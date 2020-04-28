The Onus Is on You to Protect the Elderly in a Crisis

—

As a young, healthy, and productive member of society, you’re less vulnerable in a crisis than the elderly. Whether there’s a car accident, house fire, flood, or pandemic, you are more physically equipped to survive. Therefore, it’s your moral responsibility to watch out for the elderly, especially those in your family.

By taking some precautions and helping them prepare, you can protect them in a crisis with little risk to yourself:

#1 House Fire

Although a house fire is dangerous for anyone, it’s especially dangerous for people with reduced mobility, such as the elderly, disabled, injured, sick, pregnant women and others. Statistically, such people are significantly more likely to get injured or die in a fire.

Fortunately, there are steps you can take to improve their chances of survival, whether someone with reduced mobility lives with you or independently:

Many people perish in fires because their smoke or carbon monoxide alarms aren’t operational. Place these devices in bedrooms, kitchens, and hallways and make sure that they’re working. Check the batteries regularly. Instead of buying two for each function, you can buy a single device that detects both carbon monoxide and smoke.

Regularly check the home for fire hazards. This can include too many appliances plugged in a single socket, faulty wiring, or combustible items placed near the fireplace.

If they’re living alone, then place a laminated list of emergency numbers on the fridge and near the phone.

It’s also important to develop an escape plan with them to help them evacuate in an emergency. Tools such as a fire extinguisher and a fire blanket can help in this situation. If they’re living in a multistoried home, then a good stair chair can also make a big difference. Evacuscape provides evacuation chairs that are easily trainable, can be conveniently stored near the exit and can help the elderly safely descend the stairs in case of an emergency such as a fire. Not only are these chairs competitively priced, but they can also be used as travel chairs.

#2 Outbreaks

The vulnerable such as those with illnesses or the elderly are especially vulnerable to diseases. If there’s an outbreak in your community, then help the elderly during this time by making it easier for them to self-isolate. Buy them groceries, help them pay bills, mow their lawn, and shovel their snow.

However, you should avoid contact with them at all costs if you’re infected and leave the task to someone else. While your symptoms may be mild, the same disease could prove to be fatal for them.

#3 Lockdown

Help the elderly members of your family prepare if there’s an impending lockdown in the city due to an outbreak, storm, or flood. If they’re moving into your home temporarily, then prepare your house by getting rid of potential fall hazards and adding conveniences for them.

If they’re staying put, then buy them the food, medicine, and hygiene products they need to survive safely through the lockdown. Offer to do urgent errands and call them regularly to check up on their safety.

A crisis can be challenging for anyone, but it can be especially challenging for the elderly. With your diligence and aid, they can make it through unscathed.

—

This content is sponsored by Mike John.

Photo: Shutterstock