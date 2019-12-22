Get Daily Email
When You Have the Right Voice People Cannot Resist You

Creating something people desire with words

By 

On today’s podcast, we are joined by Christopher Hughes. A fellow Access Consciousness facilitator, and former flatmate of Simone’s.

Christopher has been an opera singer for a long time and realized when he was young that he loved performing and being on stage. He came from a small town in Canada which wasn’t a place of high culture but was really drawn to opera.

This fascination with opera singing the capacity a body has to create this sound led him to be passionate about playing with sound and using voice in different creative ways.

With his love of sales and marketing, Christopher has carried through his interest in voice and talks to us about using the right voice to paint a picture which people desire.

On today’s podcast:

  • Creating something people desire with words
  • How important is language?
  • Follow the energy for amazing connections
  • Practical tools for having the right voice in sales
  • Finding the right voice for you

This podcast was previously published on SimoneMilasas.com, where you can find the resources related to this podcast’s content.

 

Photo credit: istockphoto

About The Art and Industry of Business and Living Podcast

Welcome to a totally different podcast – The Art & Industry of Business & Living! Where we speak to people about creating a greater future in business, money and financial choices that not only benefit people, but also the planet. Your life is your business.

