Help! I’m Stuck Writing My Book!

On the 30th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we are pushing you out of the mud and muck of supposed writer’s block to get your ideas flowing once more. So, let’s strap the chains on your tires and roll on down the road to break free of those writing ruts. Hilary is covering 13 reasons why–very different from the controversial Netflix series, btw–you might wind up trapped in the confines of your own mind, unable to move forward due to self-doubt, confusion, overwhelm, and a bunch of other fun emotions!

Here are three different reasons why you might be stuck, and you don’t want to miss this episode because there are ten more!

This is the book I have to write, not the book I want to write. I don’t know what step to take next. I’m afraid people will judge me.

Reasons that hold us back from doing what we truly want to do and what we dream of are actually excuses. We know you don’t want to let any of these reasons stop you from your progress on the road to becoming a writer. If it’s hard to move forward, you’ll need the keys to getting unstuck, the rationale behind the reasons you have for being stuck. You might need validation. You might need a shot of self-confidence. You might need to have the plan laid out a little more clearly for you. And sometimes, you might just have to get down and do the work.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author.

We’re closing this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

