like I was falling my students, I defaulted to my natural instinct when things aren’t going well — I tried harder. I worked harder.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Some days, I showed up to school two hours before it started, and left two hours after it ended. I joked about getting a sleeping bag and sleeping in my classroom. Somehow, by being the first to show up, and last to leave, I thought that would make me a better teacher and better at my job — which I genuinely believed at the time.

But teaching is an interesting profession in that the effort you give does not always correlate with how well you teach. In my case, it seemed like the harder I worked, the worse it got. The only solace was the other first-year teachers I came into the profession with were struggling as badly if not worse, so at least we were all suffering together.

Naturally, I had to find ways to cope. I wasn’t exercising much. The last thing I wanted to do after a bunch of middle schoolers in my self-contained class called me every homophobic slur you can imagine was going on a run. I would pass out for hours upon getting home on a good day. On a bad day, I would have beers and drinks with my friends and drown my sorrows with friends who similarly weren’t doing well.

Every Friday late afternoon would be an absolute miracle — we made it through the week when it seemed like we wouldn’t. Even worse, all I talked about was work, even though my friends made it clear at times they wanted to stop talking about and stop thinking about work.

We all defaulted to working harder, thinking that if this was our calling, our passion, what we would do the rest of our lives, we’d have to be at least mediocre at it. And we weren’t — most of us felt like absolutely awful teachers.

Again, it seemed like the more I worked, the more I cared, the worse it got. And this sent me into an existential crisis. Yes, as a Christian, I read my Bible and went to church. But it was difficult to see myself as a child of God first and a teacher second when I spent almost every waking hour of my weeks teaching.

I would start planning earlier on weekends, whereas somehow all my older and more experienced co-workers showed up to work, stayed an hour late, but never brought any work home. They didn’t do any work on the weekends. After they went home at about 4:30 p.m., they weren’t teachers anymore. They attended their normal lives despite having significantly more life obligations than me — including marriage, kids, other jobs, and you name it.

And here I was with one job, no marriage, no kids, and drowning. What was wrong with me? Why couldn’t I be a good teacher who could manage a classroom?

Most of the first year would only get worse. I had no boundaries between my job and my life. Now, going into my third year, I consider myself an average to above-average teacher, but I am highly regarded by my school and administration as a special educator.

What changed? I realized my job was just my job. It didn’t need to be my whole identity or what I spent every waking hour of every day doing.

How my job stopped becoming my identity

I would love to tell you I snapped my finger one day, had a mindset shift, and divorced my job and my life. I would love to tell you all of a sudden I stopped taking work home and lived a robust personal life.

But it didn’t happen overnight. Realizing my job was just my job took daily progress of doing less, not more, which runs very counter to my personality.

I would throw myself into my writing in times I was not teaching. I would prioritize my relationship over my work. I would learn how to say no to new obligations and tasks.

Over the course of my second year of teaching, I had a healthy separation between my work and my personal life. I rarely take work home now and am as productive as possible in my unstructured time during the day to not take work from. I work smarter, not harder, using and tinkering lesson plans I had from previous years instead of making new ones from scratch.

I also started running a lot more and prioritizing exercise, particularly with other teachers. My job is still stressful and high-pressure, but outside my school building, I largely don’t talk about work anymore. I’ll talk about anything else, but I don’t talk about work and I leave school at school.

Strangely enough, this has not only made me a more tolerable person to be around, but it made me more effective as a teacher. I sleep eight to nine hours a night and am sharp to be able to teach. I have shepherded some students to grow six grade levels in reading in one year. I am on time and on top of all my documentation and paperwork — which is a big accomplishment for a special educator.

I won’t say divorcing my job from my identity was the sole cause of these improvements. Experience probably helped a lot more as a factor, as did luck and changes in environment.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I lamented to my friend who is also going into his third year as a teacher that I wasn’t idealistic anymore. I don’t romanticize the job and know what to expect. I spent the summer working as a new teacher development coach and was surrounded by new teachers who were super passionate about the profession and changing students’ lives. I am not. I realize I am just one role model among many and I only have so much within my locus of control.

My friend felt the same way, but he pushed back against the notion we were cynical, burned-out veterans. First of all, I would hardly say you’re a veteran by your third year, but in an environment with so much turnover and attrition every year, sometimes you are a veteran by your third year.

But he said if you’re not taking care of yourself, and you’re not working in a way that’s sustainable and healthy, you will quit. You will stop teaching. And who benefits then? The worst thing we can do for our students is not taking care of ourselves.

He told me if you work in a way that’s not sustainable tomorrow, in a way that’s going to make you sick and unhealthy, then you’re not doing your job well. If you don’t prioritize yourself, you’re not doing anyone a service.

I nodded, thought more about my relationship with teaching, and agreed. In our field, a teacher who stays for 30 years does much more service than a teacher who works for two years.

Takeaways

Look, maybe your job being your identity might work for you. But seeing my job as just a job, something I do from 7–4 pm every day and do to make money.

I’m not saying teaching isn’t a passion or a calling. I’m just saying I’m better at it, and keep myself more in line when I have firm boundaries between my job and my identity. It’s still high pressure and stressful, but I can leave it at the door when I leave my school.

There shouldn’t be any shame in a job just being a job, but we live in a society that glamorizes work, that incentivizes us to put work at the very center of our lives.

I’ve realized this glamorization just isn’t healthy. And I’m lucky I realized it before having kids or getting married.

Psychology Janna Koretz at the Harvard Business Review, who specializes in the mental health challenges of high-pressure careers, uses the term “enmeshment” to describe situations where boundaries are blurred and individuals lose their sense of selves. This is very risky since a significant amount of our work lives are out of our control.

“No matter how it happens, becoming disconnected from a career that forms the foundation of your identity can lead to bigger issues, such as depression, anxiety, substance use, and loneliness,” Koretz says.

For people who want better boundaries with work and their identities, Koretz recommends freeing up time, starting new hobbies small, rebuilding your network outside just work circles, looking beyond your job title, and reevaluating what’s important to you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Work takes up a large portion of our lives. But at the end of the day, a job is always going to be a part of your life you have a love-hate relationship with. Very few people wake up, have to go to work, and think “this is going to be the best day ever!” every single day. Making firmer boundaries with work will allow you to devote more time to relationships, children, hobbies, and more.

At the end of the day, a job is just a job. It’s a way to put food on the table, money in the bank, and a roof above your head. It’s a way to provide for your family. It doesn’t need to be romanticized as your identity.

I only wish I knew that sooner.

—

This post was previously published on Ryan Fan’s blog.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash