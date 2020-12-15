Get Daily Email
Advice & Confessions / Integrity Bank 61: Planned Neglect

Integrity Bank 61: Planned Neglect

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about those times you say you'll do something, but you know inside that you’ll never actually do it.

by

Planned neglect.

How many times in your life do you tell yourself that you’ll do something difficult, but you know inside that you’ll never do it?

It may sound cool to tell everyone that you’ll do it, but you still know that you’re neglecting the main part of a plan: the execution.

Where in your life is planned neglect showing up?

Make small adjustments that you can do, and start adding them up.

Instead of planned neglect, it’ll become planned intent.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about those times you say you’ll do something, but you know inside that you’ll never actually do it.

LISTEN HERE:

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

