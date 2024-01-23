Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / What Is the Soft Life?

What Is the Soft Life?

How about simply calling it good self care?

by Leave a Comment

I was introduced to a term today while listening to one of my go-to radio stations (WHYY which is my local NPR station) and a program called Our Body Politic. The episode was called How Black Women are Leading the Soft Life Movement. To clarify, I am not a woman of color but can relate to some of what the host and guests were saying as they spoke about this concept. Soft Life refers to the idea that rather than work ourselves into an early grave, spinning ceaselessly as we try to be all things to all people, and filling every available slot on our calendars with purposeful activity, that we take stock of the ways that we would benefit from good self care. The term was popularized within the Nigerian influencer circles.

At first glance, it may seem like entitled self indulgence. Who wouldn’t want to lounge in flannel jammies under the covers for another 20 minutes, while someone brings you breakfast in bed, rather than jump right up, hit the shower, grab breakfast and head out the door to face rush hour traffic? Consider the importance of keeping a battery charged. If it loses power, it can’t keep whatever it is connected to, running. This is true, whether we are talking about a car, flashlight or cell phone. The same is true for our own energy supply. I can vouch for the feeling of what I call tater tot syndrome, like a crispy fried chunk of potato at the end of a day that could include watching my young grandchildren for three hours, seeing clients in my therapy practice, writing articles, doing promo for a team of filmmakers, facilitating presentations and the like. In order for me to keep on keepin’ on, it is essential that I take time for rest and recreation. Naps, time with friends, going to the gym, being in nature, getting a pedicure or massage, all help me push the re-set button.

Some of the interviewees spoke about generational trauma inflicted on them as descendants of enslaved people and the need to prove themselves, as well as be in survival mode. They point to soft living as an antidote. In a similar fashion, this granddaughter of refugee grandparents who fled persecution as Jews in Russia, became a workaholic. I learned from my father who was a master at it. This man, who was at various times in his life, a milkman who drove a big truck and delivered dairy products to both mom and pop shops and supermarkets, and a SEPTA bus driver in Philadelphia, set a high bar for me. One winter day in either the 1960s or 70s, he wouldn’t allow a blizzard to stop him from getting to work, so he walked the mile or so to a major highway and hitchhiked his way to his his depot. He was not about to miss work. Even when he and my mom retired at 65 and moved to Florida, he continued to work for another 18 years. Yes, he lounged at the pool, read and napped more, but he still kept a busy work schedule. The idea of lounging more than that was unthinkable. It wasn’t until Parkinson’s made it a necessity that he allowed for more self care.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The women on the podcast also shared the idea of allowing other people to care for them. Up until recently, unless I was ill or incapacitated I struggled with that. It took a series of health crises that included a heart attack, pneumonia and COPD, that I surrendered to family and friends wanting to be of service to me. These days, if someone wants to help lighten my load in some way, I am all for it.

It need not mean luxury vacations, fancy clothes and expensive cars. It does call for more awareness of the ways we may have neglected our own needs as we care for partners, spouses, children, animals, and jobs.

My way of living a soft life starts with what I am doing at the moment. Even though I am engaged in a purposeful activity and fulfilling a commitment, I am doing it in soft, comfy clothes and fleece slippers, while sipping tea. I may ease into a nap, while listening to soothing music.

It means setting boundaries and assessing what I have time, energy and desire to do, it means being mindful as I gaze into space with no agenda or expectation, indulging in JOMO (Joy of Missing Out), and taking the time to nurture myself.

Living a soft life also means having a conversation with myself daily, as I ask what I have to do and what I get to do. As a woman of integrity, I like to think that I do what I say I will do, 99% of the time and the other 1% involves renegotiating if I can’t follow through at the moment. It means getting to know the person in the mirror and reminding her that she used to burn the candle at both ends until there was almost no wax left and it nearly cost her her life. It helps her remember who she is if not the go to person, servant and caregiver. She is learning that she is enough AS IS.

 

Photo by Jovan Vasiljević on Unsplash

About Edie Weinstein

Edie Weinstein, MSW, LSW is a colorfully creative journalist, inspiring transformational speaker, licensed social worker, interfaith minister, editor, radio host, BLISS coach, event producer, certified Laughter Yoga Leader, Cosmic Concierge, the author of The Bliss Mistress Guide To Transforming The Ordinary Into The Extraordinary and co-author of Embraced By the Divine: The Emerging Woman’s Gateway to Power, Passion and Purpose. She has also contributed to several anthologies and personal growth books. Edie has interviewed such notables as Ram Dass, Wayne Dyer, Debbie Ford, don Miguel Ruiz, don Miguel Ruiz, Jr. Marianne Williamson, Louise Hay, Grover Washington, Jr. Noah Levine, Shirley MacLaine, Dennis Weaver, Ben and Jerry and His Holiness the Dalai Lama. She calls herself an Opti-mystic who sees the world through the eyes of possibility. Edie writes for The Huffington Post, Psych Central, Beliefnet, Elephant Journal, The Good Men Project, Expanded Family, Meaningful Mom, Happenings Media, as well as a growing number of other venues. Edie is the founder of Hug Mobsters Armed With Love, which offers FREE HUGS events on a planned and spontaneous basis. www.opti-mystical.com

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares14

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x