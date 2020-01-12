by Mya Edwards

I’ve been experimenting with my life

Mixing emotions with tree and drink.

I’ve been experimenting with my love,

giving my heart to a woman was the biggest step.

I’ve been experimenting with my love,

imagining myself in different people’s arms.

I’ve been experimenting with my love,

giving my heart and time to those who show and give back the same effort and energy I give them.

I’ve been experimenting with my love

becoming friends with those I am interested in, revealing my whole life to them.

I’ve been experimenting with my love,

picking and choosing who I welcome into my family. I’ve been experimenting with my love by sharing my anxiety and experiences.

I’ve been experimenting with my love,

not feeling obligated to give someone all my time but taking time for myself.

I’ve been experimenting with my love,

being by myself, single.

I’ve been experimenting with my love,

resting when I’m tired.

I’ve been experimenting with my love,

going with the flow and doing what I feel at the moment.

I’ve been experimenting with my love,

not going through with plans that I’ve made.

I’ve been experimenting with my love,

I know what I want.

I’ve been experimenting with my love,

waiting, going with the flow, and not rushing love.

I’ve been experimenting with my love,

it takes time.

◊♦◊

Image: Janna Rae Nieto courtesy of POPS the Club