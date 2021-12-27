Join Our Publication “Modern Identities”

Contribute to Modern “Identities”

QUICK TIP: To be considered as a contributor to “Modern Identities” please use the form at this link:

https://goodmenproject.submittable.com/submit/179387/use-this-form-to-be-added-to-the-good-men-projects-medium-publication

About “Modern Identities”

“Modern Identities” is a publication about how we identify our authentic self: as an individual, in relation to a loved one, and as a member of society. We’ll share heteronormative and non-heteronormative nonfiction, personal stories. We’ll cover the full spectrum of gender, including men and women, both cis and trans, as well as non-binary and a-gender expressions.

We’ll address changing societal gender norms, sexuality and sexual orientation, and whom and how we love. We’ll explore how we think and feel about our personal identity: the labels society affixes to us and why and how we accept or reject them; and the labels we place on ourselves whether subconsciously or intentionally.

We’ll discuss the differences between gender and sex, and between sexual orientation and sexuality. We’ll examine the language used in an effort to “other” people who are different from the ruling class. We’ll dissect “toxic” masculinity and femininity, misogyny, misandry, and related stereotypes.

By “We”, of course, we mean to include YOU. We welcome contributors to our new publication, “Modern Identities”. We will consider submissions of well-written content on the subjects mentioned above. We accept drafts and already-published stories, but we prefer drafts not previously published. To be accepted, your submission:

Must meet our Editorial Guidelines; Must not require more than minor editing — unless you are a member of our Writing Community (learn more here); Must be relevant to the topics mentioned above.

If your post gets accepted and published on “Modern Identities”, it will also be syndicated on our main site, The Good Men Project — reaching an additional audience of over 2 million readers per month.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Join The Good Men Project’s Writers’ Community on Patreon.

We welcome all experience levels. Learn more on our Patreon page.

“Shelter Me” is a publication of the Agents of Change (@2ChangeAgents) collaboration between Good Men Media, Inc. (The Good Men Project) and Connection Victory Publishing Company. Contact us at [email protected]

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Agents of Change